Gargoyles' Demona Gets Her Own Comic For Free Comic Book Day

Dynamite is giving the Gargoyles character Demona her own comic in May with Free Comic Book Day by Greg Weisman and artist Frank Paur.

Created by Greg Weisman and illustrated by Frank Paur, this marks a new saga for the iconic character Demona.

Explore Demona's vengeful journey against humanity and her ties to Manhattan Clan's destiny.

Gargoyles: Demona #0 offers a captivating four-page preview and an enticing cover by Meghan Hetrick.

Dynamite is giving the Gargoyles character Demona her own comic book and kicking it off in May with Free Comic Book Day, with Gargoyles: Demona #0 from Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman and artist Frank Paur. Demona is an immortal gargoyle who was once a member of the Wyvern Clan, and one of the co-conspirators in what became the Wyvern massacre. Blaming humans for her misfortunes, she has spent the last thousand years seeking to exterminate them. She is now one of the Manhattan Clan's greatest enemies and possibly the most dangerous gargoyle in the world… and she is now getting her own FCBD spotlight for the year ahead.

"VENGEANCE TEN CENTURIES IN THE MAKING! The tragic tale of Demona, sworn enemy of Disney's Gargoyles, begins in Dynamite Entertainment's special Free Comic Book Day issue #0 of Gargoyles: Demona! For a thousand years, while the heroic Gargoyles slept, their nemesis Demona has been wide awake — scheming and plotting her revenge against humanity for destroying her kind. And although Goliath and his clan of Gargoyles will do everything they can to protect their adopted New York City, they are not prepared for the lengths to which Demona will go in order to enact her twisted plan for justice — or for how large a part they themselves will play in carrying it out! Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN, illustrated by acclaimed artist (and veteran of the original animated series) FRANK PAUR, and featuring a stunning cover by MEGHAN HETRICK, Gargoyles: Demona #0 kicks off an electrifying new chapter in the timeless saga of the Manhattan Clan — culminating in an unbelievable four-page preview that will leave readers old and new clamoring for more!"

GARGOYLES: DEMONA #0 FCBD 2025

Writer: Greg Weisman

Artist: Frank Paur

Letterer: Jeff Eckleberry

Cover Artist: Meghan Hetrick

