Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: , , ,

General Ross To Drop Hulk Bombs On Latveria In Captain America #11?

General Ross to drop Hulk Bombs on Latveria in Captain America #11? Here comes Armageddon...

Published
by
|
Comments

Armageddon is upon us. We know the Battle For Symkaria is coming. And General Ross,  the Red Hulk, will be kicking it all off. We saw for Free Comic Book Day and other Armageddon previews that he has Hulk soldiers. Well, it looks like he will be using them in the way a military would think…. but first, in next week's Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti from Marvel Comics, part of the Road To Armageddon, Steve Rogers has to deal with the fact that Victor Von Doom seems to have clones himself ahead of his death… or rather he had one.

Armageddon Preview With Next Week's Captain America And Wolverine
Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky. Valerio Schiti

Sure, shoot the black guy. Man, Latverians do have a reputation, I guess. Just ask Luke Cage. Either way, it looks like Steve Rogers is tasked with protecting the Teen Doom as he goes on the run in Latveria with his "weapon"…

Armageddon Preview With Next Week's Captain America And Wolverine
Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky. Valerio Schiti

Which might be a little easier for Captain America to deal with if it wasn't for General Ross dropping bombs on Latveria. I say bombs…

Armageddon Preview With Next Week's Captain America And Wolverine
Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky. Valerio Schiti

These are Gamma Bombs. Hulks. Being dropped all over… and causing much more damage, Remember, this is America. Don't make America angry, you wouldn't like it when it's angry… and this is how it's all going to go, with the Foreshadowing cover variant.

General Ross To Drop Hulk Bombs On Latveria In Captain America #11?

 

Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti is published by Marvel Comics this coming Wednesday.

Captain America #11 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti 
DOOM'S ULTIMATE WEAPON REVEALED ON THE ROAD TO ARMAGEDDON! Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom's ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with RED HULK'S ALL-NEW, ALL-HULK strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win… Witness the spark that starts the fire of ARMAGEDDON in this can't-miss issue!

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.