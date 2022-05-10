GI Joe: A Real American Hero #292 Preview: Mindbender Wants a Mulligan

Dr. Mindbender reveals plans for a Serpentor do-over in this preview of GI Joe: A Real American Hero #292, to compliment the army of Snake Eyeses he's also making. Sometimes it's better to focus on just one project, Mindbender. Spread yourself too thin and you end up with shoddy workmanship. This is Cobra, not Bleeding Cool! Get it together! Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #292

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220462

JAN220463 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #292 CVR B GALLANT – $3.99

(W) Larry Hama (A) S. L. Gallant (CA) Freddie Williams II

HIGH STAKES Part 2! The next great G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero event continues here! As Cobra remains busy establishing its corrupt casino operations on Cobra Island, the warriors of G.I. Joe are equally busy attempting to covertly infiltrate their arch-enemy's latest evil scheme. New and classic heroes and villains will fill the pages (including some shocking appearances!) as the fan-favorite creative team of Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant continue their daring march to issue #300 here! Featuring the second of five interconnected covers (Cover A) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II!

In Shops: 5/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.