Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch Confirmed For Full Release This May

After being in Early Access for the past few months, Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch has been confirmed for a full release this May

Experience fast-paced deck building, tactics, and dungeon defense gameplay with summonable troops.

Defend your dungeon as a Monarch using magic spells and card strategies against invaders.

Customize your deck to utilize unique abilities and protect the golden throne from world archon hunters.

Indie game developer Dvora Studio and publisher Headup Games announced the full version of Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch will be out next month. The team released the game into Early Access on Steam back in January, as we just kind of assumed that was where it would be for a while. Turns out, they're ready to go with the game sooner than expected, as they have confirmed the launch of the full version will happen on May 8, 2025. No new trailer for this one, however, so we'll have to wait a few weeks to see what the final version will be.

Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch

Step into the role of a Dungeon Monarch, a chosen guardian of your master's dungeon. Equipped with formidable magic and an inexhaustible army of summonable troops that synergize with one another, your mission is to repel adventurers, envious rivals, and other deities seeking to invade and raze the dungeon. Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch features a unique, fast-paced combination of deck builder, tactics, auto-battler, and dungeon defense gameplay! Utilize your strategic deck of cards to unleash devastating magic spells and summon formidable combat units onto the battlefield. Annihilate your foes with lightning bolts, fireballs, and barrages of arrows while buffing your troops with bonus damage, morale boosts, and protective armor. Observe as your units join the battle, decimating intruders with their unique abilities.

Archon hunters from around the world invade your god's lair to seek her golden throne, aiming to take advantage of the master's lapses in power. But this dungeon has a new leader: the Monarch, the god's regent. But is this new one worthy of his position and power? Armed with a magical deck of cards, each representing your abilities, you summon and support units as they wreak havoc on enemies. You can only carry so many cards, so you'll need to come up with a sound strategy that makes the most of the cards you have and customize your deck to deal with a variety of foes bent on looting and destroying your dungeon.

