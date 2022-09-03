Ghost Rider #6 Preview: A Wolverine and a Ghost Rider Walk Into a Bar

The bartender says: look, it's a couple of dicks. Wolverine replies: and Ghost Rider. We'll be here all weekend. 🍆🍆 It's a preview of Ghost Rider #6. Read the preview below.

Ghost Rider #6

by Benjamin Percy & Brent Peeples, cover by Kael Ngu

There's somebody else out there who knows what it means to suffer – to feel sickened by the pain and suffering they've inflicted on the world – and his name is Logan. After the motorcycle rally at Hell's Backbone, Wolverine and Johnny Blaze are brought together, but will they race forward as enemies or allies in the war against the shadow country?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609979500611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609979500621 – GHOST RIDER 6 BARENDS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609979500631 – GHOST RIDER 6 ROMERO COMMUNITY VARIANT – $3.99 US

