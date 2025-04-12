Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Mandragora, Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree, Primal Game Studio

Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree Reveals Class Playstyles

Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree has a new video showcasing the different playstyles of the Vanguard and Spellbinder classes.

Article Summary

Explore a dark fantasy world of monsters, choices, and Entropy in Mandragora.

Join thrilling battles, face unique bosses, and grow your caravan for survival.

Customize characters with a deep skill system and tackle endless NG+ challenges.

Indie game developer Primal Game Studio and publisher Knights Peak have a new video out for Mandragora: Whispers Of The Witch Tree, this time going over the different playstyles of the classes. Each one brings a little something different to the table, so depending on what kind of gamer you are and how you like ot battle in titles, this shows off how each class can fit your style. Or maybe entice you to check out something new. This video specifically looks at two classes: Vanguard and Spellbinder. Enjoy the video as the game is still scheduled for release on April 17 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

In Mandragora, mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters. People hide away behind walls of brick and palisades of ignorance constructed by their leaders. Joy and delight are coveted jewels out of reach of the masses. This is not the world you were promised. Travel by night and take it back. Journey through a world in decline, slowly falling prey to the damaging effects of Entropy. Fight against vicious enemies, challenge unique, deadly bosses, meet new allies, enemies, and every shade in between, and make harsh moral choices. There are many paths worth taking. Choose yours.

Explore a universe of gorgeous paint strokes: Immerse yourself in a rich, dark, painterly 2.5D world as the epic and twisted music composed by Christos Antoniou brings this atmospheric world to life.

Delve into a story-driven dark fantasy adventure: Leave the sanctuary of the Crimson City and travel through a vast, interconnected world that will take you from dark forests to deadly swamps, burning deserts, and more.

Enter the dark realm of Entropy: Acquire the legendary Witch Lantern and enter the dark realm of Entropy through tears in the fabric of reality.

Encounter horrific monsters and terrifying creatures: Add fallen foes to your bestiary as you battle distinctive enemies and unique, deadly bosses to discover what really lurks in the shadows.

Upgrade your toolset: Find artisans to join your growing caravan to unlock new upgrades. Grow herbs to brew beneficial potions and craft powerful weapons, armor, and trinkets to help you along the way.

Play your way: Master the punishing side-scrolling action as one of multiple unique classes and customize your character's active skills through a deep and rewarding character development system. Complete the game and start anew on countless NG+ difficulty levels.

