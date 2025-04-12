Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm, snow white

The Evil Queen From Snow White Arrives In Disney Speedstorm

The latest update for Disney Speedstorm has added a touch of evil to the game, as Snow White's Evil Queen makes her appearance

Article Summary The Evil Queen from Snow White joins Disney Speedstorm in the latest update, bringing an edge to the tracks.

Season 12 update makes the Evil Queen a permanent Trickster class racer with unique nefarious abilities.

Celebrate her arrival with a limited-time event for a chance to earn Evil Queen Racer shards in-game.

Master diverse Disney characters' skills in this thrilling combat racing game by the creators of Asphalt.

Gameloft dropped a brand-new update into Disney Speedstorm for Season 12, as the Evil Queen from Snow White has been added to the game. This is the mid-season character they've added to this season's content, making her a permanent addition to the roster. A lot of what she can do is obviously on the nefarious side of things, giving her some advantages against many characters while on the track. What's more, the devs are currently holding a limited-time in-game event to celebrate her arrival, where players can race and earn Evil Queen Racer shards! We have more info and a trailer above, as the content is available when you update the game.

The Evil Queen

This nefarious Trickster class Racer is all about her appearance, employing a number of skills to help even the odds during any race. The Evil Queen's regular ability has her handing a poisoned apple to the first Racer she touches, resulting in them entering a "sleepy" state and reducing their top speed. Her charged ability summons the Magic Mirror, which reveals the lead Racer and reduces their top speed as they enter a "sleepy" state. This state can end either over a short period of time or if they collide with another Racer.

Disney Speedstorm

Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! An incredible cast of characters, including Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow, the Beast, and more, are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!