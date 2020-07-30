Si Spurrier Accepts GLAAD 2020 Award For Star Wars: Doctor Aphra

The GLAAD Media Awards are intended to recognize and honour media for 'fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.' They also include comic books. Earlier versions of the awards usually focused on the most mainstream portrayals, and often only credited writers, but this has changed of late.

The winner of this year's award, just announced, and accepted by Si Spurrier was Star Wars: Doctor Aphra by Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Andrea Broccardo, Wilton Santos, Caspar Wijngaard, Marc Deering, Don Ho, Walden Wong, Chris Bolson, Scott Hanna, Elsa Charretier, Rachelle Rosenberg, Chris O'Halloran, Stephane Paitreau, Lee Loughridge, Edgar Delgado, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna and published by Marvel Comics.

In his acceptance speech, Spurrier stated "It's a privilege to accept this award on behalf of all the artists and writers who make this character live and breath, starting with Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca, love is love irrespective of the who and the how so it has been a great joy to unfold a little rainbow flag in everybody's favourite galaxy far far away. Cheers."

These are the full nominations for the category of GLAAD Outstanding Comic Book are the following titles:

The Avant-Guards, by Carly Usdin, Noah Hayes, Tasha Neva, Jenna Ayoub, Rebecca Nalty, Kieran Quigley, Eleonora Bruni, Ed Dukeshire (BOOM! Studios)

Bloom, by Kevin Panetta, Savanna Ganucheau (First Second)

Crowded, by Christopher Sebela, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, Triona Farrell, Cardinal Rae (Image Comics)

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass, by Mariko Tamaki, Steve Pugh, Carlos M. Mangual (DC Comics)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, by Mariko Tamaki, Rosemary Valero-O'Connell (First Second)



Liebestrasse, by Greg Lockard, Tim Fish, Héctor Barros, Lucas Gattoni (ComiXology Originals)

Lumberjanes, by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh, AnneMarie Rogers, Kanesha C. Bryant, Maarta Laiho, Aubrey Aiese (BOOM! Studios)

Runaways, by Rainbow Rowell, Kris Anka, Andrés Genolet, Walden Wong, Matthew Wilson, Triona Farrell, Chris O'Halloran, Michael Garland, Niko Henrichon, Federico Blee, Dee Cunniffe, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, by Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Andrea Broccardo, Wilton Santos, Caspar Wijngaard, Marc Deering, Don Ho, Walden Wong, Chris Bolson, Scott Hanna, Elsa Charretier, Rachelle Rosenberg, Chris O'Halloran, Stephane Paitreau, Lee Loughridge, Edgar Delgado, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

The Wicked + Divine, by Kieron Gillen, Jamie McKelvie, Matthew Wilson, Clayton Cowles (Image Comics)