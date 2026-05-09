Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, hulk, red hulk

General Ross To Drop Hulk Bombs On Latveria In Captain America #11?

General Ross to drop Hulk Bombs on Latveria in Captain America #11? Here comes Armageddon...

Armageddon is upon us. We know the Battle For Symkaria is coming. And General Ross, the Red Hulk, will be kicking it all off. We saw for Free Comic Book Day and other Armageddon previews that he has Hulk soldiers. Well, it looks like he will be using them in the way a military would think…. but first, in next week's Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti from Marvel Comics, part of the Road To Armageddon, Steve Rogers has to deal with the fact that Victor Von Doom seems to have clones himself ahead of his death… or rather he had one.

Sure, shoot the black guy. Man, Latverians do have a reputation, I guess. Just ask Luke Cage. Either way, it looks like Steve Rogers is tasked with protecting the Teen Doom as he goes on the run in Latveria with his "weapon"…

Which might be a little easier for Captain America to deal with if it wasn't for General Ross dropping bombs on Latveria. I say bombs…

These are Gamma Bombs. Hulks. Being dropped all over… and causing much more damage, Remember, this is America. Don't make America angry, you wouldn't like it when it's angry… and this is how it's all going to go, with the Foreshadowing cover variant.

Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti is published by Marvel Comics this coming Wednesday.

Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

DOOM'S ULTIMATE WEAPON REVEALED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom's ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with RED HULK'S ALL-NEW, ALL-HULK strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win… Witness the spark that starts the fire of ARMAGEDDON in this can't-miss issue!

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