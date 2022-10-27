Geoff Johns Is Returning To Aquaman, But It's Not How You Thiiiink

Aquaman time! In Flashpoint Beyond #6, we learned that the Time Masters were to return the Thirteen – DC Comics characters we had never heard of before, to their rightful times and places, and that reality would rewrite itself back around them. One of them was The Golden Age Aquaman. Well, it looks like he will be making his first actual appearance in the upcoming The New Golden Age one-shot by Geoff Johns, returning to the Aquaman – just a very different one. Maybe.

Aquaman was a member of the Justice League, but not the Justice Society, he was too minor a character for them,. just a back-up strip in More Fun Comics. But might this be where the Golden Age Aquaman derives from? Will he be a member of the new Justice Society in their new book? Or might he get a comic of his very own? Either way, it looks like Geoff Johns is back to writing Aquaman, just not in a way anyone thought.

The Aquaverse tells us "In just 2 weeks DC will be publishing new WHO'S WHO IN THE DCU pages for the first time in 20 years! THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1 will have 13 all-new entries that "fell out" of the original series including (at long last) the Golden Age Aquaman by Geoff Johns with art by Jerry Ordway!"

NEW GOLDEN AGE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/8/2022

Geoff Johns has a strong reputation as an Aquaman writer, and his run was probably the most successful the character has been for a long time. But this could be a very different thing. How Golden Age will this Golden Age Aquaman be? Because this is how he looked in the actual Golden Age, his first appearance in 1941.

Is he hiding in this cover, unidentified?