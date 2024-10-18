Image Comics' January 2025 Solicits And Solicitations In Full

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, walking dead

THE LUCKY DEVILS #1 (OF 9)

STORY CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER A / COVER D (1:25) GLITTER INCENTIVE RYAN BROWNE

COVER B FRANK MILLER & ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER C BLANK SKETCH

COVER E (1:50) FOIL VIRGIN RAW ART SCAN INCENTIVE FRANK MILLER

COVER F (1:100) COVER C DRAWN ON & SIGNED BY RYAN BROWNE,

SIGNED BY CHARLES SOULE

Good Omens meets CURSE WORDS in this new series from the duo behind smash-hit EIGHT BILLION GENIES! THE LUCKY DEVILS is the story of two people who begin working with the devils on their shoulders in an effort to fix their broken lives. Predictably, it all goes to hell. A cheeky, satirical look at Good and Evil, THE LUCKY DEVILS explores Faustian bargains and temptation in a rip-roaring, hilarious new way. JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

THE SEASONS #1

JANUARY 15 48 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART PAUL AZACETA & MATHEUS LOPES

COVER A PAUL AZACETA

COVER B (1:15) JORDI LAFEBRE

COVER C (1:25) KENT WILLIAMS

COVER D (1:50) WES CRAIG

COVER E (1:100) COVER F DRAWN ON BY PAUL AZACETA

COVER F BLANK SKETCH

Summer, Winter, Spring and Autumn are the Seasons Sisters, the daughters of the world-renowned Seasons Detectives. Ten years ago, their famous parents disappeared. Left to raise themselves, the sisters formed an unbreakable bond. Now that bond is tested as the sisters fall prey to sinister forces. The youngest sister, Spring, is the last hope of saving them from a fate worse than death. Will Spring be able to piece her shattered family back together before it's too late for them all? RICK REMENDER (BLACK SCIENCE) and PAUL AZACETA (OUTCAST) weave an elevated tale of whimsical horror unlike anything ever experienced in comics and it all starts with this double-length premiere issue! Perfect for fans of BOUNDARYBREAKING HORROR in all forms.

DEATH OF COPRA #1 (OF 4)

JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

STORY / ART / COVERS A & B / COVER C (1:15) CONNECTING INCENTIVE / COVER E (1:25) MICHEL FIFFE

COVER D (1:20) JEFF LEMIRE

STORY DANIEL HENRIQUES

ART / COVER A JONATHAN GLAPION

A new chapter in the kinetic, addictive superhero series that pays homage to the '80s Suicide Squad run of John Ostrander, Kim Yale, and Luke McDonnell. The critically acclaimed superhero engine of revenge is back for its final act! Witness a trusted institution of brutality dismantle itself with style and grace, heart and power. Series creator MICHEL FIFFE closes out his signature epic by unleashing his cast of mercenary misfits one last time at full throttle.

NO HOME HERE #1

JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

Co-created by DANIEL HENRIQUES and JONATHAN GLAPION, NO HOME HERE is the story of Sherlee Johnson, the seven-year-old victim of the infamous serial killer Billy Kinkaid. This epic new chapter in the Spawn Universe explores the fate of the innocent young girl. Her harrowing adventures with The Stranger are laid bare as her story and the world she now inhabits are revealed. With a story conceived in the twisted mind of newcomer DANIEL HENRIQUES and art by celebrated artist JONATHAN GLAPION, the reader will explore parts of the Spawn Universe never before seen. This series will ship bi-monthly starting in January, and it will still cost only $2.99!

THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ #1

STORY / ART / COVER OTIS FRAMPTON

Return to the Land of Oz in this new comic book adaptation of L. FRANK BAUM's classic novel THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ—perfect for fans of YOUNG & STRAHM's TWIG. OTIS FRAMPTON (ODDLY NORMAL) brings his unique style to the seventh book in this classic fantasy series. Join Ojo the Unlucky, Scraps the Patchwork Girl, and Bungle the Glass Cat on an amazing quest that takes them on a whirlwind journey from Munchkin Country to the Emerald City!

BLOOD TRAIN (ONE-SHOT)

STORY ADAM GLASS

ART / COVER A BERNARD CHANG

COVER B (1:10) MICHAEL GAYDOS

TRIM SIZE: THIS ONE-SHOT WILL BE PERFECT BOUND, MAGAZINE TRIM SIZE (8.5" x 10.875") & FEATURE A CARDSTOCK COVER

28 Days Later meets The Ruins in this high-stakes standalone horror story. After backpacking through Asia, a group of friends climb aboard the Siberian Express to start their journey home. Little do they know, they've bought a one-way ticket to hell, as one of them has been infected with a bioweapon that will turn them into a monster who will slaughter everyone on the train. And the bioweapon will start World War Three if it reaches its destination in Europe. Now, these friends must make a difficult choice: kill someone they love to save the world or die trying. From NINTH CIRCLE, bringing you the BEST horror each month by the industry's TOP creative talent! JANUARY 29 48 PAGES FC T+ $7.99

THE HORIZON EXPERIMENT: FINDERS/KEEPERS (ONE-SHOT)

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

STORY VITA AYALA

ART / COVER A SKYLAR PATRIDGE

COVER B / COVER C (1:25) CONNECTING FOIL INCENTIVE TULA LOTAY

COVER D BLANK SKETCH

Comics powerhouse VITA AYALA (New Mutants, Static: Season One) and superstar artist SKYLAR PATRIDGE (Absolute Power: Ground Zero, Supergirl) reunite for a new type of action-adventure tale, following a Puerto Rican reverse Indiana Jones—a thief stealing from museums to return artifacts back to their native cultures!

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #28

JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART / COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B (1:10) NIMIT MALAVIA

COVER C (1:25) MALACHI WARD

For the first time since the Department of Truth was founded, its highest official just revealed the whole, sordid history to a journalist—a journalist who happens to be Cole's husband. Can their relationship survive the cold, hard facts? And will it all be for nothing once Black Hat mounts their counter-offensive to the DoT's riskiest gamble yet?

ICE CREAM MAN #43

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART / COVER A MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B MARIA LLOVET

"One Page Horror Stories" It's a star-studded, make-your-jaw-dropto- the-floor issue of ICE CREAM MAN! The challenge: make a comics horror story that's only ONE PAGE LONG. And boy, did we find some amazing folks ready to take that one on! Issue 43 will feature one-page horror yarns (all drawn by MORAZZO and O'HALLORAN) from:

GRANT MORRISON

PATTON OSWALT

GEOFF JOHNS

KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

JEFF LEMIRE

MATT FRACTION

ZOE THOROGOOD

and more!

There will also, of course, be plenty of weird one-pagers from W. MAXWELL PRINCE and Team ICM—we wouldn't want to miss out on all the fun!

WITCHBLADE #7

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART / COVER B GIUSEPPE

CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO

COVER A MARC SILVESTRI & ARIF PRIANTO

COVER C (1:25) HOMAGE INCENTIVE MARC SILVESTRI

COVER D (1:50) BRETT BOOTH, SAL REGLA & ARIF PRIANTO

New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzini is this generation's bearer of the Witchblade, a mystical gauntlet wielded by one woman in a generation meant to balance the forces of Darkness and Light. For years, Sara has been on the hunt for the identity of her father's killer, and the paths have led her to billionaire Kenneth Irons. Irons has money, power, and associates from the darkest corners of the underworld. Among them, a young member of the Franchetti crime family on the verge of his twenty-first birthday, enters the story, and Sara's world will never be the same as Jackie Estacado, this generation's bearer of The Darkness, makes his first appearance and rocks the Top Cow Universe to its core!

BLACK KISS OMNIBUS HC

MARCH 19 400 PAGES BW A $39.99

STORY / ART / COVER HOWARD CHAYKIN

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" X 10.875"

The infamous, hardboiled-erotica series

is collected for the first time in a deluxe

hardcover omnibus featuring new

material.

It's been a long, long time…one last time.

Collecting for the first time every stop

along the way on HOWARD CHAYKIN's

transgressively groundbreaking trail, the

BLACK KISS OMNIBUS collects the

legendary 1988 series, its 2012 sequel

BLACK KISS 2, plus the BLACK KISS

XXXMAS IN JULY SPECIAL, and, created

just for this volume, the all-new 28-page

BLACK KISS HALLOWEEN, which will

mark CHAYKIN's final excursion into

this world's hardboiled-erotic noir.

Throw in a look back at the project's long

history of sensationalism and censorship,

plus a large assortment of extras from across

nearly four decades, and this 400-page

collection will be the definitive shelf-filler

that once again makes readers ask that vital

question…does it have to be so dirty?

Collects BLACK KISS #1-12, BLACK

KISS 2 #1-6, and the BLACK KISS

XXXMAS IN JULY SPECIAL

CHEW NOMNIBUS TP

FEBRUARY 19 1320 PAGES FC M $64.99

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART / COVER ROB GUILLORY

Collecting all 60 issues of the New

York Times-bestselling, Harvey

and multiple Eisner Awardwinning

series about cops, crooks,

cooks, cannibals, and clairvoyants

in a single massive volume.

Chu is a detective with a secret. A

weird secret. Tony Chu is Cibopathic,

which means he gets psychic

impressions from whatever he eats. It

also means he's a hell of a detective,

as long as he doesn't mind nibbling

on the corpse of a murder victim to

figure out whodunit, and why. He's

been brought on by the Special Crimes

Division of the FDA, the most powerful

law enforcement agency on the

planet, to investigate their strangest,

sickest, and most bizarre cases.

Also included are the blockbuster

one-shots featuring everybody's

favorite homicidal rooster, SECRET

AGENT POYO, WARRIOR CHICKEN

POYO, DEMON CHICKEN POYO.

CRIMINAL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 1: COWARD TP

CRIMINAL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 2: LAWLESS TP

STORY ED BRUBAKER

ART SEAN PHILLIPS & VAL STAPLES

COVER SEAN PHILLIPS

Celebrating the Prime Video series adaptation, BRUBAKER

and PHILLIPS groundbreaking crime series returns to

print with stunning new cover paintings and designs.

In this first installment of the bestselling, multiple Eisner Awardwinning

crime noir series, readers meet Leo, a world-class pickpocket

who is pressed into helping the cops pull off a heist. But when

the job goes terribly wrong, Leo must go into hiding, his dire

situation escalates, forcing the thief to put his skills to the test.

Originally published in 2007, CRIMINAL, VOL. 1: COWARD is just

the beginning of the critically acclaimed comic book series from

ED BRUBAKER & SEAN PHILLIPS—the creative team behind

FATALE, NIGHT FEVER, WHERE THE BODY WAS, and more.

"BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS are modern masters, who craft

nail-bitingly tense worlds where nothing is black and white."

—Publishers Weekly

LAWLESS is story of brotherly love and hate, as Tracy Lawless

returns home to find out who murdered his kid brother, and how

much their family history has doomed them both. This is where

BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS take the world they created in VOL. 1 and

begin stretching the boundaries of what crime comics can be.

JANUARY 22 144 PAGES FC M $9.99

JANUARY 22 144 PAGES FC M $16.99

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL, VOL. 1 TP

JANUARY 8 120 PAGES FC M $9.99

STORY GERRY DUGGAN

ART / COVER GARRY BROWN

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH

TO HELL has it all—otherworldly

intrigue, gunslingers and samurai,

the dead, the dying, the undead,

and of course…romance.

The sun set on samurai and gunslingers at

roughly the same time, but our two leads

didn't die off quietly. In the East, a samurai

would rather die with her weapons than

surrender them to a sword hunt. In the

West, the gunslinger follows his revenge

to the bitter end. The future lovers are

mortally wounded a world apart and

awake together in a purgatory ruled by

a ruthless society of damned warriors.

Asami and MacRaith will need to overcome

the dead, the dying, and the undead.

Can love redeem them? This first volume

is violent, mysterious, thrilling, and sexy.

From GERRY DUGGAN

(X-Men, Deadpool) and GARRY

BROWN (Babyteeth).

Collects the oversized first

issues of FALLING IN LOVE ON

THE PATH TO HELL # 1-4

Select praise for FALLING IN

LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL:

"GERRY DUGGAN is turning into

another of the 'must-read' authors

in the world of comics and his latest,

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO

HELL, is a must-read…what an epic!."

—PATTON OSWALT (Minor Threats)

KILL OR BE KILLED COMPENDIUM TP

STORY ED BRUBAKER

ART SEAN PHILLIPS &

ELIZABETH BREITWEISER

COVER SEAN PHILLIPS

BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS bestselling series

is finally collected under one cover! Grad

student Dylan must kill one person who

deserves it every month, and the deeper

he gets in, the more he realizes how

many people there are that deserve it.

Catcher in the Rye meets Death Wish in a

dark take on the vigilante genre that became

a cracked reflection of the world around us.

This deluxe paperback edition contains

20 issues of KILL OR BE KILLED,

as well as the covers and a new

afterword by ED BRUBAKER.

FEBRUARY 12 576 PAGES FC M $59.99

FISHFLIES HC

MARCH 5 384 PAGES FC M $44.99

STORY / COVER JEFF LEMIRE

ART JEFF LEMIRE & SHAWN KURUNERU

A strange and surreal new tale

of friendship and small town

tragedy from the creator of

Sweet Tooth and DESCENDER.

A small-town crime sets off a chain of

events that will permanently alter the

lives of several residents of bucolic Belle

River, Ontario. As the manhunt heats up,

a lonely girl named Franny Fox forms an

unlikely friendship with a fugitive that leads

them both on an odyssey of discovery and

redemption… a journey that also uncovers

dark secrets from the town's eerie past.

Collects FISHFLIES #1-7

THE POWER FANTASY, VOL. 1 TP

JANUARY 29 136 PAGES FC M $9.99

STORY KIERON GILLEN

ART / COVER CASPAR WIJNGAARD

"Superpowered." You have certain preconceptions.

They're incorrect. Here, that word has a specific

technical definition. Namely, "any individual with the

destructive capacity of the nuclear arsenal of the U.S.A."

There are six such people on Earth. The planet's

survival relies on them never coming into conflict.

Come dance to the ticking of the doomsday clock

with KIERON GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE

DIVINE, DIE) and CASPAR WIJNGAARD (HOME

SICK PILOTS, ALL AGAINST ALL) in the first

collection of this new, critically adored, sell-out epic.

Collects THE POWER FANTASY #1-5



WITCHBLADE, VOL. 1 TP

CREATED BY MARC SILVESTRI

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART GIUSEPPE CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO

COVER MARC SILVESTRI & ARIF PRIANTO

"Hard-boiled supernatural noir

hypercharged for the 21st century.

—KIERON GILLEN (DIE, PHONOGRAM)

The first volume of a new WITCHBLADE

series combines a reimagined origin

with contemporary takes on familiar

characters and new story arcs that

rekindle the energy and excitement that

fueled the '90s Image Revolution, which

shaped generations of top creators.

New York City Police Detective Sara

Pezzini's life was forever fractured by her

father's murder. Cold, cunning, and hellbent

on revenge, Sara now stalks a vicious

criminal cabal beneath the city, where an

ancient power collides and transforms

her into something wild, magnificent,

and beyond her darkest imaginings.

Electrified with power, strength, healing,

pleasure, and rage, every temptation lures

her from her mission to find her father's

killer. Sara thinks she possesses the

Witchblade—but does it possess her?

• First printing introductory price of

$9.99 for a 200-page collection!

• This volume will also include a threepage

scene, only available with this

collection, heralding the return of

one of Top Cow's Flagship characters

to the new continuity in 2025, Jackie

Estacado, also known as The Darkness!

Collects issues #1-6 plus the

WITCHBLADE #1/2 origin story from 2021.

JANUARY 15 200 PAGES FC T+ $9.99



ASTRO CITY METROBOOK, VOL. 6 TP

The Broken Man's history, spanning over a century and a half,

is revealed at last. Michael Tenicek, Astro City's most tragic

survivor, hosts a support group for others like himself. And

in between, we meet or re-meet heroes and villains ranging

from Jack-in-the-Box to Mister Manta to Kittyhawk, G-Dog

and the Pet Patrol. Star creators KURT BUSIEK, BRENT

ANDERSON, ALEX ROSS, and friends bring to live the

heroes, villains, and others of comics' most astonishing city.

Collects ASTRO CITY, VOL. 3 #35-52

STORY KURT BUSIEK

ART BRENT ANDERSON, ALEX ROSS, CARMEN CARNERO, MATTHEW

CLARK, RICK LEONARDI, MIKE NORTON & RON RANDALL

COVER ALEX ROSS

TRIM SIZE: 11.25" x 10.375" JANUARY 8 496 PAGES FC T $34.99

THE ART OF INVINCIBLE SEASON TWO HC

This official behind-the-scenes companion to Prime Video's

second season of the hit animated series, INVINCIBLE,

featuring a foreword from co-creator ROBERT KIRKMAN!

THE ART OF INVINCIBLE SEASON TWO features exclusive

character, background, and vehicle designs along with key

art and more! This volume takes fans behind the scenes and

includes interviews with key creatives, including INVINCIBLE

creators ROBERT KIRKMAN and CORY WALKER.

STORY MARC SUMERAK & ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CORY WALKER & VARIOUS

COVER CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG

APRIL 2 232 PAGES FC T $39.99

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 5 TP

STORY JAMES TYNION IV COVER MARTIN SIMMONDS

ART MARTIN SIMMONDS, ALISON SAMPSON & MORE

Confronted with an enemy intent on exposing their secrets to the world, the

Department of Truth made a shocking choice—go public first. But to understand Lee

Harvey Oswald's risky gambit, we have to return to where it all started: Dallas, 1963,

as President John F. Kennedy's motorcade passed the grassy knoll… and a woman in

red with X's for eyes picked up a rifle in the window of the Texas Book Depository.

ALSO IN THIS VOLUME: Marilyn Monroe's life was stranger than fiction.

So strange that she may have slipped out of reality herself.

Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33,

The Nice House on the Lake) and Eisner Award-nominated artist MARTIN

SIMMONDS (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA) reveal the truth behind

the shot heard around the world, while acclaimed artist ALISON SAMPSON

(Sleeping Beauties) joins for a very special tale about a uniquely American icon.

Collects THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #23-27 JANUARY 8 256 PAGES FC T+ $24.99

DEATH VIGIL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 1 TP

STORY / ART / COVER STJEPAN SEJIC

JANUARY 29 144 PAGES FC M $16.99

The first volume of STJEPAN SEJIC's dark fantasy

epic returns to print with an all-new cover!

Gifted? Join the Death Vigil in their ongoing war against

the ever-growing power of the Primordial Enemy! The

only catch is you have to die first. Become a corporeal

immortal Death Knight, and obtain reality-altering weaponry

in the neverending battle between Good and Evil.

Collects DEATH VIGIL #1-8

INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 7 TP

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART RYAN OTTLEY & BILL CRABTREE

COVER CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG

JANUARY 1 136 PAGES FC T+ $14.99 TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!

These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire

INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with

stunning new covers from CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG.

Invincible must assemble a team of Earth's mightiest defenders to go

out into space and prevent what could well be the end of mankind!

Collects INVINCIBLE #35-41

HACK/SLASH DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 5 HC

STORY TIM SEELEY, JUSTIN JORDAN, MICHAEL MORECI & STEVE ORLANDO COVER TIM SEELEY

ART ELENA CASAGRANDE, MATT MERHOFF & JOE SONG

JANUARY 15 304 PAGES FC M $49.99 TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"

When Cassie discovers a potential cure for slashers, she accidentally

kickstarts a chain of events that will lead to the ultimate betrayal

at the hands of a man she thought she could trust! Giant

monsters, Vlad's man-eating family, the secret life of Cat Curio,

and the final showdown fans have waited years to see!

This HACK/SLASH DELUXE EDITION collects MERCY

SPARKS: A SLICE OF HELL and issues #12-25 of the ongoing

Image Comics series, including guest stories by writers JUSTIN

JORDAN (LUTHER STRODE), STEVE SEELEY and MICHAEL

MORECI (Barbaric). Also includes a brand-new bonus story by

acclaimed creators STEVE ORLANDO and STEVE KURTH!

RADIANT BLACK, VOL. 6 TP

STORY KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ART / COVER MARCELO COSTA & EDUARDO FERIGATO

THE CATALYST WAR CONCLUDES!

Both Nathan and Marshall are pushed to their limits by

the alien force that originally forged the Radiants—but

only one will do the unthinkable to emerge victorious.

THE CATALYST WAR ends here—and the future

of RADIANT BLACK will never be the same!

Collects RADIANT BLACK #28, 28.5, 29, 29.5, 30, and 30.5. JANUARY 1 176 PAGES FC T+ $17.99

NIGHTS (SEASON ONE), VOL. 2 TP

STORY WYATT KENNEDY

ART / COVER LUIGI FORMISANO

Off the heels of Gray's terrifying transformation, secrets are

revealed and new questions arise. So do new enemies. Time is

running out, the apocalypse is coming and Vince and Gray are at the

forefront. From this moment onward, everything changes.

Collects NIGHTS #6-12 JANUARY 8 200 PAGES FC M $16.99



THE SCORCHED Vol 5

STORY JOHN LAYMAN & TODD McFARLANE

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

JANUARY 29 144 PAGES FC T+ $17.99

The Throne of Hell now belongs to Nyx, who has banished

Spawn and The Scorched team to Earth, leaving Jessica

Priest and her team without their powers. Things take an

unexpected turn when Jason Wynn makes a surprising

comeback, leading Jessica, and the team to continue

the fight. Powerless, will they all make it back alive?!

Collects THE SCORCHED #27-32

TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"

SAM AND TWITCH ORIGINS BOOK 2

STORY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & TODD McFARLANE

ART CLAYTON CRAIN, JONATHAN GLAPION, JAY FOTOS &

DREW HUTCHINSON COVER ASHLEY WOOD

The Spawn Universe's favorite detectives come at you in full force in their

groundbreaking series. Featuring an all-star cast of creators, the bar was

set high for gritty crime fiction when Sam and Twitch first came on the

scene. Follow the exploits of NYPD's two most dedicated public servants

as they try to uncover the secrets behind the "Bounty Hunter Wars." Also

includes the never before reprinted "John Doe Affair" story arc by TODD

McFARLANE (story), with ALEX MALEEV (art) and PAUL LEE (art).

Collected in an all-new size and format, SAM AND TWITCH

ORIGINS HARDCOVER BOOK 2 brings you the art and stories

that made this series a classic. Extra features include an ASHLEY

WOOD cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art.

Collects SAM AND TWITCH #14-26 JANUARY 15 336 PAGES FC M $29.99

CREEPSHOW VOL. 3 #5 (OF 5)

STORY ED BRISSON & KAMI GARCIA

ART KAEL NGU & ISAAC GOODHART

COVER A MARTÍN MORAZZO

COVER B KAEL NGU

COVER C (1:10) STEVE BEACH

CREEPSHOW, VOL. 3 wraps with a pair of delightfully dark tales! Renowned writer ED BRISSON (Batman) and acclaimed cover artist KAEL NGU (making his interior work debut) bring a frightening fable that starts with hiking and camping— and ends with kicking and screaming! Then, bestselling author KAMI GARCIA (Teen Titans: Raven) nails her nightmares to the page with artist ISAAC GOODHART (Catwoman) in a story about two very different sisters and one horrifying new home! JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #6

JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

STORY JOE CASEY

ART / COVER A PAUL FRY

COVER B CHRIS SPROUSE

COVER C (1:10) DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER D (1:20) JIM RUGG

WHAT THE HELL IS "BLOOD CON"?! That's the question everyone will be asking when this explosive extravaganza— this paean to modern marketing—is announced. But properly marketing a new superhero team is nothing compared to actually being on it. Don't miss the madness!

DEAD EYES: THE EMPTY FRAMES #5 (OF 5)

STORY GERRY DUGGAN

ART / COVER A JOHN McCREA

COVER B (1:15) JOHN McCREA & MICHELLE MADSEN

It's all gone to hell. The final fate of the paintings revealed! No money— mo problems. Dead Eyes was always a wanted man, Wheels has betrayed him—and now the city of Boston has a name to go along with that black mask: Martin Dobbs. The day he always dreaded is here. Who lives? Who dies? All will be revealed.

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER #3

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER A MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

COVER B MARCO FAILLA

In under 48 hours, the Gunslinger's life underwent an unexpected transformation, granting him extraordinary powers and newfound abilities. Simultaneously, it unleashed a hidden realm of existence that had eluded him until now, akin to opening Pandora's box.

JANUARY 29 24 PAGES FC M $3.99

JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

In the heart of the Great

Depression, photojournalist

Sarah and her two young charges

are engulfed in a massive dust

storm that threatens all of the

residents of New Hope, leaving

behind death and destruction.

Madeleine's adolescence is in full swing: boys, horror movies,

gore sites, and dangers lurking around every corner. But Mad's

a big girl now. She knows how to handle herself… Right?

STORY JG JONES & PHIL BRAM

ART / COVER A JG JONES

COVER B (1:10) DAVE JOHNSON

STORY / ART / COVERS A & B /

COVER C CONNECTING / COVER E (1:10) LUANA VECCHIO

COVER D JESSICA CIOFFI

DOLL PARTS: A LOVESICK TALE #2 (OF 4)

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

DUST TO DUST #2 (OF 8)N

JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



FINAL ASSAULT on THE VAULT! Barrage sends the Agents on a multi-pronged

mission against Verena DeVault to secure her trove of alien tech and artifacts.

But if they succeed, what then? What does Barrage

plan to do with all that power?

The answer could mean the end of the Free Agents!

STORY KURT BUSIEK & FABIAN NICIEZA

ART / COVER A STEPHEN MOONEY & TRIONA FARRELL

COVER B KEVIN MAGUIRE

COVER C JAMES W. FRY III, WADE VON GRAWBADGER & TRIONA FARRELL

TRAPPED LIKE CATS!

Elsie and Lord must put aside their differences to protect Gigi and

her kittens from the horrors of the Cat Lady's creepy old shack deep

in the rabies-infested woods. With no food and no way out of the

tiny basement, will the cats do the UNTHINKABLE to survive?!?

You won't believe what happens in the thrilling conclusion

to the second arc of this smash-hit series.

STORY TONY FLEECS COVER D (1:25) NIK VIRELLA

ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A / COVER C (1:10) TONY FLEECS & TRISH FORSTNER

COVER B TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS & ALLEN PASSALAQUA

FERAL #10

FREE AGENTS #7

JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR END OF STORY ARC

JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

ACTION & ADVENTURE, FANTASY, END OF STORY ARC

SCIENCE FICTION, SUPERHEROES



DESTRO versus COBRA COMMANDER… WINNER TAKES ALL!

THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE GETS DEADLY!

As tensions rise within G.I. Joe—and punches are thrown—

Cobra hunts a venomous new ally…

STORY LARRY HAMA ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT & TAMRA BONVILLAIN COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10) CAMOUFLAGE INCENTIVE FRANCIS PORTELA

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART TOM REILLY & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A TOM REILLY

COVER B DAVID FINCH & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER C PABLO VILLALOBOS

COVER D (1:10) CONNECTING

INCENTIVE DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER E (1:25) TRAVIS MOORE

& ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER F (1:50) FOIL INCENTIVE

PATRICIA MARTÍN

G.I. JOE #3

G.I. JOE: A REAL

AMERICAN HERO #313

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION

JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



When Gunslinger looks into a

mirror. He no longer sees a face that

is his own. Every day he spends in

the present makes him realize that

he may never have the opportunity

to return home and set things right.

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVER B JAVI FERNANDEZ

THE RETURN OF JUNKYARD JOE!

As Tariq Geiger's quest to find a cure to his radioactive condition

continues, he finds himself once again face to face with the U.S.

Army's most dangerous weapon. But with Geiger's powers growing

out of control, who will come to his rescue? You won't believe it.

STORY GEOFF JOHNS ART / COVER A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B JERRY ORDWAY & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C DYLAN DIETRICH, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

GEIGER #10

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #40

SUPERVILLAINS, SUPERHEROES, HORROR

JANUARY 1 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



A blizzard hits the town of Warwick…but it's hardly a natural occurrence,

as rogue agents of Heaven and Hell try to disrupt the tenuous peace

between realms, using Rose Hornsby and Zack Halo as pawns. The storm's

"ethereal" qualities raise the dead from their graves to reclaim their personal

valuables stolen by the Halo family before being buried. And Zach and Rose

discover the hard way that "finders keepers" won't deter angry zombies!

Cassie and Vlad are desperately trying

to leave Terminus, pursued by the

entirety of Sinn's police department!

Good thing they've got new pals

Panda and Mack on their side!

EXCEPT…Panda and Mack are

body baggers, and a gig is a gig!

The most twisted crossover of the

year comes to an epic conclusion,

as the slasher-hunting duo goes

to absolute war with the bountyhunting

daddy-daughter duo!

STORY PETER J. TOMASI

ART / COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ

COVER B TODD NAUCK COVER C CHRISTIAN ALAMY & JOHN KALISZ

STORY / COVER A TIM SEELEY

ART STEFANO CASELLI & STEVE KURTH

COVER B KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

HACK/SLASH =

BODY BAGS #4 (OF 4)

HORNSBY & HALO #3

JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

HORROR, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL, MINISERIES FINALE

SUPERHEROES

FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



"HAPPY END GAME," Part Four of Five

War is upon Gert and the Fairyland forces—and they are outnumbered! I mean,

come on, they're facing an army of Fairylanders that Gert has killed, led by her

oldest nemesis. That's A BIG NUMBER, and one evil HAPPY! Back in Kansas,

Dorothy Gale is questioning her choice to stay out of the fight. The battle is ON!

STORY / COVER C (1:10)

/ COVER D (1:25) B&W VIRGIN INCENTIVE SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART / COVER A / COVER B EXPLICIT BRETT BEAN

The hit horror series continues! Witness, if you will, the demise of

a good man in a town without pity. A caring man, with aspirations

to be known among his peers as one of Hollywood's finest actors,

only to see these colleagues snicker at him when he's typecast as a

famous film monster

made of human

patchwork parts. But,

as we'll see, life imitates

art in Tinseltown,

down a boulevard

called…Hyde Street.

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER A IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B PETER SNEJBJERG & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C JOE PRADO & WES DZIOBA

HYDE STREET #4

I HATE FAIRYLAND

(2022) #19

JANUARY 1 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



Something old and malevolent is

lurking in the shadows of New York

City. Even with his powers fully

restored, can Spawn defeat this

ancient evil before more innocents

are taken? RORY McCONVILLE

takes over the writing chores of KING

SPAWN and sends Al down a dark,

horrific path where he learns that

even a Hellspawn can be hunted.

After discovering Max's secret, Sara is determined to

learn more and pushes him to reveal the truth behind his

telekinetic powers. But as dark secrets unravel, will she

be ready for the shocking revelations that await?

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART YILDIRAY CINAR

COVER A FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

COVER B THADDEUS ROBECK

STORY / ART / COVERS A & B JESÚS ORELLANA

COVER C (1:10) MARIA LLOVET

JUVENILE #2 (OF 5)

DYSTOPIAN, SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY

JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

KING SPAWN #42

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR, SUPERHEROES

JANUARY 8 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99



With their true enemy revealed, Garmadon and his

students face impossible odds. Can they master the

power of Shatterspin in time and save the Wolf Clan?

LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and

NINJAGO are ™ and/or © LEGO Group. 2024 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

STORY / COVER A TRI VUONG

ART TRI VUONG, RICCARDO ROBALDO & K.J. DÍAZ

In the aftermath of a horrific

Dragon attack, the tension has

reached its peak. Sanada and

Charles must make a decision.

Admit that they are not each

other's enemy, or remain

loyal to those they serve and

continue with the bloodshed.

STORY DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

ART / COVER B FEDE MELE

COVER A MIRKO COLAK

KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #5

LEGO NINJAGO:

SHATTERSPIN #5 (OF 5)

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN

JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC E $3.99

B

ACTION & ADVENTURE, EPIC, DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES

JANUARY 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

MINISERIES FINALE



The mission continues. Seven minutes

is an eternity. The moon awaits.

The final battle is at hand. FOR PENNY!!!

STORY SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI, KYLE HIGGINS &

JOE CLARK

ART / COVER B FEDERICO BERTONI

COVER A ROB SCHRAB

COVER C COLM GRIFFIN

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART RILEY ROSSMO & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER A RILEY ROSSMO

COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

THE MOON IS

FOLLOWING US #5 (OF 10)

ACTION & ADVENTURE, FANTASY

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

MOON MAN #7

SCIENCE FICTION, SUPERHEROES

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



On a mission to apprehend a dangerous rebel leader, Clay battles

a brute too big and powerful even for his bionic brawn. So how

will he bring in the Boar? The fourth chapter of NULLHUNTER,

the cyberpunk retelling of Hercules from writer MICHAEL

WALSH and artist GUSTAFFO VARGAS, is out in January.

STORY / COVER A MICHAEL WALSH

ART / COVER B / COVER D (1:20) GUSTAFFO VARGAS

COVER C ARTYOM TRAKHANOV

All too often those we love most

turn on us. Sometimes, whether

we're paying attention or not, we

turn on them. Everyone justifies

their own self-interests, but in

the case of Sam and Sarah, it

carries repercussions for us all.

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A BENGAL

COVER B CARLA WYZGALA

NAPALM LULLABY #9

NULLHUNTER #4 (OF 12)

JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

JANUARY 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99



Everyone has a drinking buddy, but there's none more magical than Johnny Appleseed!

An American legend, Johnny lived an adventurous life, particularly when he crossed

paths with our immortal British redcoat Simon Pure, who shared his pursuit of a good

time with good drink. What secrets does Simon reveal in his inebriated state? Plenty.

Peter and Quinlan are on the run as

fugitives, with PTS and the military

closing in fast. But what's worse is

that the Deviant has lost control, and

the Hellspawn symbiote is raging!

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A WRAPAROUND BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B MARK BUCKINGHAM & JOHN KALISZ

COVER C STEVE LIEBER & WES DZIOBA

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART / COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B MARCO FAILLA

RAT CITY #10

JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

REDCOAT #9

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

A WRAP



"No Light Beyond," Part 3 (of 4)

When making a choice of who to

trust in a life-or-death situation,

do you choose what you've

seen with your own eyes or

what you feel in your heart?

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A MAX FIUMARA & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B (1:10) CARLA WYZGALA

Where are The Rocketfellers?

Hiding out in the 21st century,

that's where, as a relentless

bounty hunter from the 25th

century continues to track our

time-traveling renegade family

down by any means necessary!

But just as the family starts to

feel comfortable in their new

surroundings, they attract

attention from an unexpected

threat closer to home…

STORY PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART / COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B MIKE McKONE & JOHN KALISZ

COVER C CHRIS BURNHAM & BRIAN REBER

THE ROCKETFELLERS #3

THE SACRIFICERS #14

JANUARY 8 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99



"Back From the Dead!"

The vicious despot from

Dimension-X is revealed! Mr. Glum

returns, and he has his eyes set on

Angel Darling and the subjugation

of all mankind! Meanwhile, Malcolm

Dragon frantically tries to locate

Glum's captive—Frank Darling,

who may well be humanity's only

hope! Comes with our highest

possible recommendation!

Max Williams, aka Twitch, has always

been a good cop and an honest cop,

but someone has set him up. He's

taking the fall for a shooting that

wasn't his fault. Sometimes that's

the job. You have to ride it out until

you can prove your innocence. But

now that someone is threatening

his family, Twitch will have to take

the law into his own hands.

STORY / ART / COVERS A & B ERIK LARSEN

STORY JORDAN BAREL

ART THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A RAYMOND GAY

COVER B MARCO FAILL

SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #11

SAVAGE DRAGON #274 (RES)

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

JANUARY 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99



STORY BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY

ART LESLIE HUNG & RACHAEL COHEN

COVER A LESLIE HUNG

COVER B BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY & RACHAEL COHEN

The Scorched are back at full

strength. With the Dead Zones

repaired, their powers have

returned, and they are starting to

feel like their old selves. But that

also means that enemies from their

past, like the Vicerator, are back

as well, and she is planning to take

out the Scorched once and for all!

While Lottie navigates the ins and

outs of her new relationship, we

turn our attention to Caroline's

mysterious brother Virgil. Just who

the heck is this guy? What does he

know? Who knows what he knows?

And why? And how? And what?

And huh? Only in SNOTGIRL!

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A KEVIN KEANE

COVER B VON RANDAL

THE SCORCHED #38

SNOTGIRL #17

JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

JANUARY 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99



Continuing to unravel, RYKER RUEL, seemingly, finds

himself wrapping up his REVENGE TOUR in ITALY. COLIN,

at home, further obsessing over his own DEVICE, becomes

the ROTTEN APPLE of the GOVERNMENT'S EYE.

Spawn's mission should have become easier with the

return of his powers. But unfortunately for him, there have

been those who have been waiting, planning, and building

up their armies. Knowing that, at some point, they will

have the opportunity to strike back at Al Simmons.

SPAWN #362

STANDSTILL #6 (OF 8)

SUPERVILLAINS, CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

JANUARY 15 48 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

JANUARY 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

STORY LEE LOUGHRIDGE

ART & COVER B (1:10) ALEX RIEGEL

COVER A WRAPAROUND ANDREW ROBINSON

COVER A MARCO FAILLA

COVERS B & C JEFF MONK



Aubrey struggles to balance an impossible tightrope—juggling his

open relationship with Persica, a secret affair with Kren, and the

overwhelming demands of editing Durian. Breaking the rules of

his open relationship is out of character for Persica, and it's only

a matter of time before things take a turn for the worse…

The exciting third issue of the erotic romance drama in the style of the

original SWEET PAPRIKA series, building off characters introduced in

the Eisner-Award nominee SWEET

PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE,

AND PINK #1, written by STEVE

ORLANDO (Scarlet Witch,

Marauders, COMMANDERS

IN CRISIS) and illustrated by the

amazing Italian artist EMILIO PILLIU

(X-Men: The Wedding Special).

STORY STEVE ORLANDO COVER B MIRKA ANDOLFO

ART / COVER A / COVER E HOT COVER (BAGGED) EMILIO PILLIU

COVER C SAMUEL SPANO COVER D LIDIA BOLOGNINI

Swept into the harrowing waves of the Glass Sea,

Shayde Whisper and Juniper Meadows face a growing

tension when they are confronted by an even bigger

problem…a leviathan-sized problem! Before being

sucked into the beast's hurricane, Shayde desperately

looks to the Voice for help and instantly regrets it.

STORY / ART / COVER A EMMA KUBERT

STONEHEART #9

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS #3 (OF 5)

JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

COVER E $4.99

JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99



Autobots vs Decepticons vs <SPOILER>!

The TCS gang goes up against

Caliburn in a deadly showdown,

ready to come face to face with the

shocking monster behind the mask.

But, as our brilliant Val knows all

too well, sometimes it's just when

you think you know the answer

that you find out you were asking

the wrong question all along.

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART / COVER B JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING INCENTIVE KARL KERSCHL

COVER D (1:25) MANABU YASHIRO

COVER E (1:50) HOMARE

STORY PETER WARREN

ART / COVER A FRANCESCO MOBILI & CHRIS CHUCKRY

COVER B (1:10) MATTEO SCALERA & CHRIS CHUCKRY

THE TIN CAN SOCIETY #5 (OF 9)

JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

TRANSFORMERS #16

JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

SKUXXOID vs. PYTHONA! The battle you didn't know you wanted!

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART LORENZO DE FELICI & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI COVER B HOMARE

COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING INCENTIVE CONOR HUGHES

COVER D (1:25) PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER E (1:50) MICHELE BANDINI & MIKE SPICER

The Violator's tale is coming

to its end. His adventures and

manipulations through human

history are reaching their

crescendo. How much of it

was true? How much of it was

the embellishment of a sadistic

and insane demon? Who really

cares? It was a great story,

right? The Violator's new best

friend certainly thinks so.

STORY MARC ANDREYKO

ART / COVER A VON RANDAL

COVER B RAYMOND GAY

VIOLATOR #6 (OF 6)

VOID RIVALS #16

JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99

JANUARY 29 56 PAGES FC T+ $5.99

MINISERIES FINALE



Carl takes the Saviors problem into his own hands.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL

COLOR also features another installment of

Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

Negan asks Carl to sing him a song.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C CONNECTING COVER NATE BELLEGARDE & OLLI HIHNALA

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C CONNECTING COVER NATE BELLEGARDE & OLLI HIHNALA

THE WALKING DEAD

DELUXE #104

THE WALKING DEAD

DELUXE #105

JANUARY 1

JANUARY 15

32 PAGES

32 PAGES

$3.99

$3.99



Ellison continues to piece together the sad, strange

story of the girl who would become PH34R, hoping to

discover the key to defeating the Undernet. But each

new revelation poses more questions than answers…

and he's becoming less and less sure that the end of

this rabbit hole leads anywhere he wants to go.

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART FERNANDO BLANCO & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A FERNANDO BLANCO

COVER B JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER C (1:10) MICHAEL GAYDOS

COVER D (1:25) ANWITA CITRIYA

Sometimes you travel to the ends

of the Earth just to find out that

everyone is really not so different.

And they all want to kill you.

Academy meet the Degenerates.

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART / COVER A TYLER BOSS

COVER B ADRIANO TURTULICI

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #21

W0RLDTR33 #13

JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC M $3.99

JANUARY 1 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99

