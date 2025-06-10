Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 Preview: Kamala's Mutant Meltdown

Kamala Khan teams up with Jean Grey in Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 as time itself burns around them. Can Ms. Marvel master her new mutant powers?

Article Summary Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 hits stores on June 11th, featuring Kamala Khan and Jean Grey in a time-bending adventure

Ms. Marvel must master her new mutant powers while teaming up with Jean Grey during the Dark Phoenix Saga

This cosmic, emotional story by Lanzing, Kelly, and Reis turns X-Men history upside down, with a bonus Cyclops/Jean backup

The past isn't set in stone. Kamala Khan is locked in a battle through time against an unstable and unleashed Legion – and she's gone from the frying pan into the Phoenix fire. As the history we know is destroyed in front of her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour…and master her dangerous new mutant power! X-Hivemind LANZING and KELLY team with superstar ROD REIS for a cosmic, emotional story that turns history upside down. PLUS: A Revelations backup story that reveals the hidden secret that binds Scott Summer and Jean Grey together, as written by Steve Foxe! THE SECOND OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1

by Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly & Rod Reis & Lucas Werneck, cover by Adam Kubert

The past isn't set in stone. Kamala Khan is locked in a battle through time against an unstable and unleashed Legion – and she's gone from the frying pan into the Phoenix fire. As the history we know is destroyed in front of her eyes, the new mutant must team up with Jean Grey in her darkest hour…and master her dangerous new mutant power! X-Hivemind LANZING and KELLY team with superstar ROD REIS for a cosmic, emotional story that turns history upside down. PLUS: A Revelations backup story that reveals the hidden secret that binds Scott Summer and Jean Grey together, as written by Steve Foxe! THE SECOND OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (85 g) | 130 per carton

On sale Jun 11, 2025 | 48 Pages | 75960621134000111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621134000116 – GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1 IVAN TALAVERA VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621134000117 – GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1 ROD REIS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621134000121 – GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1 IVAN TALAVERA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621134000131 – GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1 STEPHANIE HANS SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621134000141 – GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1 LEE GARBETT VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

