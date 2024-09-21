Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: garth ennis, rogue trooper

Garth Ennis' Rogue Trooper Finale in Rebellion December 2024 Solicits

Rebellion's 2000AD and Judge Dredd solicits for December 2024 (though mostly making it to the US in January 2025)

Rebellion's 2000AD and Judge Dredd solicits for December 2024 (though mostly making it to the US in January 2025) include the Arthur Ranson Button Man Apex edition as well as Garth Ennis and Patrick Goddard's conclusion of their Rogue Trooper revival story ahead of next year's movie.

2000 AD PROG #2411 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241856

(W) Garth Ennis, Kek-W, Mike Carroll, Dan Abnett (A) Patrick Goddard, David Roach, Ben Willsher, Mark Harrison (CA) Trevor Hairsine

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! The Rogue Trooper epic "When a G.I. Dies" by Garth Ennis & Patrick Goddard comes to its unmissable triple-length finale; Lilli battles against her demons in the conclusion to "Nightmare New York" by Kek-W & David Roach; there's an explosive climax to Judge Dredd: "The Comfort Zone" by Mike Carroll & Ben Willsher; and Cyd tries to earn some cash in "The Out" Book 4 by Dan Abnett & Mark Harrison!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

2000 AD PROG #2412 (MR)

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

2000 AD PROG #2413 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241858

(W) T.C. Eglington, Alec Worley, Ian Edington, John Tomlinson, Dan Abnett, Garth Ennis (A) Simon Coleby, Tiernen Trevallion, Eoin Coveney, Tazio Bettin, Henry Flint, Simon Davis (CA) Andy Clarke

The Galaxy's Greatest Comic celebrates the festive season with another bumper 100-page spectacular featuring the start of new series and some Christmassy one-offs! Fantasy saga Hawk the Slayer returns, courtesy of Alec Worley & Simon Coleby, for a new magical adventure "The Last of Her Kind"; Fiends of the Western Front heads into frontier territory in "Wilde West" by Ian Edginton & Tiernen Trevallion; there's more monsters on the menu in Portals & Black Goo: A Quorum of Fiends by John Tomlinson & Eoin Coveney; there's a complete Azimuth tale "Santa's Little Helpers" by Dan Abnett & Tazio Bettin; we head back to the Doghouse for Strontium Dog: Doghouse Roses by Garth Ennis & Henry Flint; there's an illustrated Thistlebone prose story "The Eel of Harrowvale Pond" by TC Eglington & Simon Davis; plus Xmas adventures for Judge Dredd, and more!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #475 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241859

(W) Ken Niemand, Dan Abnett, Alex Kot, T.C. Eglington, Mike Carroll (A) Paul Marshell, Phil Winslade, Boo Cook, P. J. Holden, Anna Readman (CA) Christian Ward

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! There's a monster loose in the city and it has a list of targets in Judge Dredd: 'Coming to Town' by Ken Niemand & Paul Marshall; there's a reckoning for Hetch in Lawless, courtesy of Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade; the madness takes hold in Devlin Waugh: "Two Months Off" by Ales Kot & PJ Holden; Goya goes on the run in Death Cap: Frontier Justice by T.C. Eglington & Boo Cook; and Fargo & McBane try to clear their names in "New York's Finest" by Ken Niemand & Anna Readman. Plus features, interviews and lots more!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

BATTLE ACTION #5 (OF 10)

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241860

(W) Garth Ennis, Rob Williams (A) Keith Burns, Henry Flint (CA) Tom Foster

A Couple of Heroes continues as Johnny takes off in the Flying Gun, on a mission to avert the use of a weapon of mass destruction, in this final Johnny Red story by Garth Ennis and Keith Burns. And the second story featured in this issue brings you the return of the controversial Death Game, the story which was responsible for the banning of Action in 1976. This new take on the violent future sport is brought to you by Dan Abnett and Tom Foster.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

MONSTER FUN #26

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241861

(W) Roger Langridge, Stacey Whittle, Ned Hartley, Alec Worley, Derek Fridolfs, Pete Wells, Matt Baxter (A) Brett Parson, Abigail Bulmer, Rebecca Morse, Stephen Webster, Wayne Thompson, Andreas Butzcbach, Dan Boultwood, Ruairi Coleman (A / CA) Matt Baxter

Welcome to the Monster Fun 2024 Christmas issue, an early present for all you little funsters out there! 'Tis the season to be jolly, so we are providing the laughs courtesy of Kid Kong, Sally Astro, Gums, Witch Vs. Warlock, Sir Render, Martha's Monster Make-Up, the Fright Shift and Captain Zom. If it's drama and action you want, we also have part three of Crabbe's Crusaders and bid a welcome return to our resident monster wrangler, Peaches. With her mother threatening to destroy London, Peaches will need to assemble an all new team of beasts and beings to stop her! Full of so much festive fun, including games and games, you'd be a turkey not to pick it up!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

BATTLE ACTION FORCE TREASURY ED HC VOL 01 RED TIDE RISING (C

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241862

(W) Gerry Finley-Day (A) Cam Kennedy, John Cooper (A / CA) Geoff Campion

In the aftermath of Action Ascendency Action Force's SAS team pursue Baron Ironblood across the South American continent but soon find that they themselves have become the quarry. Captain Buckingham, codename Eagle, and his squad must use all of their survival skills to stay one-step ahead of the hunt. Returning to print after more than 40 years, this limited edition deluxe hardcover volume collects the secret origins of Baron Ironblood and his legions of Red Shadows. Featuring the epic "Operation Bloodhound" by Gerry Finley-Day and Geoff Campion, as well as the talents of James Tomlinson, Cam Kennedy, Robert Turner, Jim Watson, Anthony Coleman, Jim Bleach, John Cooper and Vanyo.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

BATTLE ACTION FORCE TREASURY ED HC VOL 02 WORLD IN PERIL

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241863

(W) Gerry Finley-Day (A) James Tomlinson, Scott Goodall, Jim Watson, Robert Turner, Geoff Campion, Gual Campion (A / CA) John Cooper

The Action Force teams are spread across the globe in a desperate attempt to battle Baron Ironblood and his legions of Red Shadows. Returning to print after more than 40 years, this limited edition deluxe hardcover volume collects the original Action Force strips from Battle Action Force. The volume collects the action packed "Operation Claymore" by Gerry Finley-Day and John Cooper, as well as other hard hitting Action Force stories. Also featuring the talents of James Tomlinson, Scott Goodall, Jim Watson, Robert Turner, Gual and Geoff Campion.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

BATTLE ACTION FORCE TREASURY ED HC VOL 03 AXIS OF EVIL

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241864

(W) Gerry Finley-Day (A / CA) Vanyo

From the desert sands of Duna to the coral islands of the South Pacific, Z Force, lead by Captain Grant Campbell, stand against the most fearsome terrorist factions on the planet. Returning to print after more than 40 years, this limited edition deluxe hardcover volume collects the epic Z Force trilogy by Gerry Finley-Day and Vanyo. Also includes a covers gallery, Action Force combat reports and character data files.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

BUTTON MAN BY ARTHUR RANSON APEX EDITION HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241865

(W) John Wagner (A / CA) Arthur Ranson

Button Man is an action-packed thriller, deservedly regarded as one of the greatest strips ever to be published in 2000 AD and a high point in the career of Arthur Ranson, whose photo-realistic artwork astonished readers. This Apex Edition reprints nearly 200 pages from the first three stories, newly scanned from the original art, printed at the size the pages were drawn, and without the inclusion of the dialogue balloons, to give you a real insight into Arthur Ranson's meticulous work.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

DREADNOUGHTS TP BOOK 02 THE MARCH OF PROGRESS

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241866

(W) Mike Carroll (A / CA) John Higgins

After a crime blitz in Boulder leads to riots against the Judges' excessive use of force and violation of human rights, the Hemlock Cartel takes advantage of the chaos to declare all-out war against the Justice Department. It is up to Judge Glover to eradicate their threat-even if her crusade could risk revealing the long-buried secrets of her past. The best-selling series charting the origins of Judge Dredd's world continues with this provocative and socially relevant second volume, written by Michael Carroll (Judge Dredd) and drawn by John Higgins (Watchmen).

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

STAINLESS STEEL RAT COLOR OMNIBUS TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT241871

(W) Harry Harrison, Kelvin Gosnell (A / CA) Carlos Ezquerra

The 2000 AD adaptation of Harry Harrison's classic science-fiction novels by Kelvin Gosnell and Carlos Ezquerra returns in a new full color omnibus! James Bolivar DiGriz aka "The Stainless Steel Rat" is many things-a con man, a thief, and a member of an elite law-enforcement agency known as the Special Corps. After escaping the corps, DiGriz crosses paths with the beautiful but deadly Angelina who, like Jim DiGriz, is also a master criminal, albeit far more ruthless. They must travel through time to stop a master criminal meddling with the past, and help to overthrow an evil President by having The Rat become a candidate for the job himself! A classic from 2000 AD's first "golden age," The Stainless Steel Rat is a must-read for fans of Harrison or old school sci-fi action with bold characters and a wry sense of humor!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

