Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: 007, garth ennis, james bond

Garth Ennis' James Bond 007 Is Licenced To Kill Grandmothers

Garth Ennis is writing his first James Bond story for Dynamite Entertainment for January 2024, drawn by Rapha Lobosco.

Article Summary Garth Ennis debuts his first James Bond tale in January 2024, with art by Rapha Lobosco.

Ennis introduces a vengeful crime family aiming to take down James Bond in issue #1.

Expect a unique tone as James Bond is "Licensed To Kill Grannies" in this story.

Join Bond in a Cold War relic hunt with "Your Cold, Cold Heart", celebrating Dynamite's decade of 007 comics.

Garth Ennis is writing his first James Bond story for Dynamite Entertainment for January 2024, drawn by Rapha Lobosco. And we've got a first read of the first few pages ahead of FOC for James Bond 007 #1 this weekend. And it opens with Garth Ennis setting up one of his classic crime families, seeking to take revenge against James Bond.

Well, they didn't last long did they? James Bond, Licensed To Kill Grannies. I think that should set the tone for this book don't you? I might be able to ask Garth Ennis a few Bond-related questions, feel free to drop some in the comments…

JAMES BOND 007 (2024) #1 CVR A JOHNSON

DYNAMITE

NOV230134

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Dave Johnson

Codename: STALVODA Translation (from Russian): STEEL WATER A relic of the Cold War, the deadly compound Stalvoda has a long-buried connection with MI6. So when it mysteriously reappears in disturbing circumstances, the agency naturally assigns its best operative to get to the bottom of things – 007 himself, James Bond. But Bond isn't the only one to have carried the double-0 rank, and with it MI6's secrets. Former agent Archibald Tyron is another, and he's also carrying a grudge – one that's aimed squarely at the heart of His Majesty's Secret Service! Legendary comics author GARTH ENNIS (The Boys, Preacher, Battlefields, The Punisher) joins artist RAPHA LOBOSCO (James Bond: Black Box) and cover artist DAVE JOHNSON (100 Bullets, Superman: Red Son, Deadpool) to bring you Part One of "Your Cold, Cold Heart" – marking the 10-year anniversary of James Bond comics being published at Dynamite Entertainment!In Shops: Jan 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

JAMES BOND 007 (2024) #2 CVR A JOHNSON

DYNAMITE

DEC230300

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Dave Johnson

Garth Ennis returns to Dynamite and brings us his first James Bond series – "Your Cold, Cold Heart". As Bond tracks the deadly path of Stalvoda and learns more about its origins, he faces another kill squad determined to stop the 00 in his tracks. But he may prefer facing gunmen on Terra Firma to the cold hell of space, as his trail leads him higher than he's ever been before. Featuring a cover by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets, Red Son, Deadpool), and interior art by Rapha Lobosco (James Bond: Black Box), "YOUR COLD, COLD HEART" kicks off the 10-year celebration of James Bond comics at Dynamite.In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!