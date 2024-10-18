Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, walking dead
Image Comics' January 2025 Solicits And Solicitations In Full
Image Comics' January 2025 and beyond solicits and solicitations have dropped, with plenty for Spawn, Ghost Machine, Transformers and GI Joe
Article Summary
- Dive deep into new series like The Lucky Devils and The Seasons, launching January 2025 at Image Comics.
- Explore thrilling story arcs in Transformers, Spawn, G.I. Joe, and Savage Dragon.
- Discover exclusive collections and omnibuses, including Black Kiss and Chew Nomnibus.
- Exciting single-issue releases from top creators, like Witchblade and Hack/Slash.
Image Comics' January 2025 and beyond solicits and solicitations have dropped, with plenty for Spawn, Ghost Machine, Transformers and GI Joe, Giant Generator, Ghost Machine, Massive-Verse and Savage Dragon fans to dive deeply into. Highlights include The Lucky Devils #1 by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne, The Seasons #1 by Rick Remender, Paul Azaceta and Matheus Lopes, Death Of Copra #1 by Michel Fiffe, No Home Here #1 by Daniel Henriques and Jonathan Glapion, Patchwork Girl Of Oz by Otis Frampton, Blood Train #1 by Adam Glass and Bernard Chang, The Horizon Experiment: Finders/Keepers, and an all-star Ice Cream Man #43.
THE LUCKY DEVILS #1 (OF 9)
STORY CHARLES SOULE
ART / COVER A / COVER D (1:25) GLITTER INCENTIVE RYAN BROWNE
COVER B FRANK MILLER & ALEX SINCLAIR
COVER C BLANK SKETCH
COVER E (1:50) FOIL VIRGIN RAW ART SCAN INCENTIVE FRANK MILLER
COVER F (1:100) COVER C DRAWN ON & SIGNED BY RYAN BROWNE,
SIGNED BY CHARLES SOULE
Good Omens meets CURSE WORDS in this new series from the duo behind smash-hit EIGHT BILLION GENIES! THE LUCKY DEVILS is the story of two people who begin working with the devils on their shoulders in an effort to fix their broken lives. Predictably, it all goes to hell. A cheeky, satirical look at Good and Evil, THE LUCKY DEVILS explores Faustian bargains and temptation in a rip-roaring, hilarious new way. JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
THE SEASONS #1
JANUARY 15 48 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
STORY RICK REMENDER
ART PAUL AZACETA & MATHEUS LOPES
COVER A PAUL AZACETA
COVER B (1:15) JORDI LAFEBRE
COVER C (1:25) KENT WILLIAMS
COVER D (1:50) WES CRAIG
COVER E (1:100) COVER F DRAWN ON BY PAUL AZACETA
COVER F BLANK SKETCH
Summer, Winter, Spring and Autumn are the Seasons Sisters, the daughters of the world-renowned Seasons Detectives. Ten years ago, their famous parents disappeared. Left to raise themselves, the sisters formed an unbreakable bond. Now that bond is tested as the sisters fall prey to sinister forces. The youngest sister, Spring, is the last hope of saving them from a fate worse than death. Will Spring be able to piece her shattered family back together before it's too late for them all? RICK REMENDER (BLACK SCIENCE) and PAUL AZACETA (OUTCAST) weave an elevated tale of whimsical horror unlike anything ever experienced in comics and it all starts with this double-length premiere issue! Perfect for fans of BOUNDARYBREAKING HORROR in all forms.
DEATH OF COPRA #1 (OF 4)
JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
STORY / ART / COVERS A & B / COVER C (1:15) CONNECTING INCENTIVE / COVER E (1:25) MICHEL FIFFE
COVER D (1:20) JEFF LEMIRE
STORY DANIEL HENRIQUES
ART / COVER A JONATHAN GLAPION
A new chapter in the kinetic, addictive superhero series that pays homage to the '80s Suicide Squad run of John Ostrander, Kim Yale, and Luke McDonnell. The critically acclaimed superhero engine of revenge is back for its final act! Witness a trusted institution of brutality dismantle itself with style and grace, heart and power. Series creator MICHEL FIFFE closes out his signature epic by unleashing his cast of mercenary misfits one last time at full throttle.
NO HOME HERE #1
JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99
Co-created by DANIEL HENRIQUES and JONATHAN GLAPION, NO HOME HERE is the story of Sherlee Johnson, the seven-year-old victim of the infamous serial killer Billy Kinkaid. This epic new chapter in the Spawn Universe explores the fate of the innocent young girl. Her harrowing adventures with The Stranger are laid bare as her story and the world she now inhabits are revealed. With a story conceived in the twisted mind of newcomer DANIEL HENRIQUES and art by celebrated artist JONATHAN GLAPION, the reader will explore parts of the Spawn Universe never before seen. This series will ship bi-monthly starting in January, and it will still cost only $2.99!
THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ #1
STORY / ART / COVER OTIS FRAMPTON
Return to the Land of Oz in this new comic book adaptation of L. FRANK BAUM's classic novel THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ—perfect for fans of YOUNG & STRAHM's TWIG. OTIS FRAMPTON (ODDLY NORMAL) brings his unique style to the seventh book in this classic fantasy series. Join Ojo the Unlucky, Scraps the Patchwork Girl, and Bungle the Glass Cat on an amazing quest that takes them on a whirlwind journey from Munchkin Country to the Emerald City!
BLOOD TRAIN (ONE-SHOT)
STORY ADAM GLASS
ART / COVER A BERNARD CHANG
COVER B (1:10) MICHAEL GAYDOS
TRIM SIZE: THIS ONE-SHOT WILL BE PERFECT BOUND, MAGAZINE TRIM SIZE (8.5" x 10.875") & FEATURE A CARDSTOCK COVER
28 Days Later meets The Ruins in this high-stakes standalone horror story. After backpacking through Asia, a group of friends climb aboard the Siberian Express to start their journey home. Little do they know, they've bought a one-way ticket to hell, as one of them has been infected with a bioweapon that will turn them into a monster who will slaughter everyone on the train. And the bioweapon will start World War Three if it reaches its destination in Europe. Now, these friends must make a difficult choice: kill someone they love to save the world or die trying. From NINTH CIRCLE, bringing you the BEST horror each month by the industry's TOP creative talent! JANUARY 29 48 PAGES FC T+ $7.99
THE HORIZON EXPERIMENT: FINDERS/KEEPERS (ONE-SHOT)
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
STORY VITA AYALA
ART / COVER A SKYLAR PATRIDGE
COVER B / COVER C (1:25) CONNECTING FOIL INCENTIVE TULA LOTAY
COVER D BLANK SKETCH
Comics powerhouse VITA AYALA (New Mutants, Static: Season One) and superstar artist SKYLAR PATRIDGE (Absolute Power: Ground Zero, Supergirl) reunite for a new type of action-adventure tale, following a Puerto Rican reverse Indiana Jones—a thief stealing from museums to return artifacts back to their native cultures!
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #28
JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
STORY JAMES TYNION IV
ART / COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B (1:10) NIMIT MALAVIA
COVER C (1:25) MALACHI WARD
For the first time since the Department of Truth was founded, its highest official just revealed the whole, sordid history to a journalist—a journalist who happens to be Cole's husband. Can their relationship survive the cold, hard facts? And will it all be for nothing once Black Hat mounts their counter-offensive to the DoT's riskiest gamble yet?
ICE CREAM MAN #43
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE
ART / COVER A MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER B MARIA LLOVET
"One Page Horror Stories" It's a star-studded, make-your-jaw-dropto- the-floor issue of ICE CREAM MAN! The challenge: make a comics horror story that's only ONE PAGE LONG. And boy, did we find some amazing folks ready to take that one on! Issue 43 will feature one-page horror yarns (all drawn by MORAZZO and O'HALLORAN) from:
- GRANT MORRISON
- PATTON OSWALT
- GEOFF JOHNS
- KELLY SUE DeCONNICK
- JEFF LEMIRE
- MATT FRACTION
- ZOE THOROGOOD
- and more!
There will also, of course, be plenty of weird one-pagers from W. MAXWELL PRINCE and Team ICM—we wouldn't want to miss out on all the fun!
WITCHBLADE #7
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT
ART / COVER B GIUSEPPE
CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO
COVER A MARC SILVESTRI & ARIF PRIANTO
COVER C (1:25) HOMAGE INCENTIVE MARC SILVESTRI
COVER D (1:50) BRETT BOOTH, SAL REGLA & ARIF PRIANTO
New York City Police Detective Sara Pezzini is this generation's bearer of the Witchblade, a mystical gauntlet wielded by one woman in a generation meant to balance the forces of Darkness and Light. For years, Sara has been on the hunt for the identity of her father's killer, and the paths have led her to billionaire Kenneth Irons. Irons has money, power, and associates from the darkest corners of the underworld. Among them, a young member of the Franchetti crime family on the verge of his twenty-first birthday, enters the story, and Sara's world will never be the same as Jackie Estacado, this generation's bearer of The Darkness, makes his first appearance and rocks the Top Cow Universe to its core!
BLACK KISS OMNIBUS HC
MARCH 19 400 PAGES BW A $39.99
STORY / ART / COVER HOWARD CHAYKIN
TRIM SIZE: 7.25" X 10.875"
The infamous, hardboiled-erotica series
is collected for the first time in a deluxe
hardcover omnibus featuring new
material.
It's been a long, long time…one last time.
Collecting for the first time every stop
along the way on HOWARD CHAYKIN's
transgressively groundbreaking trail, the
BLACK KISS OMNIBUS collects the
legendary 1988 series, its 2012 sequel
BLACK KISS 2, plus the BLACK KISS
XXXMAS IN JULY SPECIAL, and, created
just for this volume, the all-new 28-page
BLACK KISS HALLOWEEN, which will
mark CHAYKIN's final excursion into
this world's hardboiled-erotic noir.
Throw in a look back at the project's long
history of sensationalism and censorship,
plus a large assortment of extras from across
nearly four decades, and this 400-page
collection will be the definitive shelf-filler
that once again makes readers ask that vital
question…does it have to be so dirty?
Collects BLACK KISS #1-12, BLACK
KISS 2 #1-6, and the BLACK KISS
XXXMAS IN JULY SPECIAL
CHEW NOMNIBUS TP
FEBRUARY 19 1320 PAGES FC M $64.99
STORY JOHN LAYMAN
ART / COVER ROB GUILLORY
Collecting all 60 issues of the New
York Times-bestselling, Harvey
and multiple Eisner Awardwinning
series about cops, crooks,
cooks, cannibals, and clairvoyants
in a single massive volume.
Chu is a detective with a secret. A
weird secret. Tony Chu is Cibopathic,
which means he gets psychic
impressions from whatever he eats. It
also means he's a hell of a detective,
as long as he doesn't mind nibbling
on the corpse of a murder victim to
figure out whodunit, and why. He's
been brought on by the Special Crimes
Division of the FDA, the most powerful
law enforcement agency on the
planet, to investigate their strangest,
sickest, and most bizarre cases.
Also included are the blockbuster
one-shots featuring everybody's
favorite homicidal rooster, SECRET
AGENT POYO, WARRIOR CHICKEN
POYO, DEMON CHICKEN POYO.
CRIMINAL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 1: COWARD TP
CRIMINAL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 2: LAWLESS TP
STORY ED BRUBAKER
ART SEAN PHILLIPS & VAL STAPLES
COVER SEAN PHILLIPS
Celebrating the Prime Video series adaptation, BRUBAKER
and PHILLIPS groundbreaking crime series returns to
print with stunning new cover paintings and designs.
In this first installment of the bestselling, multiple Eisner Awardwinning
crime noir series, readers meet Leo, a world-class pickpocket
who is pressed into helping the cops pull off a heist. But when
the job goes terribly wrong, Leo must go into hiding, his dire
situation escalates, forcing the thief to put his skills to the test.
Originally published in 2007, CRIMINAL, VOL. 1: COWARD is just
the beginning of the critically acclaimed comic book series from
ED BRUBAKER & SEAN PHILLIPS—the creative team behind
FATALE, NIGHT FEVER, WHERE THE BODY WAS, and more.
"BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS are modern masters, who craft
nail-bitingly tense worlds where nothing is black and white."
—Publishers Weekly
LAWLESS is story of brotherly love and hate, as Tracy Lawless
returns home to find out who murdered his kid brother, and how
much their family history has doomed them both. This is where
BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS take the world they created in VOL. 1 and
begin stretching the boundaries of what crime comics can be.
JANUARY 22 144 PAGES FC M $9.99
JANUARY 22 144 PAGES FC M $16.99
FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL, VOL. 1 TP
JANUARY 8 120 PAGES FC M $9.99
STORY GERRY DUGGAN
ART / COVER GARRY BROWN
FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH
TO HELL has it all—otherworldly
intrigue, gunslingers and samurai,
the dead, the dying, the undead,
and of course…romance.
The sun set on samurai and gunslingers at
roughly the same time, but our two leads
didn't die off quietly. In the East, a samurai
would rather die with her weapons than
surrender them to a sword hunt. In the
West, the gunslinger follows his revenge
to the bitter end. The future lovers are
mortally wounded a world apart and
awake together in a purgatory ruled by
a ruthless society of damned warriors.
Asami and MacRaith will need to overcome
the dead, the dying, and the undead.
Can love redeem them? This first volume
is violent, mysterious, thrilling, and sexy.
From GERRY DUGGAN
(X-Men, Deadpool) and GARRY
BROWN (Babyteeth).
Collects the oversized first
issues of FALLING IN LOVE ON
THE PATH TO HELL # 1-4
Select praise for FALLING IN
LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL:
"GERRY DUGGAN is turning into
another of the 'must-read' authors
in the world of comics and his latest,
FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO
HELL, is a must-read…what an epic!."
—PATTON OSWALT (Minor Threats)
KILL OR BE KILLED COMPENDIUM TP
STORY ED BRUBAKER
ART SEAN PHILLIPS &
ELIZABETH BREITWEISER
COVER SEAN PHILLIPS
BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS bestselling series
is finally collected under one cover! Grad
student Dylan must kill one person who
deserves it every month, and the deeper
he gets in, the more he realizes how
many people there are that deserve it.
Catcher in the Rye meets Death Wish in a
dark take on the vigilante genre that became
a cracked reflection of the world around us.
This deluxe paperback edition contains
20 issues of KILL OR BE KILLED,
as well as the covers and a new
afterword by ED BRUBAKER.
FEBRUARY 12 576 PAGES FC M $59.99
FISHFLIES HC
MARCH 5 384 PAGES FC M $44.99
STORY / COVER JEFF LEMIRE
ART JEFF LEMIRE & SHAWN KURUNERU
A strange and surreal new tale
of friendship and small town
tragedy from the creator of
Sweet Tooth and DESCENDER.
A small-town crime sets off a chain of
events that will permanently alter the
lives of several residents of bucolic Belle
River, Ontario. As the manhunt heats up,
a lonely girl named Franny Fox forms an
unlikely friendship with a fugitive that leads
them both on an odyssey of discovery and
redemption… a journey that also uncovers
dark secrets from the town's eerie past.
Collects FISHFLIES #1-7
THE POWER FANTASY, VOL. 1 TP
JANUARY 29 136 PAGES FC M $9.99
STORY KIERON GILLEN
ART / COVER CASPAR WIJNGAARD
"Superpowered." You have certain preconceptions.
They're incorrect. Here, that word has a specific
technical definition. Namely, "any individual with the
destructive capacity of the nuclear arsenal of the U.S.A."
There are six such people on Earth. The planet's
survival relies on them never coming into conflict.
Come dance to the ticking of the doomsday clock
with KIERON GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE
DIVINE, DIE) and CASPAR WIJNGAARD (HOME
SICK PILOTS, ALL AGAINST ALL) in the first
collection of this new, critically adored, sell-out epic.
Collects THE POWER FANTASY #1-5
WITCHBLADE, VOL. 1 TP
CREATED BY MARC SILVESTRI
STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT
ART GIUSEPPE CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO
COVER MARC SILVESTRI & ARIF PRIANTO
"Hard-boiled supernatural noir
hypercharged for the 21st century.
—KIERON GILLEN (DIE, PHONOGRAM)
The first volume of a new WITCHBLADE
series combines a reimagined origin
with contemporary takes on familiar
characters and new story arcs that
rekindle the energy and excitement that
fueled the '90s Image Revolution, which
shaped generations of top creators.
New York City Police Detective Sara
Pezzini's life was forever fractured by her
father's murder. Cold, cunning, and hellbent
on revenge, Sara now stalks a vicious
criminal cabal beneath the city, where an
ancient power collides and transforms
her into something wild, magnificent,
and beyond her darkest imaginings.
Electrified with power, strength, healing,
pleasure, and rage, every temptation lures
her from her mission to find her father's
killer. Sara thinks she possesses the
Witchblade—but does it possess her?
• First printing introductory price of
$9.99 for a 200-page collection!
• This volume will also include a threepage
scene, only available with this
collection, heralding the return of
one of Top Cow's Flagship characters
to the new continuity in 2025, Jackie
Estacado, also known as The Darkness!
Collects issues #1-6 plus the
WITCHBLADE #1/2 origin story from 2021.
JANUARY 15 200 PAGES FC T+ $9.99
ASTRO CITY METROBOOK, VOL. 6 TP
The Broken Man's history, spanning over a century and a half,
is revealed at last. Michael Tenicek, Astro City's most tragic
survivor, hosts a support group for others like himself. And
in between, we meet or re-meet heroes and villains ranging
from Jack-in-the-Box to Mister Manta to Kittyhawk, G-Dog
and the Pet Patrol. Star creators KURT BUSIEK, BRENT
ANDERSON, ALEX ROSS, and friends bring to live the
heroes, villains, and others of comics' most astonishing city.
Collects ASTRO CITY, VOL. 3 #35-52
STORY KURT BUSIEK
ART BRENT ANDERSON, ALEX ROSS, CARMEN CARNERO, MATTHEW
CLARK, RICK LEONARDI, MIKE NORTON & RON RANDALL
COVER ALEX ROSS
TRIM SIZE: 11.25" x 10.375" JANUARY 8 496 PAGES FC T $34.99
THE ART OF INVINCIBLE SEASON TWO HC
This official behind-the-scenes companion to Prime Video's
second season of the hit animated series, INVINCIBLE,
featuring a foreword from co-creator ROBERT KIRKMAN!
THE ART OF INVINCIBLE SEASON TWO features exclusive
character, background, and vehicle designs along with key
art and more! This volume takes fans behind the scenes and
includes interviews with key creatives, including INVINCIBLE
creators ROBERT KIRKMAN and CORY WALKER.
STORY MARC SUMERAK & ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART CORY WALKER & VARIOUS
COVER CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG
APRIL 2 232 PAGES FC T $39.99
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 5 TP
STORY JAMES TYNION IV COVER MARTIN SIMMONDS
ART MARTIN SIMMONDS, ALISON SAMPSON & MORE
Confronted with an enemy intent on exposing their secrets to the world, the
Department of Truth made a shocking choice—go public first. But to understand Lee
Harvey Oswald's risky gambit, we have to return to where it all started: Dallas, 1963,
as President John F. Kennedy's motorcade passed the grassy knoll… and a woman in
red with X's for eyes picked up a rifle in the window of the Texas Book Depository.
ALSO IN THIS VOLUME: Marilyn Monroe's life was stranger than fiction.
So strange that she may have slipped out of reality herself.
Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33,
The Nice House on the Lake) and Eisner Award-nominated artist MARTIN
SIMMONDS (UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA) reveal the truth behind
the shot heard around the world, while acclaimed artist ALISON SAMPSON
(Sleeping Beauties) joins for a very special tale about a uniquely American icon.
Collects THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #23-27 JANUARY 8 256 PAGES FC T+ $24.99
DEATH VIGIL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 1 TP
STORY / ART / COVER STJEPAN SEJIC
JANUARY 29 144 PAGES FC M $16.99
The first volume of STJEPAN SEJIC's dark fantasy
epic returns to print with an all-new cover!
Gifted? Join the Death Vigil in their ongoing war against
the ever-growing power of the Primordial Enemy! The
only catch is you have to die first. Become a corporeal
immortal Death Knight, and obtain reality-altering weaponry
in the neverending battle between Good and Evil.
Collects DEATH VIGIL #1-8
INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 7 TP
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART RYAN OTTLEY & BILL CRABTREE
COVER CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG
JANUARY 1 136 PAGES FC T+ $14.99 TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"
NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!
These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire
INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with
stunning new covers from CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG.
Invincible must assemble a team of Earth's mightiest defenders to go
out into space and prevent what could well be the end of mankind!
Collects INVINCIBLE #35-41
HACK/SLASH DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 5 HC
STORY TIM SEELEY, JUSTIN JORDAN, MICHAEL MORECI & STEVE ORLANDO COVER TIM SEELEY
ART ELENA CASAGRANDE, MATT MERHOFF & JOE SONG
JANUARY 15 304 PAGES FC M $49.99 TRIM SIZE: 6" x 9"
When Cassie discovers a potential cure for slashers, she accidentally
kickstarts a chain of events that will lead to the ultimate betrayal
at the hands of a man she thought she could trust! Giant
monsters, Vlad's man-eating family, the secret life of Cat Curio,
and the final showdown fans have waited years to see!
This HACK/SLASH DELUXE EDITION collects MERCY
SPARKS: A SLICE OF HELL and issues #12-25 of the ongoing
Image Comics series, including guest stories by writers JUSTIN
JORDAN (LUTHER STRODE), STEVE SEELEY and MICHAEL
MORECI (Barbaric). Also includes a brand-new bonus story by
acclaimed creators STEVE ORLANDO and STEVE KURTH!
RADIANT BLACK, VOL. 6 TP
STORY KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK
ART / COVER MARCELO COSTA & EDUARDO FERIGATO
THE CATALYST WAR CONCLUDES!
Both Nathan and Marshall are pushed to their limits by
the alien force that originally forged the Radiants—but
only one will do the unthinkable to emerge victorious.
THE CATALYST WAR ends here—and the future
of RADIANT BLACK will never be the same!
Collects RADIANT BLACK #28, 28.5, 29, 29.5, 30, and 30.5. JANUARY 1 176 PAGES FC T+ $17.99
NIGHTS (SEASON ONE), VOL. 2 TP
STORY WYATT KENNEDY
ART / COVER LUIGI FORMISANO
Off the heels of Gray's terrifying transformation, secrets are
revealed and new questions arise. So do new enemies. Time is
running out, the apocalypse is coming and Vince and Gray are at the
forefront. From this moment onward, everything changes.
Collects NIGHTS #6-12 JANUARY 8 200 PAGES FC M $16.99
THE SCORCHED Vol 5
STORY JOHN LAYMAN & TODD McFARLANE
ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS
JANUARY 29 144 PAGES FC T+ $17.99
The Throne of Hell now belongs to Nyx, who has banished
Spawn and The Scorched team to Earth, leaving Jessica
Priest and her team without their powers. Things take an
unexpected turn when Jason Wynn makes a surprising
comeback, leading Jessica, and the team to continue
the fight. Powerless, will they all make it back alive?!
Collects THE SCORCHED #27-32
TRIM SIZE: 7.25" x 10.875"
SAM AND TWITCH ORIGINS BOOK 2
STORY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & TODD McFARLANE
ART CLAYTON CRAIN, JONATHAN GLAPION, JAY FOTOS &
DREW HUTCHINSON COVER ASHLEY WOOD
The Spawn Universe's favorite detectives come at you in full force in their
groundbreaking series. Featuring an all-star cast of creators, the bar was
set high for gritty crime fiction when Sam and Twitch first came on the
scene. Follow the exploits of NYPD's two most dedicated public servants
as they try to uncover the secrets behind the "Bounty Hunter Wars." Also
includes the never before reprinted "John Doe Affair" story arc by TODD
McFARLANE (story), with ALEX MALEEV (art) and PAUL LEE (art).
Collected in an all-new size and format, SAM AND TWITCH
ORIGINS HARDCOVER BOOK 2 brings you the art and stories
that made this series a classic. Extra features include an ASHLEY
WOOD cover gallery and behind-the-scenes art.
Collects SAM AND TWITCH #14-26 JANUARY 15 336 PAGES FC M $29.99
CREEPSHOW VOL. 3 #5 (OF 5)
STORY ED BRISSON & KAMI GARCIA
ART KAEL NGU & ISAAC GOODHART
COVER A MARTÍN MORAZZO
COVER B KAEL NGU
COVER C (1:10) STEVE BEACH
CREEPSHOW, VOL. 3 wraps with a pair of delightfully dark tales! Renowned writer ED BRISSON (Batman) and acclaimed cover artist KAEL NGU (making his interior work debut) bring a frightening fable that starts with hiking and camping— and ends with kicking and screaming! Then, bestselling author KAMI GARCIA (Teen Titans: Raven) nails her nightmares to the page with artist ISAAC GOODHART (Catwoman) in a story about two very different sisters and one horrifying new home! JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #6
JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
STORY JOE CASEY
ART / COVER A PAUL FRY
COVER B CHRIS SPROUSE
COVER C (1:10) DUSTIN NGUYEN
COVER D (1:20) JIM RUGG
WHAT THE HELL IS "BLOOD CON"?! That's the question everyone will be asking when this explosive extravaganza— this paean to modern marketing—is announced. But properly marketing a new superhero team is nothing compared to actually being on it. Don't miss the madness!
DEAD EYES: THE EMPTY FRAMES #5 (OF 5)
STORY GERRY DUGGAN
ART / COVER A JOHN McCREA
COVER B (1:15) JOHN McCREA & MICHELLE MADSEN
It's all gone to hell. The final fate of the paintings revealed! No money— mo problems. Dead Eyes was always a wanted man, Wheels has betrayed him—and now the city of Boston has a name to go along with that black mask: Martin Dobbs. The day he always dreaded is here. Who lives? Who dies? All will be revealed.
DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER #3
STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI
ART PATRIC REYNOLDS
COVER A MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS
COVER B MARCO FAILLA
In under 48 hours, the Gunslinger's life underwent an unexpected transformation, granting him extraordinary powers and newfound abilities. Simultaneously, it unleashed a hidden realm of existence that had eluded him until now, akin to opening Pandora's box.
JANUARY 29 24 PAGES FC M $3.99
JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99
In the heart of the Great
Depression, photojournalist
Sarah and her two young charges
are engulfed in a massive dust
storm that threatens all of the
residents of New Hope, leaving
behind death and destruction.
Madeleine's adolescence is in full swing: boys, horror movies,
gore sites, and dangers lurking around every corner. But Mad's
a big girl now. She knows how to handle herself… Right?
STORY JG JONES & PHIL BRAM
ART / COVER A JG JONES
COVER B (1:10) DAVE JOHNSON
STORY / ART / COVERS A & B /
COVER C CONNECTING / COVER E (1:10) LUANA VECCHIO
COVER D JESSICA CIOFFI
DOLL PARTS: A LOVESICK TALE #2 (OF 4)
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
DUST TO DUST #2 (OF 8)N
JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
FINAL ASSAULT on THE VAULT! Barrage sends the Agents on a multi-pronged
mission against Verena DeVault to secure her trove of alien tech and artifacts.
But if they succeed, what then? What does Barrage
plan to do with all that power?
The answer could mean the end of the Free Agents!
STORY KURT BUSIEK & FABIAN NICIEZA
ART / COVER A STEPHEN MOONEY & TRIONA FARRELL
COVER B KEVIN MAGUIRE
COVER C JAMES W. FRY III, WADE VON GRAWBADGER & TRIONA FARRELL
TRAPPED LIKE CATS!
Elsie and Lord must put aside their differences to protect Gigi and
her kittens from the horrors of the Cat Lady's creepy old shack deep
in the rabies-infested woods. With no food and no way out of the
tiny basement, will the cats do the UNTHINKABLE to survive?!?
You won't believe what happens in the thrilling conclusion
to the second arc of this smash-hit series.
STORY TONY FLEECS COVER D (1:25) NIK VIRELLA
ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ & BRAD SIMPSON
COVER A / COVER C (1:10) TONY FLEECS & TRISH FORSTNER
COVER B TRISH FORSTNER, TONY FLEECS & ALLEN PASSALAQUA
FERAL #10
FREE AGENTS #7
JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR END OF STORY ARC
JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
ACTION & ADVENTURE, FANTASY, END OF STORY ARC
SCIENCE FICTION, SUPERHEROES
DESTRO versus COBRA COMMANDER… WINNER TAKES ALL!
THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE GETS DEADLY!
As tensions rise within G.I. Joe—and punches are thrown—
Cobra hunts a venomous new ally…
STORY LARRY HAMA ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM & FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A ANDY KUBERT & TAMRA BONVILLAIN COVER B ANDY KUBERT
COVER C (1:10) CAMOUFLAGE INCENTIVE FRANCIS PORTELA
STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART TOM REILLY & JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER A TOM REILLY
COVER B DAVID FINCH & ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER C PABLO VILLALOBOS
COVER D (1:10) CONNECTING
INCENTIVE DAVID NAKAYAMA
COVER E (1:25) TRAVIS MOORE
& ADRIANO LUCAS
COVER F (1:50) FOIL INCENTIVE
PATRICIA MARTÍN
G.I. JOE #3
G.I. JOE: A REAL
AMERICAN HERO #313
ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, SCIENCE FICTION
JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION & ADVENTURE
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
When Gunslinger looks into a
mirror. He no longer sees a face that
is his own. Every day he spends in
the present makes him realize that
he may never have the opportunity
to return home and set things right.
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART CARLO BARBERI
COVER A MARCO FAILLA
COVER B JAVI FERNANDEZ
THE RETURN OF JUNKYARD JOE!
As Tariq Geiger's quest to find a cure to his radioactive condition
continues, he finds himself once again face to face with the U.S.
Army's most dangerous weapon. But with Geiger's powers growing
out of control, who will come to his rescue? You won't believe it.
STORY GEOFF JOHNS ART / COVER A GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B JERRY ORDWAY & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C DYLAN DIETRICH, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON
GEIGER #10
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #40
SUPERVILLAINS, SUPERHEROES, HORROR
JANUARY 1 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99
JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
A blizzard hits the town of Warwick…but it's hardly a natural occurrence,
as rogue agents of Heaven and Hell try to disrupt the tenuous peace
between realms, using Rose Hornsby and Zack Halo as pawns. The storm's
"ethereal" qualities raise the dead from their graves to reclaim their personal
valuables stolen by the Halo family before being buried. And Zach and Rose
discover the hard way that "finders keepers" won't deter angry zombies!
Cassie and Vlad are desperately trying
to leave Terminus, pursued by the
entirety of Sinn's police department!
Good thing they've got new pals
Panda and Mack on their side!
EXCEPT…Panda and Mack are
body baggers, and a gig is a gig!
The most twisted crossover of the
year comes to an epic conclusion,
as the slasher-hunting duo goes
to absolute war with the bountyhunting
daddy-daughter duo!
STORY PETER J. TOMASI
ART / COVER A PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ
COVER B TODD NAUCK COVER C CHRISTIAN ALAMY & JOHN KALISZ
STORY / COVER A TIM SEELEY
ART STEFANO CASELLI & STEVE KURTH
COVER B KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY
HACK/SLASH =
BODY BAGS #4 (OF 4)
HORNSBY & HALO #3
JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
HORROR, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL, MINISERIES FINALE
SUPERHEROES
FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE
JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
"HAPPY END GAME," Part Four of Five
War is upon Gert and the Fairyland forces—and they are outnumbered! I mean,
come on, they're facing an army of Fairylanders that Gert has killed, led by her
oldest nemesis. That's A BIG NUMBER, and one evil HAPPY! Back in Kansas,
Dorothy Gale is questioning her choice to stay out of the fight. The battle is ON!
STORY / COVER C (1:10)
/ COVER D (1:25) B&W VIRGIN INCENTIVE SKOTTIE YOUNG
ART / COVER A / COVER B EXPLICIT BRETT BEAN
The hit horror series continues! Witness, if you will, the demise of
a good man in a town without pity. A caring man, with aspirations
to be known among his peers as one of Hollywood's finest actors,
only to see these colleagues snicker at him when he's typecast as a
famous film monster
made of human
patchwork parts. But,
as we'll see, life imitates
art in Tinseltown,
down a boulevard
called…Hyde Street.
STORY GEOFF JOHNS
ART / COVER A IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B PETER SNEJBJERG & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C JOE PRADO & WES DZIOBA
HYDE STREET #4
I HATE FAIRYLAND
(2022) #19
JANUARY 1 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
Something old and malevolent is
lurking in the shadows of New York
City. Even with his powers fully
restored, can Spawn defeat this
ancient evil before more innocents
are taken? RORY McCONVILLE
takes over the writing chores of KING
SPAWN and sends Al down a dark,
horrific path where he learns that
even a Hellspawn can be hunted.
After discovering Max's secret, Sara is determined to
learn more and pushes him to reveal the truth behind his
telekinetic powers. But as dark secrets unravel, will she
be ready for the shocking revelations that await?
STORY RORY McCONVILLE
ART YILDIRAY CINAR
COVER A FRANCESCO TOMASELLI
COVER B THADDEUS ROBECK
STORY / ART / COVERS A & B JESÚS ORELLANA
COVER C (1:10) MARIA LLOVET
JUVENILE #2 (OF 5)
DYSTOPIAN, SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY
JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
KING SPAWN #42
ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR, SUPERHEROES
JANUARY 8 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99
With their true enemy revealed, Garmadon and his
students face impossible odds. Can they master the
power of Shatterspin in time and save the Wolf Clan?
LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and
NINJAGO are ™ and/or © LEGO Group. 2024 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.
STORY / COVER A TRI VUONG
ART TRI VUONG, RICCARDO ROBALDO & K.J. DÍAZ
In the aftermath of a horrific
Dragon attack, the tension has
reached its peak. Sanada and
Charles must make a decision.
Admit that they are not each
other's enemy, or remain
loyal to those they serve and
continue with the bloodshed.
STORY DAVID DASTMALCHIAN
ART / COVER B FEDE MELE
COVER A MIRKO COLAK
KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #5
LEGO NINJAGO:
SHATTERSPIN #5 (OF 5)
ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN
JANUARY 29 32 PAGES FC E $3.99
B
ACTION & ADVENTURE, EPIC, DRAGONS & MYTHICAL CREATURES
JANUARY 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99
MINISERIES FINALE
The mission continues. Seven minutes
is an eternity. The moon awaits.
The final battle is at hand. FOR PENNY!!!
STORY SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI, KYLE HIGGINS &
JOE CLARK
ART / COVER B FEDERICO BERTONI
COVER A ROB SCHRAB
COVER C COLM GRIFFIN
STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART RILEY ROSSMO & DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
COVER A RILEY ROSSMO
COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER
THE MOON IS
FOLLOWING US #5 (OF 10)
ACTION & ADVENTURE, FANTASY
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
MOON MAN #7
SCIENCE FICTION, SUPERHEROES
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
On a mission to apprehend a dangerous rebel leader, Clay battles
a brute too big and powerful even for his bionic brawn. So how
will he bring in the Boar? The fourth chapter of NULLHUNTER,
the cyberpunk retelling of Hercules from writer MICHAEL
WALSH and artist GUSTAFFO VARGAS, is out in January.
STORY / COVER A MICHAEL WALSH
ART / COVER B / COVER D (1:20) GUSTAFFO VARGAS
COVER C ARTYOM TRAKHANOV
All too often those we love most
turn on us. Sometimes, whether
we're paying attention or not, we
turn on them. Everyone justifies
their own self-interests, but in
the case of Sam and Sarah, it
carries repercussions for us all.
STORY RICK REMENDER
ART / COVER A BENGAL
COVER B CARLA WYZGALA
NAPALM LULLABY #9
NULLHUNTER #4 (OF 12)
JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
JANUARY 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
Everyone has a drinking buddy, but there's none more magical than Johnny Appleseed!
An American legend, Johnny lived an adventurous life, particularly when he crossed
paths with our immortal British redcoat Simon Pure, who shared his pursuit of a good
time with good drink. What secrets does Simon reveal in his inebriated state? Plenty.
Peter and Quinlan are on the run as
fugitives, with PTS and the military
closing in fast. But what's worse is
that the Deviant has lost control, and
the Hellspawn symbiote is raging!
STORY GEOFF JOHNS
ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A WRAPAROUND BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B MARK BUCKINGHAM & JOHN KALISZ
COVER C STEVE LIEBER & WES DZIOBA
STORY ERICA SCHULTZ
ART / COVER A ZÉ CARLOS
COVER B MARCO FAILLA
RAT CITY #10
JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99
REDCOAT #9
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
A WRAP
"No Light Beyond," Part 3 (of 4)
When making a choice of who to
trust in a life-or-death situation,
do you choose what you've
seen with your own eyes or
what you feel in your heart?
STORY RICK REMENDER
ART / COVER A MAX FIUMARA & DAVE McCAIG
COVER B (1:10) CARLA WYZGALA
Where are The Rocketfellers?
Hiding out in the 21st century,
that's where, as a relentless
bounty hunter from the 25th
century continues to track our
time-traveling renegade family
down by any means necessary!
But just as the family starts to
feel comfortable in their new
surroundings, they attract
attention from an unexpected
threat closer to home…
STORY PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL
ART / COVER A FRANCIS MANAPUL
COVER B MIKE McKONE & JOHN KALISZ
COVER C CHRIS BURNHAM & BRIAN REBER
THE ROCKETFELLERS #3
THE SACRIFICERS #14
JANUARY 8 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
"Back From the Dead!"
The vicious despot from
Dimension-X is revealed! Mr. Glum
returns, and he has his eyes set on
Angel Darling and the subjugation
of all mankind! Meanwhile, Malcolm
Dragon frantically tries to locate
Glum's captive—Frank Darling,
who may well be humanity's only
hope! Comes with our highest
possible recommendation!
Max Williams, aka Twitch, has always
been a good cop and an honest cop,
but someone has set him up. He's
taking the fall for a shooting that
wasn't his fault. Sometimes that's
the job. You have to ride it out until
you can prove your innocence. But
now that someone is threatening
his family, Twitch will have to take
the law into his own hands.
STORY / ART / COVERS A & B ERIK LARSEN
STORY JORDAN BAREL
ART THOMAS NACHLIK
COVER A RAYMOND GAY
COVER B MARCO FAILL
SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #11
SAVAGE DRAGON #274 (RES)
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
JANUARY 15 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99
STORY BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY
ART LESLIE HUNG & RACHAEL COHEN
COVER A LESLIE HUNG
COVER B BRYAN LEE O'MALLEY & RACHAEL COHEN
The Scorched are back at full
strength. With the Dead Zones
repaired, their powers have
returned, and they are starting to
feel like their old selves. But that
also means that enemies from their
past, like the Vicerator, are back
as well, and she is planning to take
out the Scorched once and for all!
While Lottie navigates the ins and
outs of her new relationship, we
turn our attention to Caroline's
mysterious brother Virgil. Just who
the heck is this guy? What does he
know? Who knows what he knows?
And why? And how? And what?
And huh? Only in SNOTGIRL!
STORY JOHN LAYMAN
ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A KEVIN KEANE
COVER B VON RANDAL
THE SCORCHED #38
SNOTGIRL #17
JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
JANUARY 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99
Continuing to unravel, RYKER RUEL, seemingly, finds
himself wrapping up his REVENGE TOUR in ITALY. COLIN,
at home, further obsessing over his own DEVICE, becomes
the ROTTEN APPLE of the GOVERNMENT'S EYE.
Spawn's mission should have become easier with the
return of his powers. But unfortunately for him, there have
been those who have been waiting, planning, and building
up their armies. Knowing that, at some point, they will
have the opportunity to strike back at Al Simmons.
SPAWN #362
STANDSTILL #6 (OF 8)
SUPERVILLAINS, CRIME & MYSTERY, ACTION & ADVENTURE
JANUARY 15 48 PAGES FC T+ $4.99
JANUARY 29 24 PAGES FC T+ $2.99
STORY TODD McFARLANE
ART BRETT BOOTH
STORY LEE LOUGHRIDGE
ART & COVER B (1:10) ALEX RIEGEL
COVER A WRAPAROUND ANDREW ROBINSON
COVER A MARCO FAILLA
COVERS B & C JEFF MONK
Aubrey struggles to balance an impossible tightrope—juggling his
open relationship with Persica, a secret affair with Kren, and the
overwhelming demands of editing Durian. Breaking the rules of
his open relationship is out of character for Persica, and it's only
a matter of time before things take a turn for the worse…
The exciting third issue of the erotic romance drama in the style of the
original SWEET PAPRIKA series, building off characters introduced in
the Eisner-Award nominee SWEET
PAPRIKA: BLACK, WHITE,
AND PINK #1, written by STEVE
ORLANDO (Scarlet Witch,
Marauders, COMMANDERS
IN CRISIS) and illustrated by the
amazing Italian artist EMILIO PILLIU
(X-Men: The Wedding Special).
STORY STEVE ORLANDO COVER B MIRKA ANDOLFO
ART / COVER A / COVER E HOT COVER (BAGGED) EMILIO PILLIU
COVER C SAMUEL SPANO COVER D LIDIA BOLOGNINI
Swept into the harrowing waves of the Glass Sea,
Shayde Whisper and Juniper Meadows face a growing
tension when they are confronted by an even bigger
problem…a leviathan-sized problem! Before being
sucked into the beast's hurricane, Shayde desperately
looks to the Voice for help and instantly regrets it.
STORY / ART / COVER A EMMA KUBERT
STONEHEART #9
MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA:
OPEN FOR BUSINESS #3 (OF 5)
JANUARY 15 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
COVER E $4.99
JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
Autobots vs Decepticons vs <SPOILER>!
The TCS gang goes up against
Caliburn in a deadly showdown,
ready to come face to face with the
shocking monster behind the mask.
But, as our brilliant Val knows all
too well, sometimes it's just when
you think you know the answer
that you find out you were asking
the wrong question all along.
STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART / COVER B JORGE CORONA & MIKE SPICER
COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER
COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING INCENTIVE KARL KERSCHL
COVER D (1:25) MANABU YASHIRO
COVER E (1:50) HOMARE
STORY PETER WARREN
ART / COVER A FRANCESCO MOBILI & CHRIS CHUCKRY
COVER B (1:10) MATTEO SCALERA & CHRIS CHUCKRY
THE TIN CAN SOCIETY #5 (OF 9)
JANUARY 22 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
TRANSFORMERS #16
JANUARY 8 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
SKUXXOID vs. PYTHONA! The battle you didn't know you wanted!
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART LORENZO DE FELICI & PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI COVER B HOMARE
COVER C (1:10) CONNECTING INCENTIVE CONOR HUGHES
COVER D (1:25) PATRICIO DELPECHE
COVER E (1:50) MICHELE BANDINI & MIKE SPICER
The Violator's tale is coming
to its end. His adventures and
manipulations through human
history are reaching their
crescendo. How much of it
was true? How much of it was
the embellishment of a sadistic
and insane demon? Who really
cares? It was a great story,
right? The Violator's new best
friend certainly thinks so.
STORY MARC ANDREYKO
ART / COVER A VON RANDAL
COVER B RAYMOND GAY
VIOLATOR #6 (OF 6)
VOID RIVALS #16
JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC T $3.99
JANUARY 29 56 PAGES FC T+ $5.99
MINISERIES FINALE
Carl takes the Saviors problem into his own hands.
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL
COLOR also features another installment of
Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
Negan asks Carl to sing him a song.
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG
COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG
COVER C CONNECTING COVER NATE BELLEGARDE & OLLI HIHNALA
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART / COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG
COVER A DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG
COVER C CONNECTING COVER NATE BELLEGARDE & OLLI HIHNALA
THE WALKING DEAD
DELUXE #104
THE WALKING DEAD
DELUXE #105
JANUARY 1
JANUARY 15
32 PAGES
32 PAGES
$3.99
$3.99
Ellison continues to piece together the sad, strange
story of the girl who would become PH34R, hoping to
discover the key to defeating the Undernet. But each
new revelation poses more questions than answers…
and he's becoming less and less sure that the end of
this rabbit hole leads anywhere he wants to go.
STORY JAMES TYNION IV
ART FERNANDO BLANCO & JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER A FERNANDO BLANCO
COVER B JAVI FERNANDEZ
COVER C (1:10) MICHAEL GAYDOS
COVER D (1:25) ANWITA CITRIYA
Sometimes you travel to the ends
of the Earth just to find out that
everyone is really not so different.
And they all want to kill you.
Academy meet the Degenerates.
STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG
ART / COVER A TYLER BOSS
COVER B ADRIANO TURTULICI
WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #21
W0RLDTR33 #13
JANUARY 22 32 PAGES FC M $3.99
JANUARY 1 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99
4 THE LUCKY DEVILS #1 (OF 9)
6 THE SEASONS #1
19 BLACK KISS OMNIBUS HC
20 CHEW NOMNIBUS TP
21 CRIMINAL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 1: COWARD TP
CRIMINAL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 2: LAWLESS TP
22 FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL, VOL. 1 TP
23 KILL OR BE KILLED COMPENDIUM TP
24 FISHFLIES HC
25 THE POWER FANTASY, VOL. 1 TP
26 WITCHBLADE, VOL. 1 TP
27 THE ART OF INVINCIBLE SEASON TWO HC
ASTRO CITY METROBOOK, VOL. 6 TP
28 DEATH VIGIL (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 1 TP
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 5 TP
29 HACK/SLASH DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 5 HC
INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 7 TP
30 NIGHTS (SEASON ONE), VOL. 2 TP
RADIANT BLACK, VOL. 6 TP
31 SAM AND TWITCH ORIGINS BOOK 2 HC
THE SCORCHED, VOL. 5 TP
32 BACKLIST SALE!
2024 STAFF PICKS
LAUNCH OF THE MONTH
8 DEATH OF COPRA #1 (OF 4)
10 NO HOME HERE #1
12 THE PATCHWORK GIRL OF OZ #1
14 BLOOD TRAIN (ONE-SHOT)
15 THE HORIZON EXPERIMENT: FINDERS/KEEPERS (ONE-SHOT)
16 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #28
17 ICE CREAM MAN #43
18 WITCHBLADE #7
SPOTLIGHT
COLLECTIONS
S H I P P I N G J A N U A R Y 2 0 2 5 C O N T E N T S
34 BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #6
CREEPSHOW VOL. 3 #5 (OF 5)
35 DEAD EYES: THE EMPTY FRAMES #5 (OF 5)
DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER #3
36 DOLL PARTS: A LOVESICK TALE #2 (OF 4)
DUST TO DUST #2 (OF 8)
37 FERAL #10
FREE AGENTS #7
38 G.I. JOE #3
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #313
39 GEIGER #10
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #40
40 HACK/SLASH = BODY BAGS #4 (OF 4)
HORNSBY & HALO #3
41 HYDE STREET #4
I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #19
42 JUVENILE #2 (OF 5)
KING SPAWN #42
43 KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #5
LEGO NINJAGO: SHATTERSPIN #5 (OF 5)
44 THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US #5 (OF 10)
MOON MAN #7
45 NAPALM LULLABY #9
NULLHUNTER #4 (OF 12)
46 RAT CITY #10
REDCOAT #9
47 THE ROCKETFELLERS #3
THE SACRIFICERS #14
48 SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #11
SAVAGE DRAGON #274 (RES)
49 THE SCORCHED #38
SNOTGIRL #17
50 SPAWN #362
STANDSTILL #6 (OF 8)
51 STONEHEART #9
MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA:
OPEN FOR BUSINESS #3 (OF 5)
52 THE TIN CAN SOCIETY #5 (OF 9)
TRANSFORMERS #16
53 VIOLATOR #6 (OF 6)
VOID RIVALS #16
54 THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #104
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #105
55 WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE
FROM HERE? #21
W0RLDTR33 #13