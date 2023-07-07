Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: garbage pail kids, tradng cards

Garbage Pail Kids Comics Collections Include Exclusive Trading Cards

Dynamite Comics is to sell, for a limited time, Garbage Pail Kids graphic novels for advance orders with exclusive trading cards included.

Dynamite Comics is to sell, for a limited time, Garbage Pail Kids collected graphic novels for advance orders with exclusive trading card add-ons included.

Garbage Pail Kids: Origins and Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids will collect the two comic book series and will come with exclusive trading cards, not available elsewhere.

Each book is available in four variations, as a paperback, a hardcover, and the hardcover either signed or remarqued by an artist. All four iterations of Origins feature a unique cover too. The Origins volumes will feature a remarqued bookplate by artist Ken Haeser, while the Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids features remarques by Jason Crosby.

Purchasers will get 10 limited edition Garbage Pail Kids promotional trading cards for their collection. Each paperback comes with one exclusive card, the hardcovers with two each, the signed editions with three, and the remarqued versions with five. Collectors who go for the ultimate set of both remarqued volumes will get the full 10 card set — and one card signed by GPK Origins writers Adam F. Goldberg and Hans Rodionoff.

GPK: Origins is an unprecedented deep dive into the backstories of nearly 40 year old beloved characters, threads that have only been hinted at through the years. Most famously, a series of art pieces by longtime GPK mainstay Jeff Zapata have consistently gone viral among the fanbase like wildfire. The seeds of those ideas, alongside co-writers Adam F. Goldberg and Hans Rodionoff, and artist Chris Meeks led to this historic comic! Learn how Adam Bomb became the mysterious exploding-head hero we all know and love, and the early evil of Nasty Nick

Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids see the GeePeeKay gang are also taking on another fan-favorite group of gross-out guys and gals in the Madballs for an epic crossover! Written by all-ages maestro Sholly Fisch, with art by Jason Crosby, and covers by one of the most legendary Garbage Pail Kids contributors in Joe Simko – it's a can't-miss clash! The two crews have been co-ruling a corner of counterculture with their pun-heavy names, subversive humor, and inventive art and design, and now it's time to pit them against each other!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!