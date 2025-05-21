Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: geiger, Ghost Machine
Ghost Machine's August 2025 Solicits… But With No Rook Exodus Yet
As part of Image Comics' August 2025 solicits and solicitations, Ghost Machine lines up its August titles, with Geiger, Redcoat, Hornsby & Halo, Hyde Street, Redcoat, Rocketfellers and Sisterhood… but no Rook: Exodus.
Geiger #17
STORY: GEOFF JOHNS
ART: EDUARDO PANSICA, NORM RAPMUND & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A / COVER C: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B: FREDDIE WILLIAMS II & ANDREW DALHOUSE
AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99
The fallout—both literal and personal—from Geiger's clash with Ashley Arden threatens to overwhelm him. Struggling to control his unstable powers, Geiger isolates himself before he hurts anyone else. But Tariq is pursued by a mysterious and dangerous new threat—one that may hold the secret to the Unknown War that turned America into a nuclear wasteland.
Hornsby & Halo #9
STORY: PETER J. TOMASI
ART: RAMON BACHS & JOHN KALISZ
COVER A: PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ
COVER B: RAMON BACHS
COVER C: JESUS MERINO & BRIAN REBER
AUGUST 27 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99
Something wicked, this way comes…to the town of Warwick! News outlets converge upon the community, as bizarre lights have been seen in the sky, and many residents wonder if there are strange creatures among them. The true cause, of course, is Zach and Rose's burgeoning abilities—but they need to keep their heads down, because BROCK BOTTIN, Monster Hunter, has arrived to find the truth!
Hyde Street #9
STORY: GEOFF JOHNS
ART / COVER B: FRANCIS PORTELA & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C: SEAN VON GORMAN
COVER D (1:20): SEAN VON GORMAN, IVAN REIS, BRAD ANDERSON & ROB LEIGH
AUGUST 13 | 32 PAGES | FC | M | $3.99
Doctor Victor Frankenstein has nothing on Hyde Street's own Doctor Archibald Ego—a disgraced plastic surgeon whose malpractice scars more than flesh…it cuts into the soul. Dragged to Hyde Street in 1997, Doctor Ego now encounters an old patient lured back by unfinished business—and a thirst for revenge. But when the scalpel turns, who becomes the real monster? And what dark connection binds the twisted doctor to the terrifying Matinee Monster?
Redcoat #14
STORY: GEOFF JOHNS
ART: BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A WRAPAROUND / COVER C: BRYAN HITCH & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B: KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN
AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99
A special prelude to the upcoming series FIRST GHOST! The year is 1814. Washington D.C. is under siege by the British army, and the White House is engulfed in flames. Amid the chaos of war, immortal British soldier Simon Pure witnesses history burning before his eyes—and comes face to face with the man responsible for lighting the match. But when Simon realizes he knows the arsonist, his mission takes a shocking turn…
The Rocketfellers #8
STORY: PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL
ART: FRANCIS MANAPUL, SIYA OUM, & JOHN KALISZ
COVER A: FRANCIS MANAPUL
COVER B: KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN
COVER C: CHRISTIAN ALAMY & BRIAN REBER
AUGUST 20 | 32 PAGES | FC | T | $3.99
As the Rocketfeller family struggles with all the insanity in the year 2025, we look to the year 2425! Before their death-defying escape to the 21st century, discover what caused them to flee all that they know and love: the wrathful rage of Roland's sister, RAINA ROCKETFELLER!
Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story #2
STORY: MAYTAL ZCHUT
ART / COVER A: LEILA LEIZ & ALEX SINCLAIR
COVER B: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON
COVER C: EAMON WINKLE & ROBERT NUGENT
AUGUST 6 | 32 PAGES | FC | T+ | $3.99
Violet is back from the dead! But things aren't so simple…her spirit is trapped within Sophie. With one goal in mind—take down the sorority responsible for her death—Violet pressures Sophie to attend their rush event. But what lengths will Violet go to get her revenge? And will Sophie always have her friend's back? Their sisterhood is put to the test…in blood.