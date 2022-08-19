GI Joe #300, IDW's Last GI Joe Comic in IDW's November 2022 Solicits

IDW may be losing Transformers and G.I. Joe comics in 2022. But they are going out with a bang, with G.I. Joe #300 by Larry Hama and S. L. Gallant in IDW's November 2022 Solicits, their final GI Joe comic, and a bunch of Transformers collections and two issues of Shattered Glass. Their last Transformers comic will be in December.

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR A SULLIVAN

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221679

SEP221680 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR B SULLIVAN – 6.99

SEP221681 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR C – 6.99

SEP221682 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR D – 6.99

SEP221683 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR E 10 COPY INCV GALLANT

SEP221684 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #300 CVR F 25 COPY INCV

(W) Larry Hama (A) S. L. Gallant (CA) Jamie Sullivan

"All In," Part 5! This is it! The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc at IDW Publishing comes to a blockbuster conclusion! Using a brand-new casino on Cobra Island as a front, Cobra has been busy resurrecting both dangerous villains and heroes behind the scenes, all in the hope of creating the deadliest Cobra army ever! Will the warriors of G.I. Joe foil their archenemy's evil machinations before it's too late? Or will the devious Revanche robots have the last word over both the Joes and Cobra? The game for the fate of the world has reached its calamitous finale, and it's time for every single player to go… all in! Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant bring us this final special overlength issue of their long and celebrated run at IDW Publishing! Including special extras, this milestone issue is not to be missed!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 6.99

CANTO TALES OF UNNAMED WORLD TP

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221664

(W) David M. Booher (A) Drew Zucker (CA) Sebastian Piriz

Still on the mend following his most recent confrontation with the Shrouded Man, Canto must search for allies to stand by his side in their inevitable final battle. And who could ask for better allies than the fearsome Giants? But to earn their allegiance, he'll need to solve the Labyrinth outside their city and slay the monster that lurks at its heart. Not all battles require swords, however, as our little knight proves when he and his friends find their way home blocked by a bard who demands a very strange toll: a story he's never heard before. It's a challenge unlike any Canto's encountered yet!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 17.99

CRASHING #3 CVR A BEEM (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221665

(W) Matthew Klein (A / CA) Morgan Beem

The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler's darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose's downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CRASHING #4 CVR A (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221668

SEP221669 – CRASHING #4 CVR B (MR) – 3.99

SEP221670 – CRASHING #4 CVR C (MR) – 3.99

(W) Matthew Klein (A) Morgan Beem

The past strikes back! Doctor Rose Osler's darkest secrets are dragged into a harsh light when she and her anti-Powered movement leader husband are threatened by a Powered menace. Will they survive this home invasion? Rose's downward spiral sinks to a new low as we reach this explosive point of no return.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #5 CVR A SHERMAN (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221671

SEP221672 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #5 CVR B SORRENTINO (MR) – 3.99

SEP221673 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #5 CVR C (MR) – 3.99

SEP221674 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #5 CVR D SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

It was a crazy plan.They faced impossible obstacles and wild twists and turns they never could have imagined. Now it's time to see if Ma and her crew can rally to salvage their death-defying heist or if any chance for a better future is going to go up in smoke. Scott Snyder and Hayden Sherman bring the fiery first saga of Dark Spaces to a stunning conclusion!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #3 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221675

SEP221676 – EARTHDIVERS #3 CVR B TERRY (MR) – 3.99

SEP221677 – EARTHDIVERS #3 CVR C AARON CAMPBELL (MR) – 3.99

SEP221678 – EARTHDIVERS #3 CVR D VILLALOBOS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

The Indigenous chrononauts' plot to sabotage the mission to the so-called New World takes a strange turn. Reeling from disaster, the Niña's crew places Tad under lock and key and Columbus develops a disturbing personal interest in his would-be assassin. As the admiral lets down his guard to decide if this prisoner is a godsend or Satan himself, Tad moves to make the most of the situation. But as his influence on the past intensifies, his wife and friends in 2112 find themselves in the crosshairs of a new history.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL KING #2 CVR A SCHOEN

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221685

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

Cedric and his friends are having terrible dreams thanks to the Xiliens, who are using psychic technology to probe the minds of every living creature on Earth. That's the bad news. The worse news is it has pinpointed the den of King Ghidorah. The good news is the probe makes the Shobijin aware of danger on the horizon and allows them to warn our kaiju-connected heroes to be on the lookout-Cedric, Emily, Anderson…and Karen Higa, too!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL KING #3 CVR A SCHOEN

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221688

SEP221689 – GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL KING #3 CVR B BELL – 3.99

SEP221690 – GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL KING #3 CVR C 10 COP

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

The Xiliens, looking for a countermeasure against Godzilla, have managed to find the resting place of another monster: the three-headed dragon King Ghidorah. Using their advanced technology, they awaken the great beast and set it on a worldwide rampage that eventually gets the attention of the King of the Monsters. Godzilla and King Ghidorah clash, as monsters do, and the results of that fight may not be good for anyone-human or Xilien!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY #7 CVR A KACHEL

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221693

SEP221694 – MY LITTLE PONY #7 CVR B JUSTASUTA – 3.99

SEP221695 – MY LITTLE PONY #7 CVR C 10 COPY FORSTNER INCV

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Amy Mebbersion (CA) Konrad Kachel

Ever the do-gooder, Hitch finds himself at the beck and call of the whole town as they prepare for a huge celebration. While he already has his own duties, Hitch finds himself a helpless yes-man, getting run-down by trying to help everyone else before himself. He'll have to learn it's okay to say no sometimes.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES #1 CVR A A

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221696

(W) Megan Brown (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub

Little Women meets My Little Pony in this new series about love, life, and sisterhood. Rainbow Dash, Twilight Sparkle, Fluttershy, and Rarity appear as the March sisters, who dream of life beyond Broncord, Massahoofetts. In issue #1, Rainbow Dash yearns for excitement-something to write about. So when Applejack, the Marches' neighbor, arrives home with tales of eel-wrangling and apple-eating, Rainbow Dash and her sisters dare to hope for more.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES #2 CVR A A

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221699

SEP221700 – MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES #2 CVR B ( – 3.99

SEP221701 – MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES #2 CVR C 1

(W) Megan Brown (A / CA) Jenna Ayoub

With the holidays over, the little fillies settle back into everyday life, but they still can't help but dream for more. Rarity wishes for more emeralds to trade at school. Twilight Sparkle wishes to attend more parties in the hopes of becoming a magical apprentice. Rainbow Dash wishes to publish a novel as grand as A.K. Yearling's writings. And as always, though sometimes very difficult, the fillies work to be better sisters, friends, and fillies.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROCKETEER GREAT RACE TP

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221702

(W) Stephen Mooney

Ace stunt pilot Cliff Secord has returned from his New York adventure to a West Coast steeped in paranoia over the looming war in Europe. Having finally had enough of his near-death scrapes as the high-flying Rocketeer, the only thing in Cliff's crosshairs is the Great Race: a prestigious, winner-take-all air race that runs from California to France! Maybe it's finally time to smarten up and fly straight, by taking his best girl, Betty, to Paris! But other parties want to win the race for their own nefarious ends, and Cliff will need to decide which prize is truly the most valuable.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 17.99

ROCKETEER COMPLETE ADVENTURES DELUXE ED HC (MAY229697)

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221703

(W) Dave Stevens (A / CA) Dave Stevens

Take flight with Cliff and Betty in this beautiful oversized collection that features the orginal complete comics saga!

This long-out-of-print collection, and Eisner-award winner for best design, features the entire Rocketeer saga by Dave Stevens, plus more than 100 pages of supplemental material-sketches, prelims, and tons more-giving new insight into the artist's thought processes as he was developing The Rocketeer! And all wrapped up in a lovely slipcase!

Dave Stevens' The Rocketeer burst onto the shelves of comic book shops 40 years ago! This beautifully illustrated and charming story features the adventures of down-and-out stunt pilot Cliff Secord after he finds an experimental jetpack. With the help of his closest friend and confidante Peevy, and the support (mostly) of his beautiful girlfriend Betty, Cliff takes to the skies in 1938 Los Angeles. Intrigue abounds as Cliff finds himself fighting enemy spies and nefarious criminals, all the while trying to keep his personal life with Betty from being waylaid by his double-life as The Rocketeer!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 100

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #55 CVR A HAMMERSTROM

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221704

SEP221705 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #55 CVR B TRAMONTANO – 3.99

SEP221706 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #55 CVR C 10 COPY FOURDRAINE INCV (

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

Determined to end Sonic once and for all, Surge takes the fight home to Starline Base Sigma. But lingering ghosts and visitors threaten Surge's precarious advantage over everyone!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SCRAPNIK ISLAND #2 CVR A FOURDRAINE

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221707

SEP221708 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SCRAPNIK ISLAND #2 CVR B HAINES – 3.99

SEP221709 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SCRAPNIK ISLAND #2 CVR C 10 COPY DUTREIX

(W) Daniel Barnes (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Nathalie Fourdraine

It's alive! It's rusted… It's shaped like Sonic… It's Mecha Sonic! He's no longer Eggman's prized invention but just a docile bot living among other washed-up Badniks. And now he is tasked with helping Sonic and Tails. Has Eggman's nefarious programming truly been rusted over, or will Sonic's presence awaken a forgotten part of Mecha Sonic?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK #2 CVR A ROSANAS

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221710

SEP221711 – STAR TREK #2 CVR B – 4.99

SEP221712 – STAR TREK #2 CVR C – 4.99

SEP221713 – STAR TREK #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV

SEP221714 – STAR TREK #2 CVR E 25 COPY INCV

SEP221715 – STAR TREK #2 CVR F 50 COPY INCV

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Ramon Rosanas

Tasked with a mission from the Prophets, Benjamin Sisko enlists the help of an old friend from Qo'noS to track the ship and persons responsible for slaying the gods. From Star Trek: Year Five duo Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Batman Beyond, Captain America) and illustrated by Ramon Rosanas (Star Wars), continue the adventure in IDW's brand-new, flagship Star Trek ongoing series that features fan-favorite characters from every era of Trek!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK LOWER DECKS #3 CVR A FENOGLIO

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221716

SEP221717 – STAR TREK LOWER DECKS #3 CVR B COOK – 6.99

SEP221718 – STAR TREK LOWER DECKS #3 CVR C 10 COPY MURPHY INCV

(W) Ryan North (A / CA) Chris Fenoglio

With the Cerritos under attack and Captain Freeman's away team accused of violating Starfleet's most upheld principle, can the crew prove their innocence? Or will they end up one of Dracula's infamous Draquiri cocktails? Beam aboard and witness the thrilling finale to the exclusive hit Paramount+ animated series tie-in!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 6.99

STAR TREK RESURGENCE #1 CVR A HOOD

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221719

(W) Dan Martin, Andrew Grant (A) Josh Hood

On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology that will revolutionize warp goes missing. The crew of the U.S.S. Resolute is tasked with an urgent stealth mission to recover Dr. Leah Brahms and keep her research out of enemy hands. Tune in to the exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs' highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek Resurgence! From Resurgence lead game writers Dan Martin and Andrew Grant with art by Josh Hood (Star Trek: Mirror Broken)!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK RESURGENCE #2 CVR A HOOD

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221722

SEP221723 – STAR TREK RESURGENCE #2 CVR B – 3.99

SEP221724 – STAR TREK RESURGENCE #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Dan Martin, Andrew Grant (A) Josh Hood

After discovering the Talarians are being commanded by no stranger to Federation archives, Captain Solano and First Officer Sutherland board the suspicious Talarian vessel. But just as hope is within sight, talks of peace are derailed by an aggressive visitor and a shocking revelation. Continue the story in IDW's exclusive five-issue comic prequel to Dramatic Labs' highly anticipated narrative adventure game, Star Trek Resurgence!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #134 CVR A FERO PE

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221725

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Pablo Tunica (CA) Faro Pe

With his brothers away on their own missions, Donatello must seek special help to protect a new friend-Regenta Seri of the Triceratons-who's being hunted by Utrom assassins hellbent on destroying her people. Meanwhile, Jennika has her hands full maintaining law and order and trust in Mutant Town in the wake of the mutant terrorist attacks in NYC.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #134 CVR B EASTMAN

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221726

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Pablo Tunica (CA) Kevin Eastman

With his brothers away on their own missions, Donatello must seek special help to protect a new friend-Regenta Seri of the Triceratons-who's being hunted by Utrom assassins hellbent on destroying her people. Meanwhile, Jennika has her hands full maintaining law and order and trust in Mutant Town in the wake of the mutant terrorist attacks in NYC.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #135 CVR A FERO PE

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221728

SEP221730 – TMNT ONGOING #135 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

SEP221729 – TMNT ONGOING #135 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Pablo Tunica (CA) Faro Pe

Official tie-in to TMNT: The Armageddon Game! The Rat King's Armageddon Game rages on-and as his machinations come to life with the fate of Mutant Town hanging in the balance! Donetello and Angel try their best to head off Ch'rell's assassins before they complete their mission to destroy the escaped Regenta Seri. Meanwhile, Jennika is caught in the crossfire of a community divided on whether or not they can trust the TMNT. It's up to her to stop the imposters wreaking havoc across the city. With the rest of the Splinter Clan spread across dimensions, can Donnie and Jenny keep it together, or will it all come tumbling down?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT BEST OF LEATHERHEAD ONESHOT

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221731

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Long before becoming a pawn in the Rat King's Armageddon Game, Leatherhead ran rampant as one of the TMNT's most iconic foes! Relive some of the ruinous reptile's most raucous tales in this collection featuring the lethal Leatherhead!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #3 CVR A FEDERICI

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221732

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

The TMNT and their new mentor, the Shredder, have quickly discovered their mission to recruit new allies to battle against Rat King and his minions (Baxter Stockman, Madame Null, and the newly minted MetalKrang) in NYC has its own set of perilous circumstances. In Dimension X, Michelangelo and the Neutrinos are forced to join the Nova Posse as would-be bounty hunters. Meanwhile, in Dimension Z, the Shredder and Dark Leo realize they must undertake a deadly rescue mission if they are to have any chance of bringing Cherubae to their side. And on Earth, Raphael is finding nothing ever comes easy when Old Hob is involved, while nearby, Donnie and Jennika have their fair share of dangerous problems, not the least of which is the mysterious Null Turtles!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #3 CVR B EASTMAN

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221733

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

The TMNT and their new mentor, the Shredder, have quickly discovered their mission to recruit new allies to battle against Rat King and his minions (Baxter Stockman, Madame Null, and the newly minted MetalKrang) in NYC has its own set of perilous circumstances. In Dimension X, Michelangelo and the Neutrinos are forced to join the Nova Posse as would-be bounty hunters. Meanwhile, in Dimension Z, the Shredder and Dark Leo realize they must undertake a deadly rescue mission if they are to have any chance of bringing Cherubae to their side. And on Earth, Raphael is finding nothing ever comes easy when Old Hob is involved, while nearby, Donnie and Jennika have their fair share of dangerous problems, not the least of which is the mysterious Null Turtles!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221734

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Pasquale Qualano

The TMNT and their new mentor, the Shredder, have quickly discovered their mission to recruit new allies to battle against Rat King and his minions (Baxter Stockman, Madame Null, and the newly minted MetalKrang) in NYC has its own set of perilous circumstances. In Dimension X, Michelangelo and the Neutrinos are forced to join the Nova Posse as would-be bounty hunters. Meanwhile, in Dimension Z, the Shredder and Dark Leo realize they must undertake a deadly rescue mission if they are to have any chance of bringing Cherubae to their side. And on Earth, Raphael is finding nothing ever comes easy when Old Hob is involved, while nearby, Donnie and Jennika have their fair share of dangerous problems, not the least of which is the mysterious Null Turtles!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 0

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #2 CVR A MERCADO

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221735

SEP221736 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #2 CVR B ROBSON – 3.99

SEP221737 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #2 CVR C 10 COPY SANTOLOUCO IN

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Roi Mercado

Casey Jones has had a tough life. Mom dead from cancer when he was just a teen; father an abusive, drunken wreck; his best friends a bunch of mutant ninja turtles embroiled in a centuries-old clan war. Yeah, it's been a rough ride, and along the way, Casey's learned one important lesson: monsters come in all shapes and sizes. And they must all be stopped. Now, when the maniacal Rat King's latest gambit, the Armageddon Game, threatens those closest to his heart in their own home, Casey Jones dons his hockey mask and prepares for his most dangerous battle yet. But that's okay… He's not afraid of monsters.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #1 CVR A

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221738

SEP221739 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #1 CVR B – 4.99

SEP221740 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop

In the smash-hit miniseries TMNT: The Last Ronin, readers witnessed the final gut-wrenching days of the Heroes in a Half Shell. For Michelangelo in particular, the march to his heartbreaking last battle was long and dangerous, taking him from New York City, to Japan, across Asia and Europe, and then back home again to administer final justice against those guilty of killing his family. But what happened during those fateful years when he had only the need for vengeance and Master Splinter's journal to guide him? What battles did he fight? What hard lessons did he learn? The time has come to find out as original miniseries writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz join artist Ben Bishop to reveal what adventures the Last Ronin experienced during his vengeful journey. While in the present, a new master, Casey Marie Jones, prepares her young terrapin students to be the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 4.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 CVR A LATTIE

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221741

SEP221742 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 CVR B JENNEX – 3.99

SEP221743 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 CVR C MEYER – 3.99

SEP221744 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV

(W) Erik Burham (A / CA) Tim Lattie

Casey Jones may not be souped up with mutagen ooze, but even without ninja skills and a half shell, he holds his own as a hero. So imagine everyone's surprise when stopping a burglary at a top-secret R&D lab leaves Casey imbued with superpowers! Emboldened by his new gift, Casey takes on NYC's criminal element to great effect. The problem is his new powers are wreaking havoc on the city's power grid! Can the TMNT talk Casey into giving up his powers, or will they have to take them by force?

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS HC VOL 06 WARS END

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221745

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith, Jack Lawrence (CA) Cryssy Cheung

With the Decepticons gaining ground and the Autobots at the brink, the war for Cybertron careens to its climax. Before now, the planet had known peace for 2,000 years, but there are those who remember the last war, and would bring that knowledge to bear to end the current one. Arcee, Windblade, and Chromia mount a desperate rescue mission that finally reunites Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, but is it too little too late? Even as the Decepticons lay siege to the last Autobot stronghold, new dangers emerge that threaten the entire world. Insecticlone swarms. Rust worms. And a great evil reborn-Exarchon, the Threefold Spark. Collects Transformers #37-43, Transformers: War's End #1-4, and Transformers: Fate of Cybertron.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 49.99

TRANSFORMERS BEST OF SHOCKWAVE

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221746

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Shockwave has been many things to many bots-a senator, a scientist, a Decepticon commander, a master manipulator, and even a Prime! Those who don't learn from history…are all dead before Shockwave! Best of Shockwave collects Transformers Spotlight: Shockwave, "The New Order" from The Transformers (1984) #5, "Shockwaves!" from The Transformers: Robots in Disguise #17, "The Falling, Interlude: The First Who Was Named" from Optimus Prime #18, "Aspects of Evil, Part 3" from The Transformers (UK) #225, "Internal Affairs!" from The Transformers (UK) #277, and more!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS BEST OF WINDBLADE

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221747

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Whether soaring above the skies of Caminus, Cybertron, or Earth, the city speaker Windblade is a hero through and through. She'll lead not just the Autobots but all of Cybertron with compassion and ferocity-if they'll let her. Follow her adventures through Cybertron's greatest periods of unity and anything but!Best of Windblade collects "A Bot and Her City" from Transformers: Windblade #1, "The Chosen One" from Transformers: Till All Are One Annual, "The Cracks Beneath Your Feet, Part 3" from Transformers (2019) #9, and more!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #4 CVR A RAMONDELLI

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221748

(W) Danny Lore (A) Guido Guidi (CA) Livio Ramondelli

Tired of waiting for Megatron to give an order, Flamewar charges into battle in the airspace above Metroplex. She knows what Megatron wants: Victory. The Titan. Autobot destruction. And the best way to prove herself to him is to secure all that for him, no matter the cost. Right?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #5 CVR A GRIFFITH

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221751

SEP221752 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #5 CVR B KERSHAW – 3.99

SEP221753 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #5 CVR C 10 COPY MAHER INCV

(W) Danny Lore (A) Guido Guidi (CA) Andrew Griffith

The deadly battle is here. Autobots and Decepticons struggle for control over Metroplex, Starscream's Spark, and Cybertron. And through it all, Soundwave, as always, works to save bots, no matter their allegiance. Soundwave isn't a fighter, but are words enough when faced with all-out war?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRVE KVLT #4 CVR A LIANA KANGAS (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221754

SEP221755 – TRVE KVLT #4 CVR B LLOVET (MR) – 3.99

SEP221756 – TRVE KVLT #4 CVR C PATRIDGE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A / CA) Liana Kangas

Marty and Alison face the supremely creepy Doctor Shiver! Escape from the subterranean skyscraper! Veronika brags about her allegiance to Satan! Bernice listens to her! Stunning Penultimate Episode! Are you with us?! You better be because "There's No One Else I'd Rather Be Incinerated and Sent to Hell with Than You"-that's the title of the issue, BTW- is how we feel about you.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO ORIGINS TP VOL 04 LONE GOAT & KID

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221757

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Presenting the complete saga of rabbit ronin Miyamoto Usagi from the very beginning in new, definitive color editions! This volume focuses on a series of important short stories from the early days of Usagi's adventures, including "Frost and Fire," "A Kite Story," "Blood Wings," "The Way of the Samurai," and "Lone Goat and Kid"! Beginning with these early issues, find out why the series has won ten Eisner Awards, two Harvey Awards, an American Library Association Award, and has been called by Stan Lee, "one of the most original, innovative, well-executed comic books anywhere to be found." Collects all-new color editions of issues #19-24 of Usagi Yojimbo Vol. 1, originally published in black-and-white by Fantagraphics.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 24.99

GODZILLA RIVALS VS GIGAN ONESHOT CVR B 10 COPY INCV GONZALEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

SEP221692

(W) Keith Davidsen (A) Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) E. J. Su

The year is 2008. The setting is Seattle. Networked computers and video game consoles have connected millions across the globe in virtual combat… and an insidious intelligence has taken notice. The insectoid Nebulans, would-be conquerors of Earth, have hijacked the MMOs and uploaded the collective fighting techniques and strategy of gamers worldwide directly into the central processing unit of their cyborg champion. What chance does Godzilla have at victory when the vicious opponent Gigan has been augmented by the savagery of all humanity? Written by Keith Davidsen (Reanimator, Evil Ernie) and illustrated by Yasmin Flores Montanez (Goosebumps), the Cyber Age meets the Kaiju Age in this epic Emerald City showdown!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 0

Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Comics, Solicits