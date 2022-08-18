Geoff Johns Launches Justice Society Of America & Stargirl Series

A stopped clock has to be right twice a day. Bleeding Cool has been talking about the planned return of the JSA – the Justice Society Of America – at the hands of Geoff Johns at DC Comics, for quite some time. Ever since it was teased in DC Rebirth #1 in 2016 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank. And to be fair, at the time, that's exactly what was going to happen. They even included them in an hourglass on the back cover to underline it. The JSA had been deleted by the New 52, with a version appearing in the Earth-2 comic instead. But under Geoff Johns they were back and it was all set up with Alan Scott becoming the first Green Lantern. First that was planned to happen spinning out of Doomsday Clock, also by Johns and Frank, their disappearance being pinned on the actions of Dr Manhattan. But when that was delayed, Scott Snyder grabbed them for time-travel stories alongside the Justice League instead, but there was no big JSA spinoff drawn by Bryan Hitch as originally planned, as Geoff Johns was on the outs at DC Comics. In Stargirl Spring Break Special, we got an epilogue scene by Johns and Hitch with old Green Arrow villain Clock King up against Per Degaton, one of the six original members of the Injustice Society, set in 1940, but with time travel on the agenda. And then a double-page splash that will have set Justice Society fans cheering.

The history of the Justice Society Of America is laid out as a prologue – for what is to come. It was written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Bryan Hitch – as if that was their next big project together. Instead, the two working on another older character, Redcoat, for the Gieger 80-Page Special, out a couple of months ago. But after the DC bloodbath and the ejection of some of those who had a big problem with Johns, he has now returned incrementally. A Stargirl story and JSA story in Infinite Frontier promised much, but even Bryan Hitch said that an intended JSA spinoff wasn't happening anymore.

Then in April of this year, Bleeding Cool reported that the Justice Society Of America will be appearing in future issues of Flashpoint Beyond written by Geoff Johns. And that Stargirl will be getting a six-issue limited series which will include the JSA. And the new JSA team will include Huntress, even though she exists in another current form in the DC Universe. We presumed Geoff Johns will be writing, and stated that it was happening, either at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

And it turns out it's November 2022. The New Golden Age, a one-shot from Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui that will spin off two titles, Justice Society of America by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin, and Stargirl: The Lost Children by Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck. Toldja… you know, eventually.

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1

DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by STEVE LIEBER, JERRY ORDWAY, and DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by GARY FRANK, TODD NAUCK, MICHAEL ALLRED, and DAVID TALASKI

$4.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1

After making their long awaited return in the pages of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #3, the Justice Society of America (JSA) are back in "Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One." Or are they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning…but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

'90s Cover Month variant cover by JOE QUINONES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #1

Johns is teaming up with Iconic Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck for an epic teenage DC hero event, Stargirl: The Lost Children! When Stargirl of the Justice Society and Green Arrow's ally Red Arrow discover a tragic teenage hero from the past has gone missing, they set out to find him…only to discover he's not the first teenage hero of the Golden Age to have vanished without a trace. But where have they gone? Who are they? And what does the Childminder want with them?

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22