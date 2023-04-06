Gail Simone Talks Up Mark Waid & Dan Mora's Shazam Gail Simone has read an advance copy of the upcoming Shazam series from DC Comics, starring... okay, not Captain Marvel anymore.

Gail Simone has read an advance copy of the upcoming Shazam series from DC Comics, starring… okay, not Captain Marvel anymore. Or Shazam. But just… The Captain. She posted to Twitter and Facebook saying

So when I found out that one of the best DC writers of all time (Mark Waid) was doing a new book featuring my favorite superheroes of all time (the Shazam Family), I did something I never do. I wrote him and begged to read an advance copy.

YES I AM NOT ABOVE USING CREATOR PRIVILEGE TO READ COMICS.

Folks, this is the one. Put this on your subscriber list. Call your retailer.

You want this.

I always think of Mark as the guy who, like Jose Garcia Lopez for writers, makes a stamp on the characters he writes, so that they become THE version of that character forever. Captain America, Flash, Black Widow, so many more.

He's doing it again here with Shazam.

And the art is gorgeous, by Dan Mora.

It's a slam dunk. I loved it. The cliffhanger is perfect.

Trust me. This is the one.

SHAZAM from DC Comics, coming soon!

Out on the 2nd of May. And going to FOC this Sunday…

SHAZAM #1 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

The World's Finest creators present the World's Mightiest Mortal in a dazzling solo series! Dinosaurs from space! The Clubhouse of Eternity! Homicidal worms and talking tigers! Atomic robots, alien worlds, mad scientists, sinister curses, and villains from throughout the DC Universe—welcome to the wild adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that's when you shout Shazam! The fan-favorite team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) brings the magic!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/2/2023

SHAZAM #2 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

Shazam versus S-H-A-Z-A-M! Billy Batson was given the powers of the gods by the Wizard Shazam–but Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury never gave the Wizard their permission. Displeased with how Billy is representing them, the disgruntled gods engage in a six-way fight for sole control of the World's Mightiest Mortal…or, if they get their way, the World's Mightiest Puppet. May the craftiest god win!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023