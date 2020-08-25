Gloomhaven May Be One Of The Best-Selling Comic Books In December

Gloomhaven is a very popular fantasy board game for 1 to 4 players, designed by Isaac Childres and published by Cephalofair Games in 2017. A campaign-based dungeon crawl game with more than 1,500 cards in a box, it might be about to get a little heavier as somewhere to keep a comic book or two.

Gloomhaven has been a bit hit over the years, reaching the top board game spot on BoardGameGeek for much of 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was originally sold via a 2015 Kickstarter campaign which raised $386,104 – and a second Kickstarter campaign in 2017 which raised $4 million from over 40,000 backers, and after releasing to retail has sold well into six figures.

Which may prove rather useful for one comic book publisher. Source Point Press has the license for a new Gloomhaven comic book. Not only is it a comic book set in the world of Gloomhaven for $4 for the first issue, and being created with Isaac Childres, it will also come with a free promotional item from – and for – playing the game. It is quite possible that a hundred thousand Gloomhaven fans will want the comic book just for that item. Whatever it is.

The comic book will also be promoted to the game's 85,000 Kickstarter backers, and will feature heavily in next month's Diamond Previews for comic books out in December, including a big splash in Game Trade Magazine.

Source Point Press is a relatively minor comic book publisher, it is very possible that with this, Gloomhaven will lift Source Point Press in a similar way than Transformers once did to Dreamwave Productions. There is a strong connection – Deep Water Games and Distribution LLC was co-founded by Source Point Press Editor-in-Chief Travis McIntire.

Look for more details on the Gloomhaven comic book to come in the next month, with full details in three or four week's time.