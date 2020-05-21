Get a Piece of Good Girl Art History with Phantom Lady #17

Good girl art is ubiquitous with the Golden Age of comics. The term was initially coined in the 1930s to describe the way women were sometimes drawn in comic books, comic strips, and pulp magazines. The women are always young, attractive, and dressed in provocative outfits. This type of art really took off in the 1940s and 1950s and has inspired countless modern comics. Original good girl art can be found on Jungle Comics, Archie Comics, Wings, Blue Beetle, Torchy, Planet Comics, and of course, Phantom Lady. In fact, one of the most famous pieces of good girl art can be found on Phantom Lady #17, drawn by the legendary Matt Baker — one of the few African American artists during World War 2, who is rightfully being celebrated now (though he should have been celebrated back then as well).

The character, created by Arthur Peddy, was originally published by Quality. The character wouldn't find popularity until she moved to Fox. However, due to a low print run, many of Phantom Lady's books are harder to find. Phantom Lady #17 is arguably the most popular comic from her run. A CGC universal blue label 9.4 sold for $121000 in September of 2019. This book, a CGC blue label .5 with cream to pink pages, sold in September of 2019 for $1899 — the same book was sold in July of 2019 for $1301. It's safe to say that this book is heating up, and is absolutely an excellent and affordable investment piece. The current auction on ComicConnect will end on May 21st.

Phantom Lady #17 is one of the most sought after pieces of good girl art for Golden Age collectors across the board. Everyone can recognize the beauty and brilliance of this cover. The auction for this awesome classic book ends on May 21st and is part of Session 4 of Event Auction #42. Are you interested in owning it for yourself? You'll need a ComicConnect account to bid. But don't worry, an account is free! Plus, you never know what other goodies you may find. So good luck, and happy bidding.