Gathering Zombie Intelligence in Magic the Gathering #3 [Preview]

Magic the Gathering #3 is in stores from BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find the book's heroes deep in the Undercity, messing around with the dead. It seems like an inadvisable thing to do under any circumstances, especially when you're deep underground, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Check out the preview below, Magicbronies!
MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR A SCALERA
BOOM! STUDIOS
APR211232
APR211233 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #3 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR – $4.99
APR211234 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #3 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR – $4.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera
* When their investigation into the role of one of Ravnica's biggest Guilds in the assassination attempts on their lives lead Planeswalkers Kaya, Ral, and Vraska deep into the Undercity, they will need to succeed in the impossible – uncover the location of Duskmantle, the Dimir guildhall, and survive to tell the tale!
* Meanwhile, the assassin is amassing guild members to betray their own Guilds, even as their true motivations remain a mystery…
In Shops: 6/9/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for APR211232 MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR A SCALERA
Cover image for APR211233 MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR
Cover image for APR211234 MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR
Interior preview page from APR211232 MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR A SCALERA
Interior preview page from APR211232 MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR A SCALERA
Interior preview page from APR211232 MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR A SCALERA
Interior preview page from APR211232 MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR A SCALERA
Interior preview page from APR211232 MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR A SCALERA
Interior preview page from APR211232 MAGIC THE GATHERING #3 CVR A SCALERA
