Gabe Soria & Sandy Jarrell Create Jimmy Olsen's Supercyclopedia

Jimmy Olsen’s Supercyclopedia, by Gabe Soria and Sandy Jarrell is part of a new wave of middle-grade graphic novels being launched for 2025

Jimmy Olsen's Supercyclopedia, by Gabe Soria and Sandy Jarrell is part of a new wave of middle-grade and YA original graphic novels being launched for 2025, and we have details of more on this Bleeding Cool DC Middle-Grade and YA tag. Jimmy Olsen's Supercyclopedia stars a young Jimmy Olsen who wants to do more than just report on what the Justice League gets up to, and do it himself. Hence the Supercyclopedia…

Jimmy Olsen's Supercyclopedia

Gabe Soria, Sandy Jarrell

01 April 2025 $12.99 Ages 8 to 12, Grades 3 to 7, 160 pages

Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen, sometimes feels like he's overshadowed by his extremely strong, flying, day-saving, super-heroic friend. Jimmy's only a kid, after all, and taking pictures and documenting the heroics of the Justice League is great, but is it really as cool as being one of the heroes? Well, now that he's been entrusted with the incredible Supercyclopedia (it's a whole thing, you'll see it in a little bit), Jimmy hopes to be more of an action hero himself…as soon as he figures out all the cool things that he can do with its powerful alien technology. But when the villainous Toy Boy and his Mischief League of the Multiverse get their hands on knock-off versions of the device, they won't stop until they use them to devastate the fabric of space-time itself. Can Jimmy save the day? With his buddies Rip Hunter and Linda Park by his side, he's definitely up for the challenge. They embark on a planet- and dimension-hopping adventure, encountering a who's who of the DC Universe and discovering that not all heroes wear capes. Look out, world!

Gabe Soria is the author MegaGhost from Albatross Funnybooks, Midnight Arcade from Penguin Workshop, the Bright Family series for Epic Creations, Batman Adventures and Batman '66 for DC Comics as well as the music noir graphic novel Murder Ballads. Sandy Jarrell began on Jeff Parker's Meteor Men from Oni Press, and has has drawn comics such as Bombshells, Teen Titans Go!, Black Canary, Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology, Scrapper, Archie and Sabrina, Reggie and Me and more, as well as illustratingAlex Segura's novels Secret Identity, Alter Ego and their comics spin-off The Legendary Lynx.

