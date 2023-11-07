Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: 2024, Hardware, icon, milestone

The Future Of Milestone At DC Comics? (Spoilers)

Today sees the final issue of the long-delayed Icon vs Hardware #5 from Milestone/DC Comics. Originally announced over a year ago at NYCC 2022...

Today sees the final issue of the long-delayed Icon vs Hardware #5 from Milestone/DC Comics. Originally announced over a year ago at New York Comic Con 2022, the Milestone crossover series by Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills, Denys Cowan and Yasmin Flores Montanez was launched in February, with its fifth issue intended for June rather than the 7th of November. It leaves only one other Milestone comic in the running, also delayed, the additional issue of Static: Shadows of Dakota #1 for the end of the month. But after that, nothing else has been solicited.

But Icon Vs Hardware is preparing for the future… I think it really wants to be the X-Men.

But is also bringing back a very familiar location, characters and a team name, that may point to the future for Milestone at DC Comics in 2024.

Might we have a new Shadow Cabinet for 2024? Created by Dwayne McDuffie, Robert L. Washington III and John Paul Leon in 1994, the Shadow Cabinet was led Dharma, who could see into the past and future and provided a guiding light for this "Secret Avengers" of the Milestone Universe.

Mostly written by Matt Wayne, and made up of Blitzen, Dharma, Donner, Gloria Mundi, Iota, Iron Butterfly, Mechanic, Oro, Payback, Plus, Sideshow, Starlight, and Twilight, members were sent on missions in seclusion and secret from other members, indeed, no one was aware of the full membership of the team aside from Dharma. Based in the returning Shadowspire, a subterranean complex accessible only by teleport, they were tasked with saving humanity from itself at any cost. And now, with Brainiac dealt with, might they have bigger fish to fry in 2024? What will the final issue of Static reveal in two weeks?

ICON VS HARDWARE #5 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH

(W) Reginald Hudlin – Leon Chills (A) Denys Cowan – Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Rahzzah

It all ends here as Icon and Hardware's battle against Brainiac sets these two titans on a surprising new course…with implications for every character in the Milestone Universe! Their world just got a lot bigger–and a lot more dangerous! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/07/2023 STATIC SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #7 (OF 7) CVR A NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

(W) Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Vita Ayala (A/CA) Nikolas Draper-Ivey

STATIC AND EBON PUT A SHOCK TO S.Y.S.T.E.M.! Virgil is in the greatest fight he's ever faced, and innocent lives are at stake. Will Ebon and his brother, Rubberband Man, be reunited? In a season full of shadows, it's time for Static to step into the light in this rousing finale! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

