Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story by Sarah Kuhn & Arielle Jovallanos

DC Comics is announcing new original graphic novels in their MG Middle-Grade and YA Young Adult line in 2023. It's part of DC's continuing publishing plan originally announced in 2017, for publication in 2018. Five years later, the line continues apace, though with fewer titles as befits a slimmed-down publisher since then. Such as Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story about the world's most celebrated journalist before she became a world-famous hard-hitting journalist and, you know met Superman and stuff. Written by Sarah Kuhn, drawn by Arielle Jovallanos and coloured by Olivia Pecini, to be published on the 4th of April, 2023.

Writer Sarah Kuhn (From Little Tokyo, with Love) returns to the DC Universe with Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story. With expressive and lively art by Arielle Jovellanos (Black Star), Girl Taking Over follows Lois, an ambitious small town girl tackling summer in the big city with gusto. Lois is excited about her internship, her cosmopolitan apartment, and the future she sees unfolding before her, only to find that things rarely go according to plan.

When Lois uncovers a potentially explosive scandal, she must team up with the last person she'd expect to publish her own website for young women. And as Lois discovers who she really is and what she actually wants, she becomes embroiled in her own scandal that could destroy everything she's worked so hard to create.

On sale April 4, 2023, Girl Taking Over is a charming young adult original graphic novel about finding the strength to embrace the messiness of life.

ISBN 9781779507778

Publishes 4/4/2023

$16.99 US / $22.99 CAN.