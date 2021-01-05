Future State Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, Thinks Airports Are Hell

Future State Wonder Woman may be the maddest of all the Future State comic books launched by DC Comics. Because they all pretty much take a sci-fi approach, even the likes of Justice League Dark, aside from Future State Wonder Woman, featuring the new Brazilian Wonder Woman, Yara Flor. Set a few years in the future, Wonder Woman has a panoply of other gods to encounter. Bleeding Cool already told you about the Brazilian gods she shares a stable and farmhouse with, but in Future State: Wonder Woman #1 out today, we get to meet a Caipora.

In the Brazilian Tupi-Guarani mythology, Caipora means "inhabitant of the forest" and is usually represented as a dark-skinned, small Native American boy or girl, naked with a very long red mane, smoking a cigar and very mischievous. Sometimes Caipora is depicted as a girl and other times as a boy. Caipora is vengeful of hunters who do not respect the rules of "fair-play" when hunting, leading it to scare away prey, hide animal tracks or makes hunters lose their way in the jungle, which is what she does to Yara Flor.

While a Boitatá is a giant snake with bull horns and enormous fiery eyes that crawls over the open fields at night like a Will-O-The-Wisp. Wonder Woman is happy to mix and match the pantheons, however, and we get that promised trip to Hades – but it is a Hades that has never been thus portrayed in Wonder Woman.

With a chained up Cerberus, we have an airport check-in as Hades. Something that many frequent flyers (if you can recall such a thing) may find familiar.

With all manner of supernatural entities trying to find their way home for the holidays. Or whatever it is that headless demons have to get home for.

It's as mad as a bag of badgers, and really wasn't the Wonder Woman I was expecting when I picked it up. Rather glad I did so though, And very pretty too!

FUTURE STATE WONDER WOMAN #1 (OF 2) CVR A JOELLE JONES

Retail: $3.99

1120DC051 | NOV207051 | DCC20110051 | DC Comics

(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones

Deep in the heart of the Amazon rainforest lies a hero of mythic legend…Wonder Woman! But in the absence of Diana, Yara Flor has risen out of obscurity to protect Man's World from the magic that lies within it. Along with her trusty steed, she journeys to the Underworld to rescue one of her Themysciran sisters from the grasp of Hades. Will she unleash the wrath of this god in the process? You won't want to miss this first appearance of a character who will change the history of Wonder Woman forever! This title is fully returnable at a later date.

Due Date: 11/27/2020 / FOC: 12/6/2020 / In-Store: 1/5/2021

UPC: 76194137127600111