Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geiger, Ghost Machine

Ghost Machine's August 2025 Solicits… But With No Rook Exodus Yet

Ghost Machine's August 2025 solicits with Geiger, Redcoat, Hornsby & Halo, Hyde Street, Redcoat, Rocketfellers and Sisterhood... but no Rook: Exodus

Article Summary Ghost Machine's August 2025 lineup features Geiger, Redcoat, Hornsby & Halo, Hyde Street, Rocketfellers, and Sisterhood

Notably absent is Rook: Exodus, missing from the latest Ghost Machine solicits for August 2025

Fan-favorite series continue with high-stakes story arcs, superpowered showdowns, and new mysteries

Sneak peeks at upcoming events hint at big reveals and fresh threats across the Ghost Machine Universe

As part of Image Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations, Ghost Machine lines up its August titles, with Geiger, Redcoat, Hornsby & Halo, Hyde Street, Redcoat, Rocketfellers and Sisterhood… but no Rook: Exodus.

Geiger #17

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: EDUARDO PANSICA, NORM RAPMUND & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A / COVER C: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: FREDDIE WILLIAMS II & ANDREW DALHOUSE

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

The fallout—both literal and personal—from Geiger's clash with Ashley Arden threatens to overwhelm him. Struggling to control his unstable powers, Geiger isolates himself before he hurts anyone else. But Tariq is pursued by a mysterious and dangerous new threat—one that may hold the secret to the Unknown War that turned America into a nuclear wasteland.

Hornsby & Halo #9

STORY: PETER J. TOMASI

ART: RAMON BACHS & JOHN KALISZ

COVER A: PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ

COVER B: RAMON BACHS

COVER C: JESUS MERINO & BRIAN REBER

AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

Something wicked, this way comes…to the town of Warwick! News outlets converge upon the community, as bizarre lights have been seen in the sky, and many residents wonder if there are strange creatures among them. The true cause, of course, is Zach and Rose's burgeoning abilities—but they need to keep their heads down, because BROCK BOTTIN, Monster Hunter, has arrived to find the truth!

Hyde Street #9

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER B: FRANCIS PORTELA & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: SEAN VON GORMAN

COVER D (1:20): SEAN VON GORMAN, IVAN REIS, BRAD ANDERSON & ROB LEIGH

AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99

Doctor Victor Frankenstein has nothing on Hyde Street's own Doctor Archibald Ego—a disgraced plastic surgeon whose malpractice scars more than flesh…it cuts into the soul. Dragged to Hyde Street in 1997, Doctor Ego now encounters an old patient lured back by unfinished business—and a thirst for revenge. But when the scalpel turns, who becomes the real monster? And what dark connection binds the twisted doctor to the terrifying Matinee Monster?

Redcoat #14

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A WRAPAROUND / COVER C: BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

A special prelude to the upcoming series FIRST GHOST! The year is 1814. Washington D.C. is under siege by the British army, and the White House is engulfed in flames. Amid the chaos of war, immortal British soldier Simon Pure witnesses history burning before his eyes—and comes face to face with the man responsible for lighting the match. But when Simon realizes he knows the arsonist, his mission takes a shocking turn…

The Rocketfellers #8

STORY: PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART: FRANCIS MANAPUL, SIYA OUM, & JOHN KALISZ

COVER A: FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER B: KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN

COVER C: CHRISTIAN ALAMY & BRIAN REBER

AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99

As the Rocketfeller family struggles with all the insanity in the year 2025, we look to the year 2425! Before their death-defying escape to the 21st century, discover what caused them to flee all that they know and love: the wrathful rage of Roland's sister, RAINA ROCKETFELLER!

Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story #2

STORY: MAYTAL ZCHUT

ART / COVER A: LEILA LEIZ & ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER B: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: EAMON WINKLE & ROBERT NUGENT

AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99

Violet is back from the dead! But things aren't so simple…her spirit is trapped within Sophie. With one goal in mind—take down the sorority responsible for her death—Violet pressures Sophie to attend their rush event. But what lengths will Violet go to get her revenge? And will Sophie always have her friend's back? Their sisterhood is put to the test…in blood.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!