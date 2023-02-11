Gerry Duggan Teases New Comic With David O'Sullivan Gerry Duggan posted "a piece of art I love. It’s a cover for a series that David O’Sullivan has been quietly and diligently doing his very best work on"

X-Men writer Gerry Duggan posted to his Substack newsletter subscribers "With THE GIANT KOKJÜ serialized here for our subscribers, the next thing on the horizon is the print version of those comics from Image with some rare goodies for our Substack subscribers. I wanted to switch gears to show you a piece of art I love. It's a cover for a series that David O'Sullivan has been quietly and diligently doing his very best work on, as penciller/inker and now colorist. He's been a wonderful collaborator for years. He and I co-created ANALOG at Image Comics, one of my favorite series, and now we're back with something completely different. Stay tuned for details, and have a great weekend."

We will, Gerry! Gerry Duggan was a writer and producer on Attack of the Show!. A regular cast member on Brian Posehn's role-playing podcast Nerd Poker and began working in comics on The Last Christmas with Posehn and Rick Remender, and later The Infinite Horizon with Phil Noto. In 2013, Marvel relaunched Deadpool , with Duggan and Posehn as writers. In 2012, Gerry Duggan was picked by Jonathan Hickman to continue writing the X-Men comic book. And now he is created new comics on Substack.

David O'Sullivan studied Classical Animation at Ballyfermot Senior Art College and worked in animation, for companies including Disney, Cartoon Network and Nickleodeon, until 2010. He has also drawn comics, including The Devil's in the Detail and The Crimson Blade, and drawn covers for Dead Rabbit and Time Before Time, but is best known for the Analog series with Duggan, published by Image Comics from 2018 to 2020.

Set in 2024, Analog tells the story of a world in which "internet is only for porn after the world is mass-doxxed. Every email, photo, and document ever sent rains down out of the cloud, and only a fool would send a secret over the web. This is the era of the "Paper Jockeys:" armed couriers with a briefcase of secrets that will get your sensitive information around the globe or die trying. Human punching-bag Jack McGinnis and his partner Oona are two of the best couriers in the business. For a price, they'll move your sensitive information where it needs to go as they fight off fascists, criminals, and spies."