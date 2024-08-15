Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: eoin colfer, graphic novel

Global, The First Graphic Novel Shortlisted For The Wainwright Prize

Global by Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin and Giovanni Rigano is the very first graphic novel to be shortlisted for The Wainwright Prize.

Article Summary Global by Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin, and Giovanni Rigano is the first graphic novel shortlisted for The Wainwright Prize.

The story focuses on the real effects of climate change through the lives of two young people on different continents.

The Wainwright Prize celebrates nature writing, conservation, and encourages exploration of the outdoors.

Winners will be announced on September 11th at Camley Street Natural Park in London with a £7,500 prize fund.

Global by Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin and Giovanni Rigano, published by Hodder Children's Books, is the very first graphic novel to be shortlisted for The Wainwright Prize, as part of its children's category.

The prize was created in Alfred Wainwright's name to showcase the growing genre of nature writing in publishing and to celebrate and encourage exploration of the outdoors to all readers. The £7,500 prize is intended to showcase writing that reflects Alfred Wainwright's values of celebrating the environment across three strands: for writing on nature, for writing on conservation and for writing on nature and conservation for children.

Global by Eoin Colfer, Andrew Donkin, Giovanni Rigano

This is a powerful, hopeful and timely story about the real effects of climate change: two young people on different continents whose lives are catastrophically changed by global warming. A graphic novel for all children with glorious colour artwork throughout – from Eoin Colfer, previously Irish Children's Laureate, and the team behind Illegal, and his bestselling Artemis Fowl graphic novels.

Yuki lives in an increasingly deserted Inuit township in Nova Scotia. One day she sets out into the wilderness of the Arctic tundra planning to photograph a rare grolar bear (a terrifying grizzly-polar crossbreed created by climate change) – if she can prove it's a grolar, she can protect it from being shot. With only her faithful dog for company and adrift on a fragment of melting glacier, she finds herself being stalked across the changing wilderness by a starving grolar bear, with only her wits and her harpoon to keep her alive.

Sami lives in a fishing village on the Bay of Bengal. But because of the ever-rising ocean level, each day is a struggle to survive. One night, Sami sets out to return to his old, submerged family home, alone. He takes a deep breath and dives beneath the moonlit waters, hoping to find his past.

But a cyclone is coming …

The winners will be announced on the 11th of September at a ceremony at Camley Street Natural Park, near Kings Cross in London, where a £7,500 prize fund will be shared. The full shortlist of 21 books across three categories can be viewed here.

The Wainwright Prize was initially conceived in 2013 by Frances Lincoln, publishers of Alfred Wainwright's guides and has been administered ever since by the independent Literary Marketing Agency, Agile; the Prize Director is Founder and Creative Director of Agile, Alastair Giles.

Alfred Wainwright lived from 1907 to 1991, and was a British fellwalker, guidebook author and illustrator. His seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells, published between 1955 and 1966, reproductions of his manuscripts, become the standard reference work to 214 of the fells of the English Lake District. The first guide to the Coast to Coast Walk, a 182-mile long-distance footpath devised by Wainwright remains popular today.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!