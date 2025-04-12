Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, easter, New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Brings Back The Rabbit's Revenge Event

New World: Aeternum has an old favorite coming back in time for Easter, as Rabbit's Revenge returns with new challenges and rewards

Article Summary Return to Aeternum for Rabbit's Revenge with new challenges and rewards.

Earn exclusive loot like the Corrupted Rabbit's Armor set and Helm.

Defeat corrupted rabbits to unlock rare items with varying drop rates.

Event runs April 15 to May 13, featuring daily and event-long rewards.

Amazon Games has decided to bring back an old favorite to New World: Aeternum, as the Rabbit's Revenge event returns for 2025. The annual Easter-themed event will give players an entirely new deadly season with a bevy of challenges and several new rewards. Such is the Corrupted Rabbit's Armor set , featuring new legs, gloves, and boots for an entirely new era of the game. What's more, you'll also be able to snag a brand-new Corruption's Rabbit Helm you to see here, as you can "embrace the spirit of the event." We have more details below as it starts on April 15.

New World: Aeternum – Rabbit's Revenge 2025

The Corrupted Rabbits have emerged across the wilds, bringing chaos in their wake. Starting April 15, brave adventurers can take on these fearsome fiends for a chance at exclusive rewards. The vicious little fiends are ready to unleash chaos. Embark on this deadly season to claim new rewards. We're introducing the Corrupted Rabbit's Armor set as a loot drop, which includes new legs, gloves, and boots for players to earn. In addition, there's a new Corruption's Rabbit Helm available in the store for the ultimate Corrupted Rabbit's look. These rewards will give you the ultimate look to embody the spirit of the event. The event will begin at 12:00 a.m. PT on April 15 and last until May 13. Each corrupted rabbit can drop the following:

Diamond Gypsum – (66% Drop Chance) Daily Limit: 6 per day

Defiled Rabbit's Foot (80% Drop Chance) Consumable Item: Increases Luck Daily Limit: 5 per day

Corrupted Rabbit Mask (1.5% Drop Chance) Head Skin Guaranteed after defeating 200 corrupted rabbits. Limit: 1 per event

Corruption's Peak Weapon (1% Drop Chance) Flail Guaranteed after defeating 300 corrupted rabbits. Limit: 1 per event

Corruption's Barricade Skin (0.5% Drop Chance) Armor skin Guaranteed after defeating 350 corrupted rabbits. Limit: 1 per event

Defiled Storage Chest of the Hare (0.25% Drop Chance) Housing Item Guaranteed after defeating 400 corrupted rabbits. Limit: 1 per event



