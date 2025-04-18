Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Gerry Duggan, jae lee

Gerry Duggan & Jae Lee's This Ends Tonight From Image Comics in July

Gerry Duggan, Kelvin Mao, Robert Windom, Jae Lee and June Chung's This Ends Tonight #1 launches from Image Comics in July 2025

Gerry Duggan, Kelvin Mao, Robert Windom, Jae Lee and June Chung are launching their new comic book series, This Ends Tonight, from Image Comics in July 2025… "Thelma & Louise meets Quentin Tarantino-level action in the first issue that kicks off a trio of interconnected tales by all-star creators Duggan, Lee, June Chung, Kelvin Mao, and Robert Windom"

"Under the glowing casino lights of sinful Las Vegas, three interconnected bloody revenge tales take place in This Ends Tonight, a new miniseries by the all-star team of writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Falling In Love On The Path To Hell), co-writers Kelvin Mao and Robert Windom (Seven Sons), and artists Jae Lee and June Chung (Inhumans, Seven Sons). As originally announced by IGN, the action-packed series aims for your jugular and paints The Strip red…with blood and satisfying retribution. The first issue, hitting shelves this July, launches the pulse-pounding comic event of the summer. "The debut comic of the three-issue miniseries This Ends Tonight kicks off with some sweet sister bonding time as the starring pair fight assassins hunting them over a shocking family secret. The Thelma & Louise-like duo battle side-by-side, barrelling through Quentin Tarantino-esque action scenes to survive the bloodbath. The following two interconnected issues take place on the same night in Las Vegas, all centered around gory revenge. The stories were all conceived by Duggan, Mao and Windom, with the co-creators swapping lead writing duties from issue-to-issue.

"This Ends Tonight began as so many great creator-owned comics do—with friends hanging out and dreaming out loud about what would be cool to see in a comic. What would be cool to see Jae Lee draw and June Chung color. It was my privilege to get to have fun with the Seven Sons team, and I'm thrilled to collaborate on a comic that once again proves there's no better team working in comics than Jae & June. This series takes three separate high-octane action stories and collides them together in Las Vegas. The city usually sees about 250 murders a year. I think we can top that in our one night stand in the city of sin. We've been threatening you with this good time for a while, and now it's time to roll them bones…and bodies." – Gerry Duggan

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!