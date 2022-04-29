Stargirl & the Return of The Justice Society Of America to DC Comics

Yes, yes, okay, let's say this upfront, Bleeding Cool has been talking about the return of the JSA – the Justice Society Of America – at the hands of Geoff Johns at DC Comics, for quite some time. Ever since it was teased in DC Rebirth #1 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank. And to be fair, at the time, that's exactly what was going to happen. They even included them in an hourglass on the back cover to underline it. The JSA had been deleted by the New 52, with a version appearing in the Earth-2 comic instead. But under Geoff Johns they were back and it was all set up with Alan Scott becoming the first Green Lantern. First that was planned to happen spinning out of Doomsday Clock, also by Johns and Frank, their disappearance being pinned on the actions of Dr Manhattan. But when that was delayed, Scott Snyder grabbed them for time-travel stories alongside the Justice League instead, but there was no big JSA spinoff drawn by Bryan Hitch as originally planned, as Geoff Johns was on the outs at DC Comics. In Stargirl Spring Break Special, we got an epilogue scene by Johns and Hitch with old Green Arrow villain Clock King up against Per Degaton, one of the six original members of the Injustice Society, set in 1940, but with time travel on the agenda. And then a double-page splash that will have set Justice Society fans cheering.

The history of the Justice Society Of America is laid out as a prologue – for what is to come. It was written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Bryan Hitch – as if that was their next big project together. Instead, the two working on another older character, Redcoat, for the Gieger 80-Page Special, out a couple of months ago. But after the DC bloodbath and the ejection of some of those who had a big problem with Johns, he has now returned incrementally. A Stargirl story and JSA story in Infinite Frontier promised much, but even Bryan Hitch said that an intended JSA spinoff wasn't happening anymore.

But that was then, Bleeding Cool understands that the Justice Society Of America will be appearing in future issues of Flashpoint Beyond written by Geoff Johns. And that Stargirl will be getting a six-issue limited series which will include the JSA. And the new JSA team will include Huntress, even though she exists in another current form in the DC Universe. Maybe Dark Crisis of Flashpoint Beyonf will be able to sort that one out?

The creative team are still at the design stage for the return of the JSA. But it's happening, either at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. Honest this time. Cross fingers.