Hokutomaru Joins Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Roster

SNK recently revealed during the Evo Showcase the latest character coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as Hokutomaru returns to the series. Returning from Garou: Mark of the Wolves, as well as the multiple different mentions and cameos he's had in the past two decades, the boy has grown to become a teenage fighter who is still learning. The team also revealed that Two-Lane Battles are making a return to the series in this game, where lane switching is built into combos. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is still set to be released on April 24, 2025.

Hokutomaru

After the previous tournament, Andy Bogard and Mai Shiranui's young pupil, Hokutomaru, traded his home in the mountains for the bustling metropolis that is South Town—with Terry's help, that is. Despite having to grapple with the ups and downs that is "life in the city," the fledgling Shiranui fighter spends a great deal of time wondering how to use his abilities to help those around him. With the latest tournament now close at hand, Hokutomaru decides it's the perfect opportunity to see how he has grown.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

