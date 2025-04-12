Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Onibi, Tomo: Endless Blue

New Studio Onibi Unveils First Game Tomo: Endless Blue

Tomo: Endless Blue is the debut game from the new development studio Onibi, set to be released for Steam sometime in 2026

Article Summary Experience voxel-based anime RPG adventure in Tomo: Endless Blue's boundless ocean realm.

Dive into procedurally generated islands rich with unique cultures and mysteries.

Befriend Tomo creatures with elemental powers for combat and everyday tasks.

Enjoy multiplayer features with limitless players, both locally and online.

An all-new indie gaming development studio called Onibi has unveiled their first game, as they showed off Tomo: Endless Blue this past week. This particular title is a voxel open-world anime-style RPG, which is set in a "boundless ocean realm" that has been inhabited by mysterious creatures the locals have come to know as the Tomo. The game will have you working with the Tomo to do all sorts of things, from fighting battles to building homes to exploring the world. We have more details below and the trailer above, as the team are currently aiming to release the game in late 2026.

Tomo: Endless Blue

When worlds end, fragments of their civilizations become islands adrift in the Endless Blue. As players embark on a journey to uncover the story of each procedurally generated island,they discover vibrant villages filled with characters and Tomo living their lives, every island and village a microcosm of a unique culture. Whether players want to battle alongside Tomo companions, build intricate vehicles and contraptions out of blocks, or live a cozy life with their friends, the world of the Endless Blue is theirs to discover.

Befriend the Tomo: Players will meet extraordinary creatures known as the Tomo , each with unique elemental powers they'll use while fighting alongside the player. Tomo are also the player's day-to-day companions, helping them build, farm, craft, cook, and more.

Players will meet extraordinary creatures known as the , each with unique elemental powers they'll use while fighting alongside the player. Tomo are also the player's day-to-day companions, helping them build, farm, craft, cook, and more. Procedurally Generated Worlds: The game utilizes a combination of handcrafted content and bespoke procedural generation to create vibrant and diverse islands. Villages, their architecture, culture, stories, quests, dialogues, and people are all dynamically generated, ensuring no two islands are the same. Islands offer a variety of challenges, including battles against Tomo Champions, searches for mythical Tomo, and the uncovering of hidden secrets in ancient ruins.

The game utilizes a combination of handcrafted content and bespoke procedural generation to create vibrant and diverse islands. Villages, their architecture, culture, stories, quests, dialogues, and people are all dynamically generated, ensuring no two islands are the same. Islands offer a variety of challenges, including battles against Tomo Champions, searches for mythical Tomo, and the uncovering of hidden secrets in ancient ruins. Voxel Physics: Blocks in Tomo: Endless Blue adhere to real-world physics, allowing players to construct vehicles and contraptions to aid their exploration or daily life. Whether it's a boat, crane, or airship, players can build anything block by block—the possibilities are endless.

Blocks in Tomo: Endless Blue adhere to real-world physics, allowing players to construct vehicles and contraptions to aid their exploration or daily life. Whether it's a boat, crane, or airship, players can build anything block by block—the possibilities are endless. Terrain-based live combat: Players can switch between their own POV and their Tomo companion's. The blocks forming the surrounding terrain can be used strategically to gain the upper hand: for example, build a wall to defend against a projectile attack, spread water to cool down a fire Tomo, then hit the water with an electric attack for massive damage.

Players can switch between their own POV and their Tomo companion's. The blocks forming the surrounding terrain can be used strategically to gain the upper hand: for example, build a wall to defend against a projectile attack, spread water to cool down a fire Tomo, then hit the water with an electric attack for massive damage. Multiplayer Capabilities: The game supports offline single-player gameplay, local network multiplayer and distant server play. There's no limit on the number of players—it's as many as the player's device or server can support.

