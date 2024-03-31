Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gail simone, letters pages, uncanny x-men

Gail Simone Writing 18 Uncanny X-Men Issues A Year, And Letters Pages

As announced by Gail Simone at Wondercon, we are to expect 18 Uncanny X-Men a year from Marvel, and letters pages returning.

Article Summary Gail Simone announces 18 issues of Uncanny X-Men per year at Wondercon.

Marvel revisits fortnightly schedules for summer's X-Men: From The Ashes.

Letters pages are making a comeback in X-Men titles starting with this series.

Simone pairs with artist David Marquez for a new mission set in the Big Easy.

Back in the day, Marvel Comics used to run fortnightly schedules on some titles during the summer, when comic book demand was higher. Which used to do wonders for the beancounters, but play havoc with editorial schedules, especially on titles like Excalibur, with Alan Davis unable to draw quite so many comics. But something like Uncanny X-Men, more used to changing art duties, thrived on it. It was also a policy revisited by Joe Quesada to increase the schedules of comics if they had the capacity. And now it seems, for the summer relaunch of X-Men, a From The Ashes, we will again be getting eighteen issues of Uncanny X-Men a year. As announced by Gail Simone at her Wondercon panel, we are to expect more Uncanny X-Men than in quite a while. Though maybe not all from artist David Marquez.

It's not the only blast from the past being revisited. As a stylistic choice, the Krakoan Era of X-Men titles didn't include any letters pages. But they will be returning across the line for From The Ashes onwards.

UNCANNY X-MEN

Written by Gail Simone

Art by David Marquez

On Sale 8/7

Outlaw heroes once again, the X-Men embark on a new mission! Making themselves at home in the Big Easy, the X-Men protect a world that hates and fears them! Join Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and Wolverine on explosive super hero adventures. Uncanny as ever, the X-Men are back to saving the day mutant-style! "I think X-Fans are special in that we identify with having something different about us…and you're going to feel that in this book, and what it means to have that thing about you that's different, or exceptional. We go deep into the emotional part of that," Simone told the crowd. "David Marquez is the perfect artist for this book," she continued. "He does amazing action, amazing character work, and he's really excited about getting into the characters appearing in this book. I knew from the very first panel that this book was going to be super exciting and gorgeous. He just knows how to knock it out of the park!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!