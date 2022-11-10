Gerry Duggan & Scott Koblish's King Dong The Ginormous Kokjü Substack

X-Men, Iron Man and upcoming-Batman writer Gerry Duggan is the latest comic creator to pivot his focus to comic book creation through the Substack newsletter system. "I'm going to be collaborating on comics and delivering them directly to you on Substack. Subscribers will come away with DRM digital comics, and a lot of other goodies both digital and physical." And first up is monster comic King Dong The Ginormous Kokjü by Gerry Duggan and Scott Koblish…

Gerry Duggan states "Scott Koblish was one of the most important collaborators in our long Deadpool run. The only reason I've written or co-written the most Deadpool comics is because I fell in love with all my collaborators. I have yet to exhaust the different gears Scott has as a comics creator. Many of your favorite gags came not just from his pen, but from his mind, too. He always made Brian Posehn and I look good, and he and I have been working on our take on a giant monster story for a little while now. The great philosopher Roger Ebert once wrote "You can't talk a man out of a laugh, or an erection" and we're going to serve both in our comic tentatively titled King Dong The Ginormous Kokjü. We're going to take the piss (and maybe more) out of giant monsters the way we did with superheroes in Deadpool. Hi-Fi Colors and Joe Sabino will bring the world's finest colors and letters to the proceedings and we can't wait to stomp your shit into oblivion. It's our funniest, saddest and most fucked-up comic, and that's not hyperbole for those familiar with our catalog. We've set the highest and the lowest bars possible. It's as "Hard R" as we've gone. Tonally, we're like if "The Aristocrats" was a comic book miniseries. The comic is fully completed. Here are the first drop, free for all: It get so much better and worse from here on out."

A second comic by Gerry Duggan and David O'Sullivan will follow, with more to come. Here's how much the subscription service will cost.

$7 a Month

The Comics, and the process and any zooms or similar fun hangs. The ability to comment is only for paid subscribers at any level.

$70 a Year

A hand-drawn thank you postcard which doubles as a coupon for five free signed signatures you intend to have witness and slabbed, all our DRM-free comics, the process, and live experiences. To be clear, you don't redeem the postcard – it's yours to keep, and show it to me for your free signatures. These officially licensed postcards have been sketched and will be mailed directly to you, and will have a sketch and signature on them and will easily be worth either $70, $250, or even more dollars. I exerted a maximum of effort, and a grade school level of artistic talent. All of the postcards will be signed by me, a bunch are also signed by Koblish, and a for some lucky random folks — you'll receive a head sketch from Scott Koblish instead of from me.

$250 Year to be one of Duggan's DIE HARDS

The Comics, process, and live experiences, the thank you post cards that are also good for the signatures and you'll receive five exclusive variants from my Image Comics works in 2022-2023. They will likely be debut issues, but some may not. These variants will only be offered to this tier. They may be "naked" (logo-less) covers of variants for the direct market, or whole cloth original covers that will not be sold anywhere else. They will likely all ship at the same time fulfilled by a retailer partner later in 2023.

The first one has already printed, on chrome stock.

He's also launching a new ongoing Image Comics historical fiction/action/adventure/romance comics next year and will be making a virgin cover variant cover by Rian Gonzalez available to his most generous subscribers.