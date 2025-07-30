Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: gods, One World Under Doom

G.O.D.S… The One Comic Under One World Under Doom This Week

G.O.D.S... the one comic under One World Under Doom this week, from Ryan North, Francesco Mortarino and Marvel Comics

Article Summary G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom #1 is the only official crossover in Marvel’s current saga.

Doctor Doom, now Sorcerer Supreme, rules the world—forcing G.O.D.S. characters into new conflicts.

Mia DiMaria steps up as she challenges decisions by powerful cosmic men, including Wyn and Doom.

Ryan North delivers an accessible, high-stakes one-shot mixing magic, science, and Marvel Universe lore.

G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom#1 by Ryan North and Francesco Mortarino is published today, the only One World Under Doom crossover, and the revival of a series for a one-shot of G.O.D.S., the Jonathan Hickman and Valerie Schiti series that Marvel Comics put a lot behind but pretty much died a death on the vine. But someone is still trying to make Fetch happen, and might they succeed? Since it is Ryan North, also writing One World Under Doom, at least it will have impact…

As Wyn, avatar of The-Powers-That-Be, has taken Mia DiMaria, the protege of his ex-wife Aiko, centivar of The-Natural- Order-of-Things, only to reveal that this would prevent her from ever fully growing into her magical powers. But that was back then, Doctor Doom it seems has been letting his responsibilities as Sorceror Supreme, slide. Hence the Spider-Man crossover, hence in the invasion by Dormammu and more.

So they have to fix the sun, magically. But it takes Mia to point out the flaw in all these decisions made by old men across the cosmos.

I know the feeling sometimes. But it seems that where Wyn may disresect Mia, or take her for granted or as a serfling…

Doctor Doom thinks she can be more than this. Might the dictator of the world, Emperor Doom, Sorcerer Supreme be just the kick needed for Mia to regain her place, whether amongst the natural order of things, or the powers that be?

G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom #1 by Ryan North, Francesco Mortarino

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Using a combination of science and magic, Doctor Doom has taken over the world, which means Wyn – sole Avatar of The-Powers-That-Be (think: Magic God) – has an interest in how this happened AND how to stop it. His sworn apprentice, Mia DiMaria – a college-aged woman disillusioned with most magic, some science and definitely ALL of her job working for Wyn – is brought along, and soon finds herself at the center of a crisis that could impact Earth for generations to come. And worst of all, Doctor Victor Von Doom believes Mia has potential – especially if she were to be freed from Wyn's control. Doom offers freedom, but all gifts from Doom come with a cost…don't they? Science and magic collide in this oversized one-shot that brings the world of G.O.D.S. to the heart of the Marvel Universe! And if you don't yet know the world of the GODS, this is the book for you: It is both accessible AND apocalyptic.

