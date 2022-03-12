Gail Simone & Phil Noto's The Variants Of Jessica Jones For Marvel

Variants! Where the Loki TV series, Spider-Man No Way Home, What If and Doctor Strange have led in the movies, the comic books are desperately trying to align their own multiversal methods up with the movies. So Gail Simone and Phil Noto's multiversal Jessica Jones five-issue comic book mini-series is to be called The Variants.

After taking on what seems to be a routine case, she will come face-to-face with several versions of herself, which will lead her to question everything she thought she knew about her life and her choices. Promising Jessica will "risk it all" in the new series, Simone said, "First, let me get this out…when Tom Brevoort offered me this project, I went and re-read all the Jessica stories, from the classic, groundbreaking [Brian Michael] Bendis stories to the more recent and fantastically good Kelly Thompson stories (that you definitely should read!), and they're just exciting, compelling reads. There isn't another comics character like her. That was immensely exciting. But even apart from that, it's being drawn by the impossibly brilliant Phil Noto, a bucket-list artist for me. Even the COVERS are mind-melting. So this is a joy from start to finish. Incredible. Hope people love it!"

THE VARIANTS #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by BEN CALDWELL

On sale in June

What would it really be like to meet an alternate version of yourself, another you who had made different choices and lived a completely different life as a result? That's the question facing Jessica Jones, as what seemed like a routine investigation instead has her encountering other incarnations of herself from across the Multiverse. Can Jessica get along with herself? Will she want to kill her other selves? And will seeing the lives she could have led drive her into a self-destructive spiral? This is what happens when you meet… the Variants!