An X-Men-Sized Planet In Planet-Size X-Men? (Spoilers)

You'll believe Gerry Duggan is Jonathan Hickman in Planet-Size X-Men #1, out today, drawn – or rather carved into existence – by the incredible Pepe Larraz and Marte Gracia, and in the process utterly rewriting the status of the Marvel Universe. Again I mean, House Of X already did that, and the reality of Krakoa slowly spread across the rest of the Marvel Comics titles. Will today's change be as impactful, and sooner? Because it does rewrite the basic power structures of the Marvel Universe overnight. Firstly Planet-Size X-Men has Marvel characters recognise the arrival of Arakko to Krakoa, the former half of the sentient island lost to dimensional eddies, now reunited and bringing millions more mutants to the island – and the rest of the planet, causing ructions.

Even while the original Krakoan plan, offering valuable medical drugs to the world in return for recognition is hitting the bumpers a little. And clearly the solution to both is behind whatever it is that Emma Frost is to announce to the world at midnight of the Hellfire Gala.

A massive increase in population and geographic presence, coupled with a dilution of its original goodwill diplomatic status. Naturally, this would usually lead to war. But, as Bleeding Cool pointed out, the Krakoan X-Men has had a strong link and interest in Mars, placed on its front porch courtesy of the Krakoan portals. And a plan for expansion.

So it is time for some Omega Mutants to do some gardening. Magneto for the magnetism, Iceman for the oceans, Storm for the atmosphere, Hope, Vulcan, Quentin, Jean Grey and Proteus to keep everything tickety.

With a few powerful elemental Arakko mutants teaming up with Krakoan mutants to terraform Mars into a more hospitable and habitable planet. Which, as we pointed out, has been done relatively recently by Jonathan Hickman in Avengers, so they weren't entirely working from a blank slate.

A planet that is now big enough for all mutants. An X-Men-Sized Planet for a Planet-Size X-Men. If Giant-Size X-Men successfully rewrote one aspect of Marvel, House Of X did it again, then yes, this is mission accomplished for Planet-Size. If this follows through like the rest, the Marvel Universe is changed.

Because it's not just a gazebio extension for Krakoa, there is plenty more besides, one with a spaceport courtesy of Quentin Quire and Jamie Braddock…

…coupled with a diplomatic port for the whole of Mars for intergalactic visitors.

And a new name for Mars while they are at it.

The X-Men-Sized Planet no longer named after a God of War, now Planet Arakko.

And Planet Arrako is capital of the whole solar system, relegating Earth to second place. How is the rest of the Marvel Universe going to take that news? Is Earth about to become the fading British Empire, to the new wild frontier of Arakko, getting all the intergalactic attention? We note that Doom will be popping up in upcoming issues, how about Black Panther and the Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda? The Skrull/Kree Alliance? InExcalibut, Britain broke diplomatic ties with Krakoa, in retrospect was that the stupidest idea Britain ever enacted and it can it be reversed any time soon? In X-Men #21, Namor turned down a seat on the Quiet Council, preferring his dominion of the oceans of the Earth. Maybe they should have led with this plan to add an entire planet worth of oceans to the mix.

It is notable that the solicitation of the upcoming X-Men #1 from the same creative team states "THESE X-MEN ARE… FEARLESS! The heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet! Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the world, but to the X-MEN, things are simple – you do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch, and Polaris are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they will not shrink from any battle for their home planet." It is only today that we get the idea that their home planet that they are saving may not actually be Earth. Could they new New York headquarters by Planet Arakko's embassy rather than just Krakoa? And if they are looking for a Regent Of Sol, wouldn't Storm fit that bill? And what will it take for Mars – and Krakoa – to fall? And remember, there are far bigger intergalatci plans set in motion by Hickman to come…

I am sure Gerry Duggan didn't use that word accidentally…

Dominion time… a planet may just be the beginning.

PLANET-SIZED X-MEN #1 GALA

MARVEL COMICS

APR210742

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

THEY CAME TO SLAY! The HELLFIRE GALA rages on, but bigger things are afoot a world away. Make no mistake – this is an X-Men book drawn by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. It is absolutely the most important issue of the month. 48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 SRP: $4.99