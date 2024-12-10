Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: gary spencer millidge, strangehaven

Gary Spencer Millidge To Bring Strangehaven To An End After 30 Years

Gary Spencer Millidge is going to bring Strangehaven to its final finale after thirty years of publishing, on Patreon.

I have been reading Gary Spencer Millidge's Strangehaven for thirty years; part of the Dave Sim-inspired self-publishing boom of the early nineties, Millidge began self-publishing an artistically detailed drama about a man who comes to a village and, for unknown reasons, cannot leave. Compared to Twin Peaks and the X-Files, it included ideas about masonic ritual, alien abduction, and basically, whatever Millidge had been reading in the back of The Fortean Times that week. Strangehaven began a slow publication schedule, being picked up more recently by Soaring Penguin Press, who serialised its revival and recollection in their anthology, Meanwhile. And now, coming to a finale. Millidge writes;

"You may be forgiven for wondering what I've been up to during the many months or so since my last update; or indeed, what I've been up to since I completed the last episode of Strangehaven book IV (published in Meanwhile…#12). Well, the answer is that I've had my head down working away on an epilogue to Strangehaven, ingeniously entitled Strangehaven: Epilogue. As always intended, Strangehaven: Epilogue will be the final chapter of Strangehaven. And because I'm a masochistic fool, it'll be over fifty pages long. That's more than two whole issues' worth (or almost four Meanwhile…length chapters). It will essentially be a fifty-page victory lap. A Strangehaven: Encore, if you will.

"Actually, no, it'll be more than just a victory lap; if you started following Strangehaven at some point during the last (almost!) thirty years or so, you *will* want to read this. And not only because it's shaping up to be the best thing I've ever done (but I would say that, wouldn't I?). As for where and when it will appear…stay tuned. It's most likely that it will be included as a bonus in the forthcoming collection. I'll make a further announcement of my future plans for Strangehaven once the epilogue is complete – which might not be as far away as you might imagine, as I'm already deep into it. Unfortunately, I can't share a lot of the plot or any preview images because, as you might imagine, there would be many spoilers – especially for those of you who haven't read the Meanwhile… episodes. But the email header above might suggest that the village's vicar has more of a part to play. But I need help to buy the time I need to finish this cursed thing, so I am launching a Patreon."

"Just in case you're not aware, Patreon is an online platform that allows folks to financially support their favourite creators on a regular basis in return for exclusive rewards. You'll essentially become a patron of the arts in return for a meagre monthly donation. And believe me, it would be very much appreciated. In addition to a warm glow of altruism, Patrons will receive access to my "Strange Maven's Diary" posts that will include progress reports on the epilogue, with occasional glimpses of non-spoilery work-in-progress, insights into the life of an independent creator, what I've been reading, watching and listening to, and other random stuff. If you miss my old column of the same name in the Strangehaven periodicals, you'll enjoy this. There will be a second tier announced soon, with yet more exciting, exclusive content. I expect that these rewards will evolve and grow over time, including a physical rewards tier at some point in the future. You can show your support and help me get this Epilogue finished by visiting my Patreon page to subscribe now. Times are tough, and I understand that. If you can't afford to join as a paid subscriber, you can show your support by using the free sign-up option which will give you access to occasional free posts and optional notifications of all the paid-for posts. Finally, if you can help spread the word by sharing this post on your social media, blog, newsletter, or newsagent's window it might just help me get this cursed thing finished all the more quickly. See you soon for the Christmas catch-up!"

We may even get further news that the series has been optioned for film and television by another comics publisher, IDW. Might that be where the Epilogue will come from? More on the Patreon when we have it…

