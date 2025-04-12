Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: miles morales, Powerlift

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Renames New Hulk, The Shrink, As Powerlift

Miles Morales: Spider-Man renames their new Hulk, Dr. Keisha Kwan, formerly The Shrink, as Powerlift, to Hulk out in May 2025.

Article Summary Miles Morales faces new challenges in 'Spider-Man' issues #33 and #34, battling Ares with Hulk ally Powerlift.

Dr. Keisha Kwan's character evolves from The Shrink to Powerlift, showcasing gamma-fueled might in 'God War'.

Creative team Ziglar, Renna, and Vicentini bring action-packed art and storytelling to this thrilling Marvel arc.

Catch Dr. Kwan as Powerlift, aiding Miles Morales against Olympian deities in a battle of epic proportions in June.

In the solicits for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34, it read "But wait – Miles' newest recruit is a gamma-powered HULK?! Meet THE SHRINK – and she's prescribing a little SMASH THERAPY!" Well, it seems that she has gone through a name change between then and the publication of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33 out in May… and Marvel would like to push Dr. Keisha Kwan's first appearance in this new role wherever they can… as Powerlift. Previous appearamces of the protege of Doc Samson and therapist to Miles Morales were in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #13, #17, #24-26 and #32, after he sought help…

And this is how we last met her, kicking off the God War storyline.

"The current arc of Cody Ziglar and Marco Renna's acclaimed run on MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN sees the young wall-crawler caught in a divine battle! Chosen as the champion of Anansi, the story-weaving Spider-God, Miles is out of his depth in a vicious feud with Ares, the god of war. Luckily, Miles will get a much-need assist from his psychiatrist Dr. Keisha Kwan, who joins the fight as POWERLIFT in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33, on sale May 14. The issue marks the first appearance of the character's new persona, as her gamma-fueled muscles and uncontainable rage turn the tide of GOD WAR! And don't miss Powerlift and Spider-Man's next action-packed contest in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34 in June! "Dr. Keisha Kwan has been a slow burn in our book for almost two whole years, and I'm SO excited for folks to finally see her Powerlift form in action!" Ziglar shared. "Federico did an amazing job designing her – we love gamma/Hulk characters almost as much as we love the work of Akira Toriyama; Powerlift is our homage to both! Marco has drawn some incredible scenes with her that I think folks are gonna love."

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33 – 75960620483003311

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by MARCO RENNA

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE – 75960620483003321

On Sale 5/14

WAR-CRY LEADS THE NEW HERALDS OF ARES INTO BATTLE! SPIDER-MAN's first task as spider-god Anansi's herald? BATTLE TO THE DEATH against Anansi's ancient enemy, ARES, GOD OF WAR! HERCULES may lend Miles his strength against his old foe, but Team Spider-Man is going to need a lot more muscle if they hope to best Ares' own champions. Introducing War-Cry, Philomelus, demigod of earth, and Pyrrah, demigoddess of water! RATED T

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34 – 75960620483003411

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by MARCO RENNA

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 6/25

MILES MORALES MEETS AN ALL-NEW HULK! The THEOMACHY rages as MILES MORALES fights a losing battle against the ancient and overwhelming power of ARES, GOD OF WAR, and his champions! But wait – Miles' newest recruit is a gamma-powered HULK?! Meet THE SHRINK – and she's prescribing a little SMASH THERAPY! Rated T In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36 VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

On Sale August

