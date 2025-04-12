Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Freaking Games, King of Retail 2

King Of Retail 2 Confirms Late May Steam Release Date

King Of Retail 2 has been given an Early Access release date, as the shopping sim sequel will be out in late May on Steam

Article Summary King Of Retail 2 hits Steam in late May in Early Access from Freaking Games.

Transform a modest store into a bustling retail empire with strategic staff management.

Customize your store layout with precise design tools and control every detail.

Engage with diverse NPCs and tackle real-time challenges on the shop floor.

Indie game developer and publisher Freaking Games have confirmed that King Of Retail 2 will be released into Early Access next month. The game serves as a sequel to the original retail shopping sim in which you play a manager trying to bring your box store up from nothing to become the one-stop shop for everything the consumers in your area need. Enjoy the trailer and info here as it will be released on Steam on May 22.

King of Retail 2

King of Retail is back, and it's bigger, better, and more challenging than ever! Ready to jump back into the fast-paced world of retail and build your next empire? Let's do this. Start with a humble little store and turn it into a bustling hotspot. Hire the right crew, stock the shelves with stuff people actually want, and keep the profits rolling in. But hey, it's not all smooth sailing—you'll need to stay sharp, make smart moves, and hustle HARD.

Detailed Staff Management: In King of Retail 2, staffing is a strategy game in itself: negotiate contracts, manage moods, and balance personalities to build a dream team (or at least one that doesn't quit mid-shift). Every decision matters, from who you hire to how you handle conflict.

Design Tools That Deliver: Build mode offers control over every corner of your store. Cut out custom windows, shape your space with precision, and tailor your layout to your needs. Every detail is yours to define.

Reinvent the Way You Shop: Run your shop in real time with hands-on gameplay that keeps you close to the chaos. Manage customer flow, solve problems on the fly, and steer your store through the day-to-day madness from the shop floor.

Built-In Wiki: An integrated in-game knowledge base gives you instant access to guides on everything from product categories to staff dynamics.

NPC Variety: Watch a diverse cast of customers bring your aisles to life, each with their own quirks, preferences, and unpredictable reactions and behaviors which make your stores feel more alive—and a lot more unpredictable.

