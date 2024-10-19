Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geoff johns, Ghost Machine

Geiger, Hyde St, Rocketfellers, Redcoat at Ghost Machine January 2025

Geiger, Hyde Street, Rocketfellers, and Redcoat continue the Ghost Machine imprint as part of Image Comics' January 2025 solicits.

Article Summary "Geiger #10" returns with Junkyard Joe and Geiger's powers spiraling as he seeks a cure for his condition.

"Hyde Street #4" explores a tale of horror, where a typecast actor's life becomes entwined with his role.

"Redcoat #9" features an immortal redcoat and Johnny Appleseed revealing secrets over a drinking spree.

"The Rocketfellers #3" sees the time-traveling family hiding in the 21st century, pursued by a bounty hunter.

Geiger, Hyde Street, Rocketfellers, and Redcoat continue the Ghost Machine imprint as part of Image Comics' January 2025 solicits and solicitations.

GEIGER #10

STORY GEOFF JOHNS ART / COVER A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B JERRY ORDWAY & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C DYLAN DIETRICH, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

THE RETURN OF JUNKYARD JOE! As Tariq Geiger's quest to find a cure to his radioactive condition continues, he finds himself once again face to face with the U.S. Army's most dangerous weapon. But with Geiger's powers growing out of control, who will come to his rescue? You won't believe it. JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

HYDE STREET #4

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER A IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B PETER SNEJBJERG & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C JOE PRADO & WES DZIOBA

The hit horror series continues! Witness, if you will, the demise of a good man in a town without pity. A caring man, with aspirations to be known among his peers as one of Hollywood's finest actors, only to see these colleagues snicker at him when he's typecast as a famous film monster made of human patchwork parts. But, as we'll see, life imitates art in Tinseltown, down a boulevard called…Hyde Street.JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

REDCOAT #9

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A WRAPAROUND BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B MARK BUCKINGHAM & JOHN KALISZ

COVER C STEVE LIEBER & WES DZIOBA

Everyone has a drinking buddy, but there's none more magical than Johnny Appleseed! An American legend, Johnny lived an adventurous life, particularly when he crossed paths with our immortal British redcoat Simon Pure, who shared his pursuit of a good time with good drink. What secrets does Simon reveal in his inebriated state? Plenty. JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

THE ROCKETFELLERS #3

STORY PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART / COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B MIKE McKONE & JOHN KALISZ

COVER C CHRIS BURNHAM & BRIAN REBER

Where are The Rocketfellers? Hiding out in the 21st century, that's where, as a relentless bounty hunter from the 25th century continues to track our time-traveling renegade family down by any means necessary! But just as the family starts to feel comfortable in their new surroundings, they attract attention from an unexpected threat closer to home…JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!