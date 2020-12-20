DC Future State Gossip: New Wonder Woman Gets Even More Political

It's future Wonder Woman time. Because in January and February, DC Comics will be running a two-month event, Future State, looking at potential and possible futures for the DC Universe, their most prominent characters and their successors. Originally planned as the ongoing nature for these titles as 5G or Generation Five, it was truncated into two months instead. However, it is notable that some aspects will be continuing over from Future State into DC Infinite, from March 2021. And it looks like Wonder Girl may end up leading up to some of this? Spoilers going in, be warned.

Because Bleeding Cool has heard a few things about Future State that may suggest what else is to come, including what's going down in the water, we may be talking a fair bit about that this weekend, and you can follow along on this handy DC Future State Bleeding Cool link.

We are told that in DC Future State, the Multiverse has been saved from the brink of destruction, but the triumph of DC's heroes has shaken loose the very fabric of time and space. And that the final chapter of Dark Nights: Death Metal brings new life to DC's Multiverse, kicking off this glimpse into the unwritten worlds of DC's future.

So in the Amazon rainforest, Yara Flor is chosen to be the new Wonder Woman. The previous Wonder Woman wanted to bring peace to humanity. The new Wonder Woman wants to bring peace to the gods.

However, just as the creation of Wonder Woman was a political act, as well as her incorporation as a seventies feminist icon, so the new Wonder Woman, Yara Flor, begins her story targetting incompetent, hypocritical and corrupt politicians in San Paulo, Brazil. The type who travel in helicopters to avoid the people they govern and the protests they generate.

Superman/Wonder Woman sees Yara Flor having made several political stances, after being part of the Justice League. She will no longer be part of that team while they are still associated with the United Planets. Instead, she has found other sources of power, living alongside Brazilian gods of the sun and the moon – and their horses.

While the Immortal Wonder Woman, in the far-flung future, pays tribute to that time – and to the person – wearing the Bat belt buckle. It appears that her relationship with Bruce Wayne was a more significant one than is recognised in the current DC Universe. Might a Bruce/Diana matchup be back on the cards now that Catwoman is out of the picture?

