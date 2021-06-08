Gathering Zombie Intelligence in Magic the Gathering #3 [Preview]

Magic the Gathering #3 is in stores from BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find the book's heroes deep in the Undercity, messing around with the dead. It seems like an inadvisable thing to do under any circumstances, especially when you're deep underground, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Check out the preview below, Magicbronies!