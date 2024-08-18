Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Babs, garth ennis, jacen burrows

Garth Ennis Does Leprechauns in Ahoy Comics November 2024 Solicits

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows are introducing leprechauns into Babs, in Ahoy Comics November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

In Babs #4, Babs boards a ship with infuriating elves, led by a captain with secret plans, on her quest to find Izzy.

Toxic Avenger #2 sees Pluto, a former bully, transformed into a more grotesque monster than Toxie himself.

Wrong Earth Dead Ringers #4 explores a multiverse clash threatening Dragonfly's sanity and the safety of the Megaverse.

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows are introducing leprechauns into the world of sword and sorcery satire and Red Sonja pastiche, Babs, with #4 in Ahoy Comics November 2024 solicits and solicitations. Which, especially for Northern Irish-born Garth, who usually has no time for such imagery, especially the way it gets commercialised and commodified, should make for interesting reading. With more Wrong Earth: Dead Ringers and Toxic Avenger in the Ahoy Comics listings

BABS #4 (OF 6) CVR A JACEN BURROWS (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

More outrageous sword-slinging from the red-hot team of Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows (Get Fury, Crossed)! On a mission to recover her friend Izzy, Babs takes to the sea aboard a ship of smug, precious, affected elves, whose very existence infuriates her—and whose captain has undisclosed plans for her! Variant cover by Peter Krause (MY BAD, Irredeemable). Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024

TOXIC AVENGER #2 (OF 5) CVR A FRED HARPER (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A/CA) Fred Harper

Continuing the 21st-century reinvention of New Jersey's classic monster/hero. Once one of Melvin (pre-Toxie) Junko's high school tormentors, Pluto is now more disgustingly transformed than even the Toxic Avenger himself! This can only lead to the brutal, ghastly monster fight you've been waiting for! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

WRONG EARTH DEAD RINGERS #4 (OF 5)

(W) Tom Peyer (A) Jamal Igle, Juan Castro (CA) Jamal Igle

The multiverse comic you MUST have! Low-stakes life on campy Earth-Alpha is finally threatening Dragonfly's sanity, forcing Dragonflyman to hunt his own parallel-world doppelganger! Now trapped on gritty Earth-Omega, Lady Dragonflyman and Nightsting will risk everything to prevent a wave of attacks on all the Earths —unless they decide the Megaverse isn't worth it (a serious possibility)! Resolicited; previous orders cancelled. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

Ahoy Comics was founded in 2018 by publisher Hart Seely, editors Tom Peyer and Stuart Moore, and chief creative officer Frank Cammuso.

