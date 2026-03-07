Posted in: Avengers, Blizzard, Comics, Doctor Strange, Games, Games Workshop, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, Role Playing Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Kemi Badenoch, nigel farage, world of warcraft

Kemi Badenoch, A Level 51 Gnome Warlock In World Of Warcraft?

Kemi Badenoch, British MP and Leader Of The Opposition, appears to be a Level 51 Gnome Warlock in World Of Warcraft...

Kemi Badenoch, MP is the leader of the oldest political party in the world, the Conservative Party, and has the official UK Government constitutional position of The Leader Of His Majesty's Most Loyal Opposition in the House Of Commons (though Leader Of The Opposition will usually do), where she takes down Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer every Wednesday (or, at least tries to). Bleeding Cool has catalogued her love of all things geeky, including the TV series Heroes and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially Doctor Strange. But we weren't prepared for someone finding her World Of Warcraft listing.

After she used the phrase "orcs" in Prime Minister's Question Time on Wednesday (the first time that word had been used in the hundreds of years of recorded Parliamentary sessions… the J'accuse blog on Substack found her World Of Warcraft account. It appears she has gained level 51 as a Gnome Warlock. And that this particular account had been registered since she became Tory Leader in November 2024. So while she may not have been running the country from the Shadow front bench, she's been doing the next best thing in the Shadowlands. Although courtesy of J'accuse's correlation chart between World of Warcraft performance and recent opinion polls, it may be a form of compensation.

It might also give Kemi's recent pronouncements against Sir Keir Starmer, in a time of war, a hidden nuance. And maybe one that he may respond to during next Wednesday's Prime Minister's Question Time. If she calls him a "swine-smoochin pighead", watch for him to be ready with a "Vrykul runt" retort…

It's a weird world right now. I went to an all-party protest two nights ago on a boat moored on the Thames outside Parliament, against the decision to hand over of the Chagos islands to Mauritius by Chagos protestors, politicians and journalists, chatting with folk from the Daily Mirror, the Guardian, and the Spectator, to a previous Leader of the Opposition… oh and a certain MP who looks to be beating Kemi to Prime Ministership next election according to current polls, and if not (and there was much discussion about that on the boat) will most definitely be the next Leader Of The Opposition come the next General Election… on TikTok and YouTube… I wonder if Nigel Farage MP has got a Fortnite account?

