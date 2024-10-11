Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Drag Queen Story Hour, NYCC

Geeks OUT Brings "Comics Made Me Gay" & Drag Queen Story Hour to NYCC

Geeks OUT have a stack of panels at the upcoming New York Comic Con including a Drag Queen Story Hour with Yuhua Hamasaki on Sunday.

Article Summary Explore the Pride Lounge for panels like DC Queer Trivia and Queer Joy in Media at NYCC by Geeks OUT.

Don't miss the Drag Queen Story Hour with Yuhua Hamasaki and captivating drag panels at the Pride Lounge.

Meet LGBTQ+ icons like Sirena Song and Dominique Jackson for inspiring talks and autograph sessions.

Discover queer narratives and history through comics, gaming, and entertainment panels all weekend.

Geeks OUT, behind the gay-themed comic con FlameCon also have a stack of panels at the upcoming New York Comic Con, with both a Booth #2378 and their own Pride Lounge in Room 1C01-02 on the first floor of the convention, kicking off with a DC Comics Queer Trivia Off, and Marc Andreyko hosting "Comics Made Me Gay". And yes, that includes a Drag Queen Story Hour with Yuhua Hamasaki for the Sunday. Or, what we call in the UK, a Christmas Pantomime…

Thursday, October 17

DC Queer Trivia

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Test your Queer DC Trivia knowledge with the host of the Geeks OUT Podcast, Kevin Gilligan.

Making Queer Games and Making Games Queer

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Presented by Gayming Magazine and hosted by Qweerty Gamers, this panel will discuss how Qweerty Gamers are developing and providing resources for LGBTQ devs and stories in an unpredictable time in the gaming industry.

Sirena Song Meet and Greet

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Hailing from the vibrant shores of the Philippines, Sirena Song is a groundbreaking transgender pro wrestler, model and LGBTQ+ advocate known for captivating audiences both in and out of the ring. With a persona inspired by the mythical sirens, Sirena combines fierce athleticism with a mesmerizing presence, enchanting fans with her dazzling looks and hypnotic moves.

Friday, October 18

JP Karliak Spotlight on Queer VO Actors

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Join voiceover actors JP Karliak (X-Men '97), Kristen DiMercurio (Audiobook Narrator), and Blu Allen (Life is Strange: Double Exposure) as they discuss the craft of creating characters for animation, video games, and other VO mediums, as well as the business of building voiceover as a career. The panel is produced in partnership with Geeks OUT and Queer Vox, a non-profit organization providing training and professional support for LGBTQIA+ voice actors. It will be moderated by Alicia Wilder of The X-Wife Podcast.

Celebrating Queer Joy in Media

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Join Geeks OUT for a conversation with creators Jarrett Melendez, Meghan Fitzmartin, Amy Reeder, and Jadzia Axelrod as they discuss their groundbreaking work and the positive impact of queer narratives in comics and entertainment. We'll talk about their creative processes and behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations that fuel their creative endeavors and celebrate the spectrum of queer joy in contemporary media.

Comics Made Me Gay

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

A panel discussion with LGBTQ creators on the comic books that helped shape them. A funny, bawdy, and often sweetly emotional panel sharing the love of the medium with professionals and fans alike. Moderated by Eisner winning author Marc Andreyko ("Love is Love", Manhunter, Torso, Batwoman).

Reclaiming Queer History Through Comics

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Josh Trujillo, John Harris Dunning, and Greg Lockard discuss interpreting and discovering queer history through the comics medium.

Dominique Jackson Meet and Greet

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

4:00 PM – 4:45 PM

Calling all fans of fierceness! Don't miss the chance to meet the one and only Dominique Jackson—trans model, star, and unstoppable activist—at our exclusive autograph meet and greet! This is your moment to get up close and personal with a true icon. Dominique will be sharing insights on her groundbreaking work, powerful activism, and the journey that's inspired millions. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to her story, this is the ultimate opportunity to connect with a trailblazer who's changing the world, one fierce step at a time. Snap a selfie, grab an autograph, and soak in the wisdom of a true legend!

Trans/Non-Binary Entertainment panel

Room 405

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Ready to level up your Comic Con experience? Don't miss "Talking Transgender and Non-Binary in Real Life," a must-see panel hosted by the incredible Peppermint! Join us as some of the most prominent trans actors and activists take the stage to share their powerful stories, insights, and the challenges they've conquered. This is where fandom meets real-life heroism—prepare to be inspired, enlightened, and totally wowed. If you're all about inclusivity and authentic voices, this panel is your ultimate destination! Featuring: Peppermint, Dominique Jackson, Amy Schneider, Yuhua Hamasaki, and Murray Hill.

Saturday, October 19

Who is Amy Schneider?

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Talk back and Book Signing: Amy Schneider is an American software engineer and recent Jeopardy! champion. Following an impressive forty-game winning streak, she became the most successful woman ever to compete on Jeopardy!. She is second all-time in the show's history, trailing only Ken Jennings. Amy is also the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. She has been covered in People, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, USA TODAY, and more, and she has appeared on Good Morning America.

Drag Queen Panel

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Get ready for a fabulous treat at NY Comic Con! Join us for a drag panel like no other, hosted by the dazzling Yuhua Hamasaki. She'll be leading the charge as our glam squad of drag queens dish out their wildest behind-the-scenes tales from their showbiz adventures.

Whether you're a die-hard drag fan or just here for the high-energy entertainment, this panel promises a whirlwind of sass, sparkle, and sheer fun. Don't miss out—Yuhua and her fabulous crew are ready to serve up a Comic Con experience that's anything but ordinary! Featuring: Tammie Brown, Yuhua Hamasaki, Blackberri, Kasha Davis, and Honey Davenport.

Drag Panel Merch Sales

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

What better way to follow up a panel than having a chance to get photos and Merch!

Oracle of Aces: Bridging asexual, agender & aromantic spectrum identities throughout gaming communities

Pride Lounge, Room 1

C01-02 (on the first floor)

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Presented by Gayming Magazine and hosted by NYC Gaymers, panelists share their lived experiences as people who intersect across the identities of Asexual, Agender, and Aromantic spectra, through the lens of the gaming community and gaming culture.

Queens of the Dead Movie Panel

Room 406.1

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Get ready for a bloody good time at our "Queens of the Dead" panel! Featuring the legendary Tina Romero and stars from the show, this queer horror film is a genre-defying tribute to the iconic zombie flicks of Romero's father, with a fierce, fabulous twist. Co-written by Erin Judge and Tina Romero, the movie throws you headfirst into a glam-gore thrill ride where drag queens, club kids, and frenemies team up to slay the undead during a Brooklyn drag show gone wild. The panel will be moderated by the amazing NY Times critic Erik Piepenburg, who will dive deep into behind-the-scenes stories, killer insights, and plenty of campy, creepy fun. If you love horror with a side of fabulous, this is one panel you can't afford to miss!

Sunday, October 20

Drag Queen Story Hour

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Get ready for a fabulously fun time at NY Comic Con's Pride Lounge! Join the sensational Yuhua Hamasaki for Drag Queen Story Hour, where geek culture meets glitter and glam. Expect kids' tales with a twist, as Yuhua dazzles you with her charisma and love for the comforting and accepting messages these stories provide. It's a heartwarming celebration of inclusivity, perfect for fans of all ages!

YAS KIDS: Celebrating Queer & Diverse Middle Grade/YA Stories

Pride Lounge, Room 1C01-02 (on the first floor)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Join Geeks OUT for a discussion with creators of comics and graphic novels geared towards middle grade to young adults to discuss the importance of representation and portraying varied young queer experiences.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!