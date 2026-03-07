Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: eccc, G.Willow Wilson, gotham, poison ivy

G Willow Wilson At ECCC: Poison Ivy's Unlimited Budget For Parks & Rec

G Willow Wilson At ECCC: The new Gotham Mayor Poison Ivy may have an unlimited budget for Parks & Rec, but that's all she cares about...

Article Summary Poison Ivy becomes mayor of Gotham, giving the city unlimited funding for parks and recreation projects.

Her focus on environmental reform clashes with other priorities, causing friction with Gotham citizens.

The Parliament of Trees threatens Poison Ivy's power, seeking revenge despite her political authority.

Catwoman returns to challenge Ivy, as Gotham's corruption tests heroism, villainy, and shifting moral lines.

G. Willow Wilson, co-creator of Kamala Khan and current writer on DC Comics' Poison Ivy series, in which Pamela Isely has just become mayor of Gotham City, took the stage at the DC What's Next Panel at Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) to discuss the decision to make Poison Ivy into, basically, the DC Comics equivalent of Zohran Mamdani. But maybe there's a bit of Leslie Noakes in there as well as G Willow Wilson described the political reality of Poison Ivy in charge as giving Gotham an unlimited budget for parks and rec, but depriving it of much more. And that her methods to power, and keeping it, may be shady, but for politicians, what's new?

It seems that Poison Ivy's honeymoon reception as Gotham mayor will be short, when the promises she made to the people of the city don't always align with her environmental priorities, and certainly not the Parliament of Trees, possibly the only power that could take her down, who want revenge and care not for her political position. Gotham remains corrupt, whoever runs it, and when Catwoman comes calling to take the moral high ground, things may go from bad to worse faster than for Sir Keir Starmer or Kemi Badenoch. G Willow Wilson sees Poison Ivy as a character whose actions have caught up with time. She started as a cute villain, then became a villain with a point, and now she's a villain that's hard to argue with. Doesn't that make her the hero? More ECCC coverage can be found here.

POISON IVY #43

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Jaime Infante (CA) Jessica Fong

SEWER MAINTENANCE! Mayor Pamela Isley investigates the state of her old stomping grounds, the Gotham City sewer system, and makes some unpleasant discoveries about what lies beneath. Meanwhile, a certain feline felon makes her long-awaited return to Ivy's life. $3.99 4/1/2026

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Jaime Infante (CA) Jessica Fong SEWER MAINTENANCE! Mayor Pamela Isley investigates the state of her old stomping grounds, the Gotham City sewer system, and makes some unpleasant discoveries about what lies beneath. Meanwhile, a certain feline felon makes her long-awaited return to Ivy's life. $3.99 4/1/2026 POISON IVY #44

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Jaime Infante (CA) Jessica Fong

BAD PRESS! Gotham City begins to turn on its new mayor as some less-than-wholesome things about her are brought to light. So what's a super-powered, super-villain mayor to do in a time like this? Well, let's just say it's not completely legal. Meanwhile, something is alive in Robinson Park—something very, very big.

$3.99 5/6/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!