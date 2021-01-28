GLAAD Outstanding Comic Nominees For Marvel, DC, Boom, Random House

The 32nd GLAAD Award nominations are out, designed to recognise and honour media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

In the comic book categories, DC Comics grabbed four nominees, Marvel Comics nabbed three, Boom got two and Random House Graphic had one – it's the most Big Two-friendly list they've had for some time.

Outstanding Comic Book

Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira, Valerio Schiti, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Marte Gracia, Triona Farrell, Joe Caramagna, Ariana Maher, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

Far Sector, by N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)

Guardians of the Galaxy, by Al Ewing, Juann Cabal, Nina Vakueva, Chris Sprouse, Belén Ortega, Marcio Takara, Karl Story, Federico Blee, Guru-eFX, Cory Petit (Marvel Comics)

Juliet Takes a Breath, by Gabby Rivera, Celia Moscote, James Fenner, DC Hopkins (Boom! Studios)

Lois Lane, by Greg Rucka, Mike Perkins, Gabe Eltaeb, Andy Troy, Simon Bowland (DC Comics)

The Magic Fish, by Trung Le Nguyen (Random House Graphic)

Suicide Squad, by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Daniel Sampere, Juan Albarran, Adriano Lucas, Wes Abbott (DC Comics)

Wynd, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Aditya Bidikar (Boom! Studios)

X-Factor, by Leah Williams, David Baldeon, Carlos Gomez, Israel Silva, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

You Brought Me the Ocean, by Alex Sanchez, Julie Maroh, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)

Actors Josie Totah, D.J. 'Shangela' Pierce and Jonathan Bennett announced the nominees via live-stream on GLAAD's TikTok page. The winners are planned to be announced later this year. The other nominees for categories including film, TV and gaming can be found here.

Last year was won by Star Wars: Doctor Aphra by Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Andrea Broccardo, Wilton Santos, Caspar Wijngaard, Marc Deering, Don Ho, Walden Wong, Chris Bolson, Scott Hanna, Elsa Charretier, Rachelle Rosenberg, Chris O'Halloran, Stephane Paitreau, Lee Loughridge, Edgar Delgado, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna from Marvel Comics, and accepted by Spurrier.