GI Joe #1 Launches From Skybound/Image Comics in November 2024

We told you GI Joe #1 would be coming. Today, Skybound/Image/Hasbro announce it for November with Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly.

Bleeding Cool told you that a GI Joe #1 would be coming, we just didn't know if it would be at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. Now we know. Today, Skybound and Image Comics, in collaboration with Hasbro, announced the debut of the all-new ongoing series G.I. JOE #1 from the Duke creative team of writer Joshua Williamson and artist Tom Reilly with colourist Jordie Bellaire as part of the Energon Universe, shared with Transformers and Void Rivals on Wednesday, 13th of November.

"Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before!

"Featuring the First Appearance of an ALL-NEW character and many familiar faces, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. JOE…and that's only half the surprises in store!

"Finally! The team is together! The response to the mini-series that led to this moment has been phenomenal, it's been exciting to see lifelong fans of the iconic series and new readers come together to support G.I. JOE in the Energon Universe," said Joshua Williamson. "What has come before was just a glimpse into the massive world full of action and drama that we're bringing with the new ongoing series. Now it's time to amp up the story as newly formed G.I. Joe and Cobra meet for the first time! Our first issue rocks the Energon Universe in major ways with big moments we've been dying to unleash. Tom and Jordie are killing it and bringing the heat with every page. You do not want to miss G.I. JOE #1. Yo Joe!"

"I'm very excited to return to the Energon Universe with my DUKE squad mates, Josh and Jordie. It's not every day you get to help build something this big, let alone with some of the best talent the industry has to offer," added Tom Reilly. "To be asked to continue building with them is a challenge that I happily accept. We're going to bring you G.I. JOE like you've never seen them before, so get ready for a wild ride! "

"All the hard work, planning and world building has led to this momentous launch," said Ben Abernathy, Executive Editor at Skybound. "Joshua, Tom, and Jordie have crafted a senses-shattering first issue that will reward loyal Energon Universe fans with an amazing debut but have also managed to make it a perfect jumping on point for new readers."

"I love it when a plan comes together. With the foundation laid, Skybound is primed to expand the Energon Universe with an ongoing G.I. JOE series," added Robert Kirkman. "Duke, Cobra Commander, Scarlett and Destro have been mere teases of what we have in store. Now Josh, Tom and crew are bringing us a new vision of these beloved characters that will stand next to TRANSFORMERS and Void Rivals as the cornerstones of the Energon Universe!"