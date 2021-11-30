G WIllow Wilson Teases Poison Ivy Series For 2022

As Bleeding Cool pointed out a few weeks ago – and today – DC Comics has some Poison Ivy plans afoot, and that may include a Poison Ivy series by Ms Marvel co-creator G Willow Wilson and Mirror and Pretty Deadly co-creator Emma Rios. And with the publication of today's Gotham City Villains Anniversary Special, G Willow Wilson tweeted out the following;

Not that is not food for concern for some Poison Ivy fans. In the Batman titles, Poison Ivy has recently been made whole, thanks to the love of a bad woman in Harley Quinn. And chose not to rip Gotham down by its roots, but instead save its population with pheromones from the Scarecrow's Fear State toxins. And she is reunited in Eden with Harley Quinn.

In today's Gotham City Villains Anniversary Special, story, however, Poison Ivy is alone. There are those who remind her of Harley Quinn, but no information as to where Harley Quinn is. And she proceeds to murder the entire workforce of a production plant polluting the environment – aside from one person who looks like Harley Quinn. That's the cleaners, the secretaries, the interns, the paper pushers, the lot, rather than tackle those at the very top, as she preferred to over in the Harley Quinn: East, Bang And Killcomic book from Tee Franklin and Max Sarin. Couldn't she have destroyed the plant on a national holiday? Or at night?

As it has been pointed out to me, Poison Ivy has murdered more people in the comics in the last year than in her entire fictional history. But going after the little people as well as the big does seem to be another step… maybe she needs Harley to calm things down a little?

GOTHAM CITY VILLAINS ANNIVERSARY GIANT #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Frank Quitely

Written by Danny DeVito, Wes Craig, G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, Nadia Shammas, and Mairghread Scott Art by Dan Mora, Wes Craig, Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, Max Raynor, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and others Gotham City may be protected by the Dark Knight, but this major metropolitan destination is also plagued by some of the deadliest, most nefarious villains in the DC Universe! In this oversize anniversary giant, DC Comics proudly presents tales of Batman's deadliest foes written and drawn by some of the biggest, most exciting names in comics! 2021 marks an anniversary year for the Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood, and Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 brings these baddies to life in some big ways! Also featuring the anniversary celebration of the Penguin, written by none other than the man who brought Oswald Cobblepot to life in Batman Returns, star of the silver screen Danny DeVito!

