Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: chew, Ghostbrawler, john layman, kickstarter, rob guillory

Ghostbrawler, A New Comic By Chew Creators John Layman & Rob Guillory

Ghostbrawler is the new comic by Chew creators John Layman and Rob Guillory, coming to Kickstarter this month and then Image Comics later

Article Summary Ghostbrawler is the new comic from Chew creators John Layman and Rob Guillory, launching first on Kickstarter May 19.

Ghostbrawler follows Joey Frezzini, a boxer who died in the ring and now punches unwanted ghosts out of houses.

The Kickstarter features a special Ghostbrawler Bruiser Edition with script pages, concept art, and previews of the arc.

Ghostbrawler will later move to Image Comics in late 2026, with full-color editions planned after the campaign.

Rob Guillory and John Layman created the comic book series Chew, its legacy sequel Chu and the return of Chew more recently in one-page strips in Comics! The Magazine, about an FBI agent and his family in a world where the eating of chicken is prohibited, Agent Chu has the power to read the life history of anything he eats, and many others also have food-based powers, and it's all down to a mystery conspiracy… and now they are doing a new thing together. Ghost Brawler….

Rob Guillory posts to his Patreon, "Well, I've been teasing this for a while, so let's get right to it. My new creator-owned book -my first new book with my old CHEW co-creator- is titled GHOSTBRAWLER. What's the premise? "Joey Frezzini used to be a boxer till he died in the ring. Now he evicts unwanted ghosts from haunted houses. With his FISTS." My old buddy Layman and I have been developing this since December, and it is a BLAST. Something truly original and unique that fans of CHEW will absolutely love. And we're rolling out the first issue on KICKSTARTER on May 19 with a special Black, White and Blue process version we're lovingly calling The BRUISER Edition. The Bruiser Edition will be a 40+ page behind-the-scenes edition collecting the entire first issue, along with Full Script, a ton of Concept Art AND pages from the rest of the arc. So really, the Bruiser Edition isn't just a first issue. It's a TRAILER for the first 5-issue arc, which will be debuting at Image Comics in full color editions in late 2026. And of course, we've got a bunch of cool extras planned to go with the book. More on that later."

"So…Why Kickstarter? Well, because Comics are incredibly time-consuming and incredibly expensive to make. So this campaign gives us a chance to kill two birds with one stone. Readers will get a kickass, completely unique and limited edition book. And we get to keep our lights on while making it. It's really that simple. Backers will be helping the entire Image series get off on the right foot while scoring a high-quality book in the process. Total Win-Win. And of course, we'll be offering Retailer bundles for any comic shops who'd like to participate. Oh, and the Bruiser Edition will be published under my PLATELUNCH ORIGINALS label before moving to Image in October/November. That's it for now, folks. We'll be revealing a lot more as we roll closer to the May 19 launch date. Stay tuned. It's a LOT of fun."

And on Instagram, "Meet Joey Frezzini, the star of me and John Layman's new creator-owned Image Comics series GHOSTBRAWLER. Joey used to be a boxer till he died in the ring. Now he goes to haunted houses and beats the crap out of pesky ghosts till they leave. Launching with a special Behind-the-Scenes process prelude called "THE BRUISER EDITION" on Kickstarter next month. More soon. You're not gonna wanna miss this one."

Keep an eye on Patreon or Instagram for that news…

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